ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 95

NYfaninAZ
2d ago

Biden is going to impose unprecedented sanctions against Russia that will cripple the countries economy and bring it to its knees! Oh wait, he already did that, never mind.

Reply(3)
46
Andy Feldman
2d ago

I am with them, I want to Ban the Biden Crime family from America... send them to China... they are welcome there...

Reply(15)
80
G Moll
2d ago

"Biden family!???" He should let Hunter go in and when they catch him with his cocaine he can share a cell next to Brittney Grinder😅

Reply
29
Related
Daily Mail

Putin aide warns freeing weed-smuggler WNBA player Brittney Griner from Russian prison 'is NOT a priority for us,' and claims Biden only wants athlete released to make him look good ahead of midterm elections

An aide to Vladimir Putin has said freeing WNBA star Brittney Griner from prison 'is not a priority' for the Kremlin. The 31-year-old, a two-time Olympic basketball gold medalist, was arrested in February after she was allegedly caught carrying two vape cartridges containing cannabis oil at a Moscow airport by a police dog.
WASHINGTON STATE
Daily Mail

Karine Jean-Pierre claims Americans are saving $420million because of lower gas prices as she is pressed on why Biden is tapping into the strategic petroleum reserve

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre claimed on Tuesday that Americans are saving $420 million because of lower gas prices as President Joe Biden prepares to release up to 15 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. The average cost of gas is at $3.87 per gallon, roughly...
Dayana Sabatin

Biden Loses Temper With Zelenskyy

President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy have been speaking by phone routinely at this point. However, one very specific phone call between the two leaders back in June played out significantly differently from previous ones.
OK! Magazine

Jill Biden Is 'Running The Show' Of President Joe Biden's Administration, Political Insiders Reveal

Who run the world? First Lady Jill Biden, according to some Washington insiders. Despite her husband, Joe Biden, holding the title of President of the United States, it seems FLOTUS may actually be the one presiding over the Oval Office, allegedly playing “puppet master” when it comes to her spouse’s administration. ​​“Jill’s always been totally protective of Joe since the earliest days of his presidency helping to vet White House staffers before they’re hired and lending advice and counsel when it’s needed,” an insider close with the First Family told Radar earlier this week.As the President, who is set to...
WASHINGTON STATE
Vice

Nuke Experts Are Horrified by Biden’s New ‘Nuclear Posture Review’

For almost 30 years, the White House has conducted a strange nuclear weapons ritual. Every new presidential administration, from Clinton to Trump to Biden, releases a Nuclear Posture Review. When President Clinton’s secretary of defense Lee Aspin ordered the first Nuclear Posture Review, it began as an audit of weapons...
Washington Examiner

Troops from 25 states across the country sent to border at Biden's request

Military troops from 25 states and U.S. territories across the nation have deployed to the southern border at the request of the Biden administration. The Biden administration has chosen to keep several thousand soldiers on the U.S.-Mexico border amid the worst illegal immigration crisis in national history. The decision by...
GEORGIA STATE
grid.news

Putin speech: Russia won’t use nukes, the West started the war, and its ‘cancel culture’ is like Nazi Germany

Russian President Vladimir Putin said at least one thing Thursday that few could take issue with. “Ahead is probably the most dangerous, unpredictable and, at the same time, important decade since the end of the Second World War,” Putin said. The war in Ukraine, he said (though he still wouldn’t call it a “war”) is only a part of the “tectonic shifts of the entire world order.”
americanmilitarynews.com

US forces now on the ground in Ukraine

U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Lawless Nation in the World

Every year, research firm Gallup releases its Global Law and Order report. The 2022 edition covers results from 2021. Underdeveloped nations are always at the bottom of the list of 120 countries. This year, the country with the worst score is Afghanistan. The report is based on several questions that are put to over 127,000 […]
The Independent

Biden to release 9/11 testimony revealing Bush told Cheney he could shoot down planes

The Biden administration is reportedly preparing to release a record of the joint interview former president George W Bush and former vice president Dick Cheney granted to the blue-ribbon commission that investigated the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Centre and Pentagon.According to The Wall Street Journal, a source familiar with the contents of the document said the April 2004 Oval Office interview touched on matters such as Mr Bush’s decision to authorise Mr Cheney to order US forces to down civilian airliners if necessary.The former president, who was initially in Florida during the attacks before taking...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy