Five candidates nominated ahead of Nov. 20 election to replace ousted IDB president
WASHINGTON, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Five countries - Argentina, Trinidad and Tobago, Mexico, Brazil and Chile - nominated candidates for president of the Inter-American Development Bank ahead of a Nov. 20 board election, the bank said on Saturday.
Jair Bolsonaro lost in Brazil, but his threat to democracy remains
The days leading up to the recent Brazilian election were tense, violent and desperate. Days before the run-off vote on Oct. 30, 2022, Carla Zambelli, a congresswoman and outspoken Jair Bolsonaro supporter, got into a confrontation on the streets of São Paulo with a Black activist. It ended with her drawing a gun and chasing him through the streets. On election day, there were reports of a pro-Bolsonaro voter suppression campaign by Federal Highway Police causing intentional traffic delays in the country’s northeast. It was apparent that the country was more polarized than ever before, and onlookers feared a Brazilian...
Brazil's Lula Says Bolsonaro Push for Military Audit of Voting Machines 'Deplorable'
BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva blasted outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro on Thursday for involving the armed forces in auditing the country's electronic voting system, which the current president says without proof is open to fraud. Lula, who narrowly defeated Bolsonaro last month, said the pressure...
Lula defeats Bolsonaro to again become Brazil's president
Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has done it again: Twenty years after first winning the Brazilian presidency, the leftist defeated incumbent Jair Bolsonaro Sunday in an extremely tight election that marks an about-face for the country after four years of far-right politics
Russia's Lavrov Arrives in Indonesia's Bali for G20 Summit
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov arrived in Indonesia's resort island of Bali on Sunday to lead his country's delegation at the G20 Summit this week. It would be the first G20 Summit since Russia invaded Ukraine in February. Moscow calls its actions in Ukraine a...
Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa BRICS Bloc Grows with U.S. Left Out
Algeria has reportedly become the latest nation to apply to join BRICS, following applications by Argentina and Iran and interest from several other countries.
Brazil will be climate leader, says ex-minister Marina Silva
SHARM el-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Marina Silva, a former environmental minister and potential candidate for the job again, on Saturday brought a message to the U.N. climate summit: Brazil is back when it comes to protecting the Amazon rainforest, the largest in the world and crucial to limiting global warming.
New Brazilian President Is Good News For The Amazon Rainforest
President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of BrazilPSB Nacional 40. Environmentalists have cause for celebration this week following the election of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, more commonly referred to as Lula, to the office of President of Brazil. The narrow win by Lula over the presidential incumbent Jair Bolsonaro by 50.9% to 49.1% will allow the new President to implement his stated goals for the resumption of more extensive efforts to protect the Amazon rainforest and put Brazil back in front of the international community to lead the fight against climate change.
Germany's Scholz: G20 consensus statement on war in Ukraine to be 'tough ride'
SINGAPORE, Nov 14 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Monday that it would be difficult to come up with a clear statement on global issues and the war in Ukraine at the G20 meeting in Indonesia later this week.
Protests wane in Brazil, but diehards stand by Bolsonaro
Protests in deeply polarized Brazil have dwindled since presidential elections nearly two weeks ago but some hard-core supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro remain in the streets. Bolsonaro, who has not openly acknowledged his defeat and has practically disappeared from public life for more than a week, asked his supporters to take down hundreds of roadblocks they threw up after the vote, but supported protests elsewhere.
Brazil's Armed Forces Say Disputes Must Be Resolved Through Democratic Rule of Law
SAO PAULO (Reuters) - The three commanders of Brazil's armed forces released a joint statement on Friday in which they said that the solutions to Brazil's disputes must come from the democratic rule of law, while also affirming the right to peaceful protest. Their statement came amid concerns about the...
Readout of President Joseph R. Biden, Jr.’s Meeting with President of Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi
President Biden met today with President El-Sisi on the margins of the 27th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 27) in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt. President Biden congratulated President El-Sisi on hosting COP 27, and the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to accelerating global efforts to tackle the climate crisis. President Biden and President El-Sisi also emphasized their mutual commitment to the multifaceted U.S.-Egypt strategic partnership. President Biden expressed the United States’ solidarity with Egypt in the face of the global economic and food security challenges caused by Russia’s war on Ukraine, as well as his support for Egypt’s water rights. The President raised the importance of human rights and respect for fundamental freedoms. The two leaders also consulted on regional security challenges, opportunities to de-escalate conflicts, and the decades-long U.S.-Egypt defense partnership.
Lula's Market Lure Fades After Brazil's 'Liz Truss Moment'
BRASILIA (Reuters) -There is growing investor pessimism that Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will govern with fiscal discipline as the country's central bank chief likened a market selloff to a "Liz Truss moment for Brazil." Brazil's real currency and Bovespa stock index both lost around 4% on Thursday,...
China cancels high-profile video address by EU president after he mentions Ukraine war OLD
Authorities in China allegedly cancelled a video address by European Union president Charles Michel at a major trade expo in Shanghai after learning that his speech would include criticism of Russia’s war in Ukraine, according to a report.Mr Michel was set to deliver a pre-recorded video address at the opening of the China International Import Expo (CIIE) on Friday, three European diplomats told Reuters.The event was to also include an address by Chinese president Xi Jinping along with several world leaders and heads of international organisations.Barend Leyts, a spokesperson for Mr Michel, said that he was surprised that the...
Japan's PM Kishida to meet China's Xi on Thursday
TOKYO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday, Japan's top government spokesman said, for talks that come as tensions in Asia have risen over Taiwan and North Korea.
Biden discusses security pact, Taiwan Strait with Australian PM
Nov 13 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Sunday met Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and discussed their security pact and issues surrounding the Taiwan Strait, the White House said.
Switzerland imposes sanctions on deliveries of Iranian drones to Russia
BERLIN (Reuters) - Switzerland has decided to adopt the European Union’s sanctions on delivering Iranian drones to Russia, the government said in a statement on Wednesday. However, the economic affairs and foreign affairs departments decided not to adopt EU sanctions imposed on Iran in connection with the current protests, it added.
For host Indonesia, a G20 summit dogged by Russia-Ukraine rancour
Nov 14 (Reuters) - Group of 20 leaders meet on Tuesday under very different circumstances than those host Indonesia envisioned when it began planning the summit last year, with Russia's invasion of Ukraine hanging over proceedings even in the absence of Russia's leader.
U.S. President Biden Arrives in Bali for G20 Summit
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden landed in Bali, Indonesia, on Sunday for the summit of the G20 group of major economies. Biden, who arrives off the back of his attendance at the COP27 climate summit in Egypt and the ASEAN summit in Cambodia, is set meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and other leaders to address a range of geopolitical issues this week, including the war in Ukraine, tensions in the Taiwan Strait and the ongoing food, energy and climate crises.
Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon Hits October Record Ahead of Govt Change
SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon rainforest reached a record for October, data showed on Friday, with land-clearing in the region speeding up as the country undergoes a transition to a more conservation-friendly government. Preliminary government satellite data collected by space research agency Inpe showed that 903.86 square...
