blockclubchicago.org

Woodlawn Neighbors In Need Can ‘Shop’ For Free Food At Market Thursday Mornings

WOODLAWN — A free, weekly market offering food staples to South Side neighbors will wind down 2022 with two holiday markets in the coming weeks. The Free Food Market is held 10 a.m.-noon Thursdays at First Presbyterian Church’s Knox Hall, 6400 S. Kimbark Ave. in Woodlawn. The market serves 120-150 people every week and limits waste by allowing recipients to pick up items they’ll actually enjoy, said market Director Gail Robinson.
Flight Attendants Urge Lawmakers To Better Protect Them From Passenger Abuse

CHICAGO — Airline workers are calling for more federal regulations to protect them amid an increase in unruly passengers and mistreatment on planes. Stacy Bassford spent Thursday — her only day off this week — at Midway International Airport, 5700 S. Cicero Ave., with other flight attendants represented by the Transport Workers Union of America.
