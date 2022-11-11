Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
White House forced to clean up Biden's comments AGAIN after he said 'we're going to free Iran'
The White House on Friday was forced to clean up President Joe Biden's comments after he appeared to say he was ready to intervene to help the country's protest movement. At a campaign event in San Diego, California, a day earlier, Biden said: 'Don’t worry, we’re going to free Iran. They're going to free themselves pretty soon.'
Xi tells Biden that China and the United States should take history as a mirror - state media
BEIJING, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Chinese leader Xi Jinping said on Monday during a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden that China and the United States should take history as a mirror and let it guide the future, according to state news agency Xinhua.
Washington Examiner
Democrats urge retribution as Biden 'humiliated' by Saudi-led oil cut
A decision by Gulf energy producers to cut oil output in the lead-up to the midterm elections has placed the White House at the center of a public spat with Saudi Arabia, leaving President Joe Biden “humiliated” after his outreach to the kingdom this summer. The move has...
Biden froze out China’s ambassador. He may regret that.
The administration snub could further complicate bilateral ties.
Biden discusses Taiwan with Xi in effort to avoid 'conflict'
The White House says President Joe Biden has objected to what it says is China's "coercive and increasingly aggressive actions" toward Taiwan
Biden to make clear U.S. does not seek conflict with China - White House official
ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE, Nov 13 (Reuters) - United States President Joe Biden will make clear in his bilateral meeting with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Indonesia that his country seeks no conflict, a White House official said on Sunday.
Biden Loses Temper With Zelenskyy
President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy have been speaking by phone routinely at this point. However, one very specific phone call between the two leaders back in June played out significantly differently from previous ones.
US News and World Report
Sledgehammer Execution of Russian Mercenary Who Defected to Ukraine Shown in Video
LONDON (Reuters) -Russia's Yevgeny Prigozhin, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, said on Sunday that a former mercenary who was filmed being executed by a sledgehammer blow to the head after changing sides in the Ukraine war was a traitor. Prigozhin, a Russian businessman who founded the Wagner private...
US News and World Report
Protest Takes Place During U.S. President Biden's COP27 Speech
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) - Protesters stood up and held a sign during U.S. President Joe Biden's speech at COP27 on Friday, a Reuters witness in the room where Biden was speaking said. Biden's speech was not interrupted and security guards approached the group of protesters to remove their sign.
americanmilitarynews.com
Biden, Xi meet: Agree no nukes, Xi warns Biden of ‘Red line’
Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to oppose nuclear war, but said the issue of Taiwan was a “red line,” in a rare face-to-face meeting with President Joe Biden on Monday. The leaders agreed that “a nuclear war should never be fought and can never be won,” and especially...
After meeting with Xi, Biden says there "need not be a new Cold War" between U.S. and China
Washington — President Biden said Monday that he believes there shouldn't be concerns about a "new Cold War" between the United States and China and doesn't think there is "any imminent attempt" by China to invade Taiwan, following his first in-person meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping since assuming the presidency.
thecentersquare.com
Op-Ed: Revisiting Biden's presidency before the midterms
“Our great democracies still tend to think that a stupid man is more likely to be honest than a clever man, and our politicians take advantage of this prejudice." – Bertrand Russell. It's been said that Joe Biden has been running for president for 50 years. From the day...
US News and World Report
Biden and Xi Meet Face-To-Face as Superpower Relations Mired in Tensions
(Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden will meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping in person on Monday for the first time since taking office, with U.S. concerns over Taiwan, Russia's war in Ukraine and North Korea's nuclear ambitions on top of his agenda. The long-awaited in-person meeting comes as relations between the...
US News and World Report
Biden Plans to Lay Out 'Red Lines,' Not Make Concessions to China's Xi
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that he is not willing to make any fundamental concessions when he meets with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Asia. Speaking to reporters at a news conference, Biden said he wants leaders to lay out what their "red lines" are...
US News and World Report
Russian's Lavrov Taken to Hospital After Arriving for G20 Summit - AP
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was taken to hospital after arriving in Indonesia's Bali for the G20 summit, the Associated Press reported on Monday, a report that Moscow dismissed as "fake news". AP reported that Lavrov was being treated for a heart condition, citing several...
Washington Examiner
White House downplays potential for Biden-Xi meeting to 'reset' US-China relationship
The White House dismissed the prospect of President Joe Biden's first in-person discussion with Chinese President Xi Jinping easing the strained relationship between their two countries. National security adviser Jake Sullivan bristled when asked by a reporter aboard Air Force One whether the meeting could thaw the icy relationship, underscoring...
WATCH LIVE: Biden speaks after meeting with Xi Jinping
President Joe Biden is speaking after meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G-20 in Bali, Indonesia, on Monday.
US midterms 2022: Democrats’ hope of keeping House fades as counting continues – live
Democrats are behind in several districts needed to secure control of Congress’ lower chamber for another two years
US News and World Report
U.S. President Biden Arrives in Bali for G20 Summit
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden landed in Bali, Indonesia, on Sunday for the summit of the G20 group of major economies. Biden, who arrives off the back of his attendance at the COP27 climate summit in Egypt and the ASEAN summit in Cambodia, is set meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and other leaders to address a range of geopolitical issues this week, including the war in Ukraine, tensions in the Taiwan Strait and the ongoing food, energy and climate crises.
Russia-Ukraine war live news: Biden and Xi condemn Russian nuclear threats; Zelenskiy visits liberated Kherson
US and Chinese presidents agree nuclear war ‘should never be fought’, White House says; Zelenskiy accuses Russia of more than 400 war crimes
Comments / 0