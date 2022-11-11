WHAT: Installation and Reorganization of the Board. WHERE: Leon County Courthouse, 301 S. Monroe Street, Commission Chambers. An Installation and Reorganization Ceremony for the Leon County Board of County Commissioners will be held on Tuesday, November 22 at 3 p.m. in Commission Chambers, located on the fifth floor of the Leon County Courthouse, 301 South Monroe Street.

LEON COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO