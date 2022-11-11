Read full article on original website
HipHopDX.com
New Music Friday: New Albums From Nas & Hit-Boy, SoFaygo, GloRilla, BLEU, DRAM + More
NEW MUSIC FRIDAY - Once again, HipHopDX’s New Music Friday Album’s coverage is packed with numerous projects ranking in the top tiers of rap heatseekers’ radars worldwide. Among the pack of noteworthy releases is the trilogy-completing King’s Disease 3 from Grammy Award-winning rapper-producer duo Nas and Hit-Boy,...
The FADER
GloRilla drops “Nut Quick” ahead of Anyways, Life’s Great... EP
For her final preview of new EP Anyways, Life's Great..., which drops this Friday, GloRilla has released raunchy new track "Nut Quick." The EP will feature the song alongside the previously released Cardi B collaboration "Tomorrow 2." The bourgeoning Memphis rapper announced her 9-track major label debut on CMG/Interscope last...
Did Takeoff Have a Wife or Kids?
Did Migos rapper Takeoff leave behind a wife or kids when he died? Here's what we know about the artist's relationships.
Who Is ‘First Class’ Rapper Jack Harlow’s Girlfriend? Everything To Know About His Love Life
With the rise of TikTok and the new generation of stars who’ve made their name through social media, dating can get even messier. So, for a rapper like Jack Harlow, a love life in this modern era is like a boxing match of public bouts. The 24-year-old Louisville, Kentucky, native was born on March 13, […]
Didn’t See That Coming—Rapper T.I.’s Son Messiah Harris Makes Debut as Blues Country Artist
Another one of T.I.‘s sons is following in his musical footsteps. Messiah Harris took fans for a loop when he debuted as a country blues artist. Messiah, 22, performed at the Vinyl in Center Stage Atlanta over the weekend and shocked fans when he introduced attendees to his new musical persona, “Buddy Red.” Messiah posted an Instagram clip showing himself stringing away at the guitar during his live performance.
What Was Migos Rapper Takeoff’s Net Worth At the Time of His Death?
Takeoff was shot and killed in the early hours of the morning on November 1. What was his net worth at the time of his death?
musictimes.com
Takeoff, Quavo’s ‘Messy’ Music Video Foreshadowed Rapper’s Death? Fans Point Out the Clues
Hip-hop fans are still mourning the death of Takeoff after he was shot in Houston, Texas. Today, the collaborative music video for the song "Messy" is trending on social media; are there clues found in the video that are related to the tragedy?. According to Fox 5 Washington DC, the...
HipHopDX.com
Erick Sermon & Domingo Mourn Passing Of Hurricane G
Rapper Hurricane G, born Gloria Rodriguez in Brooklyn, New York and who was once down with Def Squad, has passed away. There are no details on the cause of her death at press time, but various members of the Hip Hop community have confirmed her death on social media. Producer...
Drake, Meg Thee Stallion & More Sign Letter To Protest Using Rap Lyrics In Court
The war against Rap continues but some of our biggest talents are fighting back. Several top rappers have signed a letter to protest the use of lyrics in court. As spotted on Vulture, the Hip-Hop community is trying to right a glaring wrong when it comes to rappers getting prosecuted. Artists, industry leaders, and legal experts have joined together in a call to “Protect Black Art,” publishing an open letter in The New York Times and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution urging legislators across America to limit how creative expression can be used against defendants on trial. Specifically, it calls for an end to the racially discriminatory practice of treating rap lyrics as confessions.
musictimes.com
Migos' Takeoff Shot Dead BAFFLES Rap Scene Over THIS Reason
Hip-hop singers and fans have paid tribute to Takeoff, a member of the top-charting group Migos, who was murdered and killed at the age of 28. He joins the legion of rappers shot dead or killed in 2022. While the music industry has condemned each and every killing this year and in the past, Takeoff's horrific killing also roused some confusion. Some said he's too unproblematic of a rapper to be shot to death.
