ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

Tropical Storm Nicole: 49 beachfront buildings considered unsafe in Volusia County

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WDBO
WDBO
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ryZK_0j7VVBmt00

15 people evacuated from New Smyrna Beach condos after building deemed unsafe The New Smyrna Beach Police Department assisted with the evacuation of 15 people from the Sea Coast Gardens II condos due to erosion concerns. (Christopher Heath, WFTV.com/WFTV)

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Strong winds, high tides, floods and more have come through Volusia County during Tropical Storm Nicole.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Volusia County has seen sustained winds and gusts of about 70 mph in some parts, according to a news release. Even though Nicole has come and gone through, there are still plenty of dangers. Some properties are at risk of collapse, while roads are flooded.

Buildings declared unsafe

“The structural damage along our coastline is unprecedented,” said County Manager George Recktenwald. “We have never experienced anything like this before, so we ask for your patience as we make our assessments. As always, the safety of our residents and visitors is our top priority. This is going to be a long road to recovery.”

County and municipal building inspectors have declared that about 24 hotels and condo buildings have been found unsafe and occupants have been ordered to evacuate.

Those properties include Sanibel Condo, Flamingo Inn, Hawaiian Inn, Tropic Shores Resorts, Pirate’s Cove, Twin Towers North and South, and others.

At least 25 single-family houses in Wilbur-by-the-Sea were evacuated after being declared structurally unsafe.

Beach Safety

Volusia County officials are urging residents as well as visitors to stay away from the beaches and surrounding areas. This is due to debris in the area as well as damage to buildings and piers in the area.

“If you go anywhere near the beach, you are putting your life in jeopardy,” said Beach Safety Deputy Director Tammy Malphurs in the news release. “The current state of the ocean is unforgiving. You might not make it out if you step foot into the water. We are flying double red flags because there are massive amounts of debris in the water and on the beach, 10- to 12-foot breaking waves, and strong rip currents.”

The coastal area is also seeing other dangers, aside from the waters.

“We have not yet had the opportunity to assess coastal structures such as piers and walkways. Even during low tide, these structures may collapse without notice. At this time the beach is the most dangerous place to be in our county. We will work as hard as we possibly can to make it safe and accessible once again, but it’s going to take time,” said Beach Safety Deputy Director Tammy Malphurs in the news release.

Daytona Beach International Airport

Daytona Beach International Airport had no significant damage, Volusia County officials say. The terminal is expected to open at around 4 a.m. on Friday. The airfield is expected to open at around 6 a.m. Travelers heading through the airport should check with their airline for flight updates.

Volusia County Fair

Volusia County officials said in the news release that the Volusia County Fair and Youth Show is expected to reopen Friday at around 4 p.m. Updates and more information can be found on www.volusiacountyfair.com.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
floridainsider.com

Small Florida community beachfront homes washed away by Hurricane Nicole￼

Hurricane Nicole Update – Photos of homes destroyed by previous Hurricane Ian – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by Felix Mizioznikov. Before it washed away last week, Trip Valigorsky’s oceanfront home in a close-knit neighborhood in Volusia County, Florida, had been in his family for almost 15 years. Hurricane Nicole’s deadly storm surge and strong winds had swept over Florida.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
newsdaytonabeach.com

A1A Fully Open in Flagler County Days After Hurricane

FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. - A1A in Flagler Beach has been fully repaired and reopened just days after the catastrophic impact of Hurricane Nicole on Wednesday. Thanks to the work of fleets of work trucks, the severe erosion of the beach dunes that caused the road to partially collapse has been restored.
FLAGLER BEACH, FL
mynews13.com

Several New Smyrna Beach buildings deemed unsafe

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — Cleanup at New Smyrna Beach continued on Saturday after Nicole devastated the area. Officials say Nicole caused $51 million in damages to New Smyrna Beach. Most of the buildings county officials deemed unsafe were in S. Atlantic Avenue. The county assessment deemed six buildings...
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
click orlando

New Smyrna Beach dealing with some damage from Nicole, ‘for the most part’ back to normal

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – New Smyrna Beach is back in business a day after Hurricane Nicole caused extensive beach erosion and destruction along Volusia County’s coastline. “Hurricane Nicole was not nearly as bad as Hurricane Ian. For the most part after less than a day we’re mostly back to operations normal,” Phillip Veski, the city’s public information officer said. “Like most of Volusia County, a lot of the damage that we saw was associated with beach erosion.”
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
WESH

67-year-old Volusia County man found dead in lake

DELTONA, Fla. — A Deltona man has been found dead after taking his boat out Saturday afternoon. According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, 67-year-old Richard Barker was found floating face-down in Theresa Lake early Sunday, Nov 13. Neighbors had spotted his body in the water. Officials say no...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Missing Seminole County 3-year-old body found in retention pond

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla — UPDATE: The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office has announced that sadly 3-year-old Axel was located by an SCSO Dive Team deceased in a retention pond. ORIGINAL: A Florida MISSING CHILD Alert has been issued for Axel Caballero, last seen in the area of the 1380 block of Ponce De Leon Boulevard in Winter Springs, Florida.
WINTER SPRINGS, FL
WESH

Ormond Beach home catches on fire, officials say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — On Sunday night, crews responded to a fire in Ormond Beach. Ormond Beach officials say a fire started in a carport shed at a home on Green Forest Drive, then spread to two vehicles in the carport and extended into a residence. Fire crews were...
ORMOND BEACH, FL
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
26K+
Followers
97K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy