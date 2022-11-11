Read full article on original website
China Premier Li Emphasised 'Irresponsibility' of Nuclear Threats at Asia Summit - U.S. Official
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) - Chinese Premier Li Keqiang emphasised the "irresponsibility" of nuclear threats during a summit in Cambodia, suggesting Beijing is uncomfortable with strategic partner Russia's nuclear rhetoric, a senior U.S. official said on Monday. Li participated in the East Asia Summit on Sunday along with U.S. President...
In 'Zero-COVID' China, 1 Case Locks Down Peking University
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese authorities locked down a major university in Beijing on Wednesday after finding one COVID-19 case as they stick to a “zero-COVID” approach despite growing public discontent. Peking University students and faculty were not allowed to leave the grounds unless necessary and classes on...
UK Says Sunak, China's Xi Cancel G20 Meeting Due to Scheduling Issues
LONDON (Reuters) -A planned G20 meeting between British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and President Xi Jinping of China has been cancelled due to "scheduling issues", a Downing Street spokesperson said on Wednesday. The schedule at the summit on the Indonesian island of Bali has been disrupted by an emergency meeting...
No Shift in Australia Defence Policy After Xi Meeting -Diplomat
SYDNEY/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A meeting between Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Chinese President Xi Jinping is a step towards normalising ties after years of diplomatic freeze but would not bring a shift in Canberra's defence policy, Australian diplomats said. The leaders met for 30 minutes on the sidelines of...
China Urges Calm About Poland Missile Incident
BEIJING (Reuters) - All parties should "stay calm and exercise restraint under current circumstances," China's foreign ministry spokeswoman, Mao Ning, told a regular briefing on Wednesday, in remarks about a Russian-made missile that landed in Poland. (Reporting by Martin Quin Pollard; Writing by Liz Lee; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
Xi Tells Biden That China and the United States Should Take History as a Mirror - State Media
BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese leader Xi Jinping said on Monday during a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden that China and the United States should take history as a mirror and let it guide the future, according to state news agency Xinhua. The remarks were made at the beginning of...
Sledgehammer Execution of Russian Mercenary Who Defected to Ukraine Shown in Video
LONDON (Reuters) -Russia's Yevgeny Prigozhin, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, said on Sunday that a former mercenary who was filmed being executed by a sledgehammer blow to the head after changing sides in the Ukraine war was a traitor. Prigozhin, a Russian businessman who founded the Wagner private...
Russian's Lavrov Taken to Hospital After Arriving for G20 Summit - AP
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was taken to hospital after arriving in Indonesia's Bali for the G20 summit, the Associated Press reported on Monday, a report that Moscow dismissed as "fake news". AP reported that Lavrov was being treated for a heart condition, citing several...
Poland Likely to Invoke NATO's Article 4, Will Raise Missile Blast With UN - Officials
WARSAW (Reuters) -Poland is likely to request consultations under NATO's Article 4. after a missile, reportedly Russian-made, struck Polish territory near the border with Ukraine, and raise the issue at a U.N. Security Council meeting on Wednesday, officials said. Two people were killed in an explosion in a village 6...
Russia Says Missile Strike in Poland Caused by Ukrainian Air Defence
(Reuters) -Russia said an explosion in Poland on Tuesday had been caused by a Ukrainian air defence missile, and that Russian strikes in Ukraine had been no closer than 35 km (22 miles) from the Polish border. Moscow said on Wednesday it had nothing to do with the blast, which...
Exclusive-Russian Software Disguised as American Finds Its Way Into U.S. Army, CDC Apps
LONDON/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Thousands of smartphone applications in Apple and Google's online stores contain computer code developed by a technology company, Pushwoosh, that presents itself as based in the United States, but is actually Russian, Reuters has found. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the United States' main...
Swedish Central Bank's Floden Says Underlying Inflation Pressure Worrying
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - A continued rise in underlying inflation is a worry, Swedish central bank Deputy Governor Martin Floden said on Tuesday. Underlying inflation was 7.9% in October compared to a year earlier, above both the Riksbank's and analysts' expectations. (Reporting by Simon Johnson, editing by Stine Jacobsen) Copyright 2022...
Polish Incident Attempt to Provoke Direct Military Clash Between NATO and Russia - Russian Mission to UN
(Reuters) - The incident in Poland, a blast in a village near the border with Ukraine that killed two people, is an attempt to provoke a direct clash between Russia and NATO, the head of the permanent mission of Russia to the United Nations said on Wednesday. "There is an...
Ukraine's Zelenskiy Says U.S., China Statement on Nuclear Threats 'Weighty Statements'
KYIV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said late on Monday that he welcomed the statements from the United States and China from the Group of 20 meeting on the inadmissibility of threats to use nuclear weapons. "This is a grouping of very weighty states. And today, on the eve...
Musk's All-Nighters at Twitter Raise Concern for Tesla Investors
SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - In 2018, Elon Musk was working through the night and sleeping at Tesla Inc's factories in California and Nevada as the company struggled to ramp up production of the Model 3. On Monday, Musk said he had worked through the night at Twitter's San Francisco headquarters...
Six Dead in Istanbul Blast, Erdogan Says It 'Smells Like Terrorism'
ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Six people were killed and 53 others were wounded on Sunday when an explosion rocked a busy pedestrian street in central Istanbul in what Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan called a bomb attack that "smells like terrorism". Ambulances raced to the scene on the packed Istiklal Avenue, which...
Russia Denies Reports of Missiles Striking Poland
Russia’s defense ministry has denied allegations circulating that its missiles struck Poland on Tuesday, not long after a U.S. intelligence official said that Russian strikes killed two people in a possible escalation of Russia’s war in Ukraine. “No strikes on targets near the Ukrainian-Polish state border were made...
Israel Admonishes Ukrainian Ambassador Over U.N. Vote
JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel said it had summoned the Ukrainian ambassador for a dressing down on Tuesday, after Kyiv voted in favour of a resolution to open an international probe into Israel's prolonged occupation of the West Bank. The resolution, approved at U.N. headquarters in New York last week, asks...
Russia's Medvedev Says Polish Missile Incident Shows West Moving Closer to World War
(Reuters) - Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said on Wednesday that an alleged missile strike on Polish territory showed that the West was moving closer to another World War. "The incident with the Ukrainian-alleged 'missile strike' on a Polish farm proves just one thing: waging a hybrid war against Russia,...
Ukraine Shipping Hub Cheers as Kherson Win Foils Russian Black Sea Hopes
MYKOLAIV, Ukraine (Reuters) - In Mykolaiv's blast-cratered district of Korabel, close to Ukraine's southern front, Pavel Salohub, a teacher of history and boxing, has not heard a single explosion in four days - the first such respite from war since Russia invaded. Friday's recapture of the city of Kherson has...
