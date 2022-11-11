Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
November Cleanup Events Offered Throughout Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Department of Transportation is encouraging residents to participate in cleanup events throughout the state this month. So far more than eight tons (7.2 metric tons) of trash has been collected in the department's No Trash November initiative. The University of Tennessee is teaming up...
US News and World Report
Tennessee Pastor Takes on Political Polarization
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Jennie Hobbs recently joined a small circle of people in chairs, while about a hundred more looked on, and answered a prompt designed to invite calm upon a controversial subject:. “This is what I know about immigrants, and this is when I learned it.”. Pastor...
This Restaurant Has The Best Nachos In North Carolina
Eat This, Not That! found the best nachos in each state, including this spot in North Carolina offering unique takes on the classic.
Comments / 0