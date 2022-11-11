ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
Dayana Sabatin

Biden Loses Temper With Zelenskyy

President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy have been speaking by phone routinely at this point. However, one very specific phone call between the two leaders back in June played out significantly differently from previous ones.
US News and World Report

Sledgehammer Execution of Russian Mercenary Who Defected to Ukraine Shown in Video

LONDON (Reuters) -Russia's Yevgeny Prigozhin, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, said on Sunday that a former mercenary who was filmed being executed by a sledgehammer blow to the head after changing sides in the Ukraine war was a traitor. Prigozhin, a Russian businessman who founded the Wagner private...
US News and World Report

Protest Takes Place During U.S. President Biden's COP27 Speech

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) - Protesters stood up and held a sign during U.S. President Joe Biden's speech at COP27 on Friday, a Reuters witness in the room where Biden was speaking said. Biden's speech was not interrupted and security guards approached the group of protesters to remove their sign.
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden, Xi meet: Agree no nukes, Xi warns Biden of ‘Red line’

Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to oppose nuclear war, but said the issue of Taiwan was a “red line,” in a rare face-to-face meeting with President Joe Biden on Monday. The leaders agreed that “a nuclear war should never be fought and can never be won,” and especially...
thecentersquare.com

Op-Ed: Revisiting Biden's presidency before the midterms

“Our great democracies still tend to think that a stupid man is more likely to be honest than a clever man, and our politicians take advantage of this prejudice." – Bertrand Russell. It's been said that Joe Biden has been running for president for 50 years. From the day...
CALIFORNIA STATE
US News and World Report

Biden and Xi Meet Face-To-Face as Superpower Relations Mired in Tensions

(Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden will meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping in person on Monday for the first time since taking office, with U.S. concerns over Taiwan, Russia's war in Ukraine and North Korea's nuclear ambitions on top of his agenda. The long-awaited in-person meeting comes as relations between the...
WASHINGTON STATE
US News and World Report

Russian's Lavrov Taken to Hospital After Arriving for G20 Summit - AP

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was taken to hospital after arriving in Indonesia's Bali for the G20 summit, the Associated Press reported on Monday, a report that Moscow dismissed as "fake news". AP reported that Lavrov was being treated for a heart condition, citing several...
Washington Examiner

White House downplays potential for Biden-Xi meeting to 'reset' US-China relationship

The White House dismissed the prospect of President Joe Biden's first in-person discussion with Chinese President Xi Jinping easing the strained relationship between their two countries. National security adviser Jake Sullivan bristled when asked by a reporter aboard Air Force One whether the meeting could thaw the icy relationship, underscoring...
US News and World Report

U.S. President Biden Arrives in Bali for G20 Summit

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden landed in Bali, Indonesia, on Sunday for the summit of the G20 group of major economies. Biden, who arrives off the back of his attendance at the COP27 climate summit in Egypt and the ASEAN summit in Cambodia, is set meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and other leaders to address a range of geopolitical issues this week, including the war in Ukraine, tensions in the Taiwan Strait and the ongoing food, energy and climate crises.

Comments / 0

Community Policy