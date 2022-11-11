Read full article on original website
leoncountyfl.gov
Revitalize the Local Ecosystem with Leon County’s Adopt-a-Tree Program
Leon County Government is now accepting applications to plant a tree on unincorporated Leon County properties for free through its Adopt-a-Tree Program. The program is open to all Leon County residents who live outside the Tallahassee city limits. Applications will be accepted through January 31, 2023, at LeonCountyFL.gov/AdoptATree on a...
leoncountyfl.gov
Leon County Board of County Commissioners Installation and Reorganization Ceremony Scheduled for November 22
WHAT: Installation and Reorganization of the Board. WHERE: Leon County Courthouse, 301 S. Monroe Street, Commission Chambers. An Installation and Reorganization Ceremony for the Leon County Board of County Commissioners will be held on Tuesday, November 22 at 3 p.m. in Commission Chambers, located on the fifth floor of the Leon County Courthouse, 301 South Monroe Street.
