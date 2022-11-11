Read full article on original website
El Salvador says China offered to buy all its foreign debt as the nation looks to avoid default
China offered to help El Salvador refinance its foreign debt, El Salvador's Vice President Felix Ulloa told Bloomberg. But he said El Salvador still needs to tread carefully: "We are not going to sell to the first bidder, we need to see the conditions." S&P Global Ratings gave El Salvador...
Bond billionaire Jeffrey Gundlach says the Fed will only hike rates to 4.5% - and he sees an 80% chance of a US recession next year
Jeffrey Gundlach has predicted an early end to the Federal Reserve's interest-rate hikes, and warned the US economy will most likely tumble into a recession next year. The US central bank hiked rates by 75 basis points to a range of 3.75% to 4% on Wednesday, marking its latest effort to tackle red-hot inflation. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said he expected further increases, and signaled rates could peak above 5%.
The Chinese yuan has passed the Australian, Canadian and Swiss currencies to become the world's 5th most traded
China's yuan is now the world's fifth most traded currency, according to the Bank for International Settlements. The yuan leapt past the Australian, Canadian and Swiss currencies in the BIS' latest triennial survey. The US dollar remains the world's top currency, followed by the euro, yen and pound. The Chinese...
The stock market could soon reverse its 'borderline miraculous rally' and retest June lows, UBS's Art Cashin says
Stocks could whipsaw and retest June lows despite October's positive inflation report, Arthur Cashin said. Cashin noted that stock market rallies since June have been fleeting, and it's still a bear market. He warned a reversal could come when the VIX approaches 20, and the gauge currently clocks in at...
US tech billionaires made a record $59 billion after Thursday's market rally, granting respite from a very bad year for tech stocks
US tech billionaires made a record $59 billion after Thursday's market rally, per Bloomberg. Jeff Bezos added $10.5 billion to his fortune after Amazon's share price closed 12% higher on Thursday. The tech-focused Nasdaq 100 index closed 7.5% higher on Thursday, but is still 29% lower this year so far.
Stocks are in the process of bottoming and the Fed won't raise rates as far as Powell suggested, market veteran Ed Yardeni says
Stocks are bottoming out, and the Fed could soon pause its aggressive rate hikes, market veteran Ed Yardeni said. Despite hawkish comments from Powell, Yardeni said he expects other Fed officials to push back on that stance. That could mean stocks are approaching a low, since investors have already priced...
monitordaily.com
Global Interest Rates Rising Faster, Pivot Unlikely in 2023
According to Fitch Ratings’ September 2022 Global Economic Outlook (GEO), global interest rates have risen more rapidly than expected in the past two months, and Federal Reserve and European Central Bank (ECB) policy rates are now likely to peak at a later date and higher level than expected. High inflation outturns and a hardening of central bank resolve to bring inflation down make a pivot back towards rate cuts in 2023 unlikely.
US News and World Report
Russia's Central Bank: Short-Term Inflationary Risks Are Balanced
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's inflationary and disinflationary risks are balanced in the short term, central bank governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Thursday, sending a signal that the central bank was unlikely to change its key interest rate next month. Russia's central bank kept its key rate at 7.5% last month,...
There's a 55% chance of a recession in 2023, chief economist says - but inflation data will determine if the Fed stays aggressive and sparks a downturn
CPI data publishes on Thursday, and it will hold key implications for how aggressive the Federal Reserve is with interest rates moving forward. One economist said he's expecting inflation to ease slightly, which could lead the Fed to a 50 basis-point rate hike in December. "We have this week established...
kitco.com
BCA Research is getting long gold as central bank gold demand supports higher prices
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. In a report Thursday, commodity analysts at BCA Research said they are tactically bullish on gold and buying...
Binance chief CZ says El Salvador didn't hold any bitcoin on Sam Bankman-Fried's collapsing FTX
El Salvador doesn't have any bitcoin holdings in FTX, Binance CEO Changpeng "CZ" Zhao tweeted Thursday. "I exchanged messages with President Nayib a few moments ago. He said 'we don't have any Bitcoin in FTX and we never had any business with them. Thank God!'" FTX filed for bankruptcy on...
Dow gains 1,200 points and Nasdaq surges 7% in blistering rally following October CPI report
US stocks soared as much as 7% on Thursday after a cool CPI report sparked hopes of a Fed pivot. US inflation was up 7.7% year-over-year in October, below the average economist estimates of 7.9%. The 10-year US Treasury yield plunged 31 basis points and the US dollar Index fell...
Mortgage rates fall sharply to under 7% after inflation eases
Mortgage rates fell sharply Thursday after a government report showed that inflation had cooled in October, prompting a decline in bond yields. The average rate on the 30-year fixed plunged 60 basis points from 7.22% to 6.62%, according to Mortgage News Daily. That matches the record drop at the start of the pandemic. The rate, however, is still more than double what it was at the start of this year.
msn.com
Gold, TIPS, bitcoin and alternative ETFs haven’t been the inflation hedges they were supposed to be
You may want to consider selling your inflation hedges. This coming Thursday’s report on the Consumer Price Index is projected to show U.S. inflation continuing its recent moderating trend (to 7.9%, according to economists surveyed by the Wall Street Journal — down from the previous month’s 8.2% annual rate and June’s 9.0% rate).
cryptoglobe.com
Bitcoin ($BTC) Price could Plunge to $13,000 Amid ‘Cascade of Margin Calls’, JPMorgan Strategists Say
Strategists at Wall Street giant JPMorgan have suggested that the price of Bitcoin ($BTC) could collapse to $13,000 amid a “cascade of margin calls” triggered by the liquidity crisis at popular cryptocurrency exchange FTX. According to a report from Bloomberg, strategists led by Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou wrote in a...
US News and World Report
Japan, Indonesia Collaborate as Part of Asia-Wide Emissions Cuts
NUSA DUA, Indonesia / SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt - (Reuters) - Japan will help to fund Indonesia's transition from coal-fired power to cleaner energy, the countries said on Monday, and invited others to join the collaboration, as part of Japan's effort to reduce planet-warming emissions throughout Asia. The announcement follows bilateral...
US News and World Report
Exclusive-Credit Suisse Overhaul Draws Scrutiny From Some Investors, Proxy Adviser Over Governance
LONDON/ZURICH (Reuters) -Credit Suisse's recent decision to exit certain investment banking activities is drawing scrutiny from at least two investors and a proxy adviser who told Reuters they are worried about how the Swiss bank managed potential conflicts of interest of two directors. The move to break up the lender...
US News and World Report
Coinbase to Write off Investment That Its Ventures Arm Made in FTX Source
(Reuters) - Coinbase Global Inc will write off the investment its ventures arm made in cryptocurrency exchange FTX in 2021, according to a person familiar with the matter. Coinbase had said in a blog post Tuesday that the company has $15 million in deposits on FTX that were used to facilitate business operations and client trades, but that its total exposure is minimal.
forkast.news
Singapore’s central bank partners New York Fed to explore wholesale CBDCs
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has partnered The New York Innovation Center of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, to study if wholesale central bank digital currencies (wCBDCs) can make cross-border payments more efficient. Fast facts. Named “Project Cedar Phase II x Ubin+”, the joint effort is expected...
US News and World Report
EU's 10-Month Illegal Entries up 73% From 2021 Levels-Frontex
(Reuters) - The number of detected irregular border crossings at the external borders of the European Union rose more than 70% in the January-October period, according to preliminary calculations published Monday by Frontex. The European Border and Coast Guard Agency detected about 275,500 unauthorized entries at the bloc's external borders...
