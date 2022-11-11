ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Markets Insider

Bond billionaire Jeffrey Gundlach says the Fed will only hike rates to 4.5% - and he sees an 80% chance of a US recession next year

Jeffrey Gundlach has predicted an early end to the Federal Reserve's interest-rate hikes, and warned the US economy will most likely tumble into a recession next year. The US central bank hiked rates by 75 basis points to a range of 3.75% to 4% on Wednesday, marking its latest effort to tackle red-hot inflation. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said he expected further increases, and signaled rates could peak above 5%.
monitordaily.com

Global Interest Rates Rising Faster, Pivot Unlikely in 2023

According to Fitch Ratings’ September 2022 Global Economic Outlook (GEO), global interest rates have risen more rapidly than expected in the past two months, and Federal Reserve and European Central Bank (ECB) policy rates are now likely to peak at a later date and higher level than expected. High inflation outturns and a hardening of central bank resolve to bring inflation down make a pivot back towards rate cuts in 2023 unlikely.
US News and World Report

Russia's Central Bank: Short-Term Inflationary Risks Are Balanced

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's inflationary and disinflationary risks are balanced in the short term, central bank governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Thursday, sending a signal that the central bank was unlikely to change its key interest rate next month. Russia's central bank kept its key rate at 7.5% last month,...
NBC News

Mortgage rates fall sharply to under 7% after inflation eases

Mortgage rates fell sharply Thursday after a government report showed that inflation had cooled in October, prompting a decline in bond yields. The average rate on the 30-year fixed plunged 60 basis points from 7.22% to 6.62%, according to Mortgage News Daily. That matches the record drop at the start of the pandemic. The rate, however, is still more than double what it was at the start of this year.
US News and World Report

Japan, Indonesia Collaborate as Part of Asia-Wide Emissions Cuts

NUSA DUA, Indonesia / SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt - (Reuters) - Japan will help to fund Indonesia's transition from coal-fired power to cleaner energy, the countries said on Monday, and invited others to join the collaboration, as part of Japan's effort to reduce planet-warming emissions throughout Asia. The announcement follows bilateral...
US News and World Report

Coinbase to Write off Investment That Its Ventures Arm Made in FTX Source

(Reuters) - Coinbase Global Inc will write off the investment its ventures arm made in cryptocurrency exchange FTX in 2021, according to a person familiar with the matter. Coinbase had said in a blog post Tuesday that the company has $15 million in deposits on FTX that were used to facilitate business operations and client trades, but that its total exposure is minimal.
forkast.news

Singapore’s central bank partners New York Fed to explore wholesale CBDCs

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has partnered The New York Innovation Center of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, to study if wholesale central bank digital currencies (wCBDCs) can make cross-border payments more efficient. Fast facts. Named “Project Cedar Phase II x Ubin+”, the joint effort is expected...
US News and World Report

EU's 10-Month Illegal Entries up 73% From 2021 Levels-Frontex

(Reuters) - The number of detected irregular border crossings at the external borders of the European Union rose more than 70% in the January-October period, according to preliminary calculations published Monday by Frontex. The European Border and Coast Guard Agency detected about 275,500 unauthorized entries at the bloc's external borders...