A Rapper Who Spoke Quietly and Had a Big Impact
One of the ironies of recent music history is that Migos, the band of Atlanta rappers who reshaped hip-hop in the mid-2010s, is known for something called the “triplet flow.” The term is musicological, describing the convulsive vocal cadence that took over pop thanks to them. But the term is also apt given that Migos were a trio related by blood. They built songs out of the complex interplay of their voices, and they built a brand on the heartwarming sight of three men rising together in a tough and fractious industry.
thesource.com
Busta Rhymes Moves ‘The Fuse Is Lit’ EP to Nov. 18 in Light of Takeoff’s Memorial Service
Busta Rhymes has announced The Fuse Is Lit EP, originally set to release this Friday (Nov. 11) on The Conglomerate Entertainment, Inc./EMPIRE, is now pushed to Nov. 18. Speaking on Instagram, Busta Rhymes revealed the EP will be pushed back to support Takeoff’s memorial service. “In light of supporting...
NBC New York
How Are Migos Related? What to Know About Takeoff, Quavo and Offset
Takeoff, one of the members of the Atlanta-based rap trio Migos, was shot dead outside a Houston bowling alley where he and groupmate Quavo had been attending a private party early Tuesday, the artist's attorney confirmed. He was 28 years old. The police investigation is still in its early stages....
50 Cent Advises Rappers To Take Their Time Making Music
50 Cent celebrated a milestone on Tuesday (Nov. 8) as his 2003 classic Get Rich Or Die Tryin‘ re-entered the Billboard 200 Albums chart. With this achievement in mind, the former G-Unit leader took the time to share some advice with today’s rappers. “Take your time and make a classic, they last a long time,” the 47-year-old wrote on Instagram with clapping emojis. Fif is certainly justified in giving this advice, as Get Rich‘s latest chart placement brings the album to 150 weeks on the Billboard 200 album chart and makes it his longest-charting project ever. Get Rich Or Die Tryin‘ made...
thesource.com
Today In Hip Hop History: Prodigy Dropped His Debut Solo Album ‘H.N.I.C.’ 22 Years Ago
On this day at the turn of the century, Prodigy, the lyrical half of the legendary QB duo Mobb Deep, dropped his debut LP, H.N.I.C., released under the Loud/Violator/Steve Rifkind Co./Infamous Records imprints. Produced by behind-the-board experts like his partner Havoc, The Alchemist, Rockwilder, and Just Blaze, this album became...
Kodak Black, Westside Gunn, Smino and More – New Hip-Hop Projects
As October creeps to a close, the quality level of new music releases this week is almost scary. This time around, a South Florida spitter continues a banner year with another new album, an MC repping Buffalo, N.Y. reaches a milestone with his 10th studio LP, a St. Louis rhymer is delivering his third studio album and more.
2023 Grammy nominations predictions: Official odds say Adele will sweep again, but watch out for Beyonce and Harry Styles
The 2023 Grammy Award nominations are scheduled to be announced on Tuesday, November 15, at 9:00am Pacific/12:00pm Eastern Time. You can watch the Grammy nominations live on live.GRAMMY.com and the Recording Academy’s Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok channels. But who will be nominated? Scroll down for our complete predictions in the top four general field categories – Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist – with our projected winners highlighted in gold. These odds are based on the combined forecasts of thousands of music fans who have placed their bets...
Nas & Hit-Boy Drop Off 'King's Disease III' Album With No Features
It's the third installment of critically-acclaimed album series.
ETOnline.com
Offset Changes His Profile Picture to One of Takeoff After His Death
Offset is quietly remembering Takeoff in the wake of his death. Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, took to his social media platforms on Wednesday following the death of his cousin and fellow Migos member. Offset, 30, subtly honored the late rapper by changing out his profile photo...
NME
Music world pays tribute to Migos’ Takeoff: “We lost a young legend”
The music world has paid tribute to Migos rapper Takeoff following his death, with Drake, Tyler, the Creator and Rick Ross among those offering their condolences. The Georgia-born US musician, real name Kirsnick Khari Ball, was shot and killed at a bowling alley in the early hours of this morning (November 1). He was 28 years old.
