Related
IEA Says Diesel Demand Destruction Starting to Look Inevitable

Unprecedented diesel prices mean that demand destruction for the fuel is probable, the International Energy Agency said. Both the outright price of the fuel and its trading level relative to crude oil rose to records in October, jumping 70% and 425% respectively year-on-year, the Paris-based adviser said in its monthly report on the state of the oil market.
What does a global population of 8 billion mean for the planet?

The world population reached an estimated 8 billion people on Tuesday, raising questions about what this milestone means for the planet and our efforts to tackle the climate crisis.The landmark comes as countries meet at the Cop27 summit in Egypt in a bid to make progress on reducing greenhouse gas emissions and efforts to better prepare for a warming planet. The United Nations has said that population growth and GDP per capita remain the “strongest drivers” of greenhouse gas emissions from burning fossil fuels in the past decade.And some point out that over the past 50 years, the...
Automakers to Sell 400 Million More Vehicles Than Climate Change Estimates Can Handle: Greenpeace

It looks like all those gas vehicle bans that states and countries are planning on in the 2030s might come a little too late. A new report out of Greenpeace Germany, as compiled by The Verge, says that automakers are on track to sell 400 million more vehicles than current efforts to reduce climate change can handle. Simply put, we’re going to drive ourselves right into the worst of climate change, unable to meet the global temperature reduction of 1.5° Celsius.
International Tensions At Forefront Of COP27 Climate Talks

Although there has been progress at COP27 on some issues, including agreements to curb methane leakage, pledges to reduce emissions have slowed since last year. — Although there has been progress at COP27 on some issues, including international agreements to curb methane leakage, pledges to reduce emissions have slowed since last year.
Court Told Musk's $56 Billion Pay Wasn't for Punching a Clock

WILMINGTON, Del (Reuters) - A Tesla Inc director and a former executive took the stand on Monday and defended Elon Musk's $56 billion pay package against a shareholder's claims that the entrepreneur dictated terms of the deal to finance his dream of traveling to Mars. Tesla shareholder Richard Tornetta hopes...
EU Tells COP27 It Will Increase Climate Ambition

SHARM EL SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) -The European Union plans to update its emissions-cutting target under the Paris climate accord, the EU climate policy chief told the COP27 summit on Tuesday, with the upgrade expected before next year's United Nations summit. The announcement by the world's third biggest polluter - after...
Global energy crisis looms over UN climate summit – while some countries race to renewables, others plan more natural gas production, but it comes with risks

Russia’s war on Ukraine has cast a shadow over this year’s United Nations climate summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, where officials from around the world are discussing the costs of climate change and how to cut emissions that remain near record highs. The war has dramatically disrupted energy markets the world over, leaving many countries vulnerable to price spikes amid supply shortages. Europe, worried about keeping the heat on through winter, is outbidding poor countries for natural gas, even paying premiums to reroute tanker ships after Russia cut off most of its usual natural gas supply. Some countries are restarting coal-fired power...
Climate activist blasts leaders holding onto fossil projects

Ugandan climate activist Vanessa Nakate slammed world leaders Tuesday who persist in backing new fossil fuel projects despite science warnings that this will push temperatures across the planet to dangerous highs.Countries agreed in the 2015 Paris climate accord to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) by the end of the century if possible. But scientists say that with about 1.2 Celsius (21. Fahrenheit) of warming already reached, that target is likely to be missed. “The focus for many leaders is about making deals for fossil fuel lobbyists, surviving the next election cycle and grabbing as much...
U.S. Drillers Add Oil and Gas Rigs for Second Week in a Row - Baker Hughes

(Reuters) - U.S. energy firms this week added oil and natural gas rigs for a second week in a row as relatively high oil prices encourage firms to drill more. The oil and gas rig count, an early indicator of future output, rose 9 to 779 in the week to Nov. 11, its highest since March 2020, energy services firm Baker Hughes Co said in its closely followed report on Friday..

