ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

Comments / 0

Related
1027wbow.com

Riverscape considers adding seasonal lights to Fairbanks Park

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Changes could be coming Fairbanks park in 2023. Riverscape board members held a meeting on Saturday at the park to look into the cost of installing seasonal lights in about a year. Board member Gerri Varner said she thinks it can be an asset to the community.
TERRE HAUTE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy