SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Terence Davis scored 31 points off the bench and sparked a big second-quarter run that helped the Sacramento Kings race past the Brooklyn Nets 153-121 on Tuesday night for their fourth straight win. Kevin Huerter had 19 points and Domantas Sabonis added 17 as the Kings had their highest-scoring game in nearly 30 years. Sacramento has won seven of nine following an 0-4 start to coach Mike Brown's first season. "It's a great feeling," Brown said. "It's why we are a team. ... We have had guys contribute on multiple nights off the bench. Sky is the...

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 19 MINUTES AGO