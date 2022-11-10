Read full article on original website
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Changes could be coming Fairbanks park in 2023. Riverscape board members held a meeting on Saturday at the park to look into the cost of installing seasonal lights in about a year. Board member Gerri Varner said she thinks it can be an asset to the community.
