Related
Wall Street's most accurate stock-market forecaster says midterm elections can push the S&P 500 higher - but a surge in Treasury yields could stall a rally
Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson said the midterm elections could present more uncertainty for the stock market in the short term. But ultimately, the election will result in equities climbing higher and bond yields moving lower, he said in a Monday note. However, if the 10-year Treasury yield climbs to...
Dow soars 800 points and notches 4th straight weekly gain as US stocks ride Apple's post-earnings surge
Apple's post-earnings surge helped lift US stocks on Friday after other tech giants disappointed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average notched its sixth consecutive daily gain and its fourth straight weekly gain. But Amazon stock sank after giving weak guidance for the critical holiday quarter. US stocks closed higher Friday, as...
Business Insider
Chinese leader Xi Jinping's power grab fueled a $6 trillion stock selloff and the yuan's decline. These 4 charts capture the market meltdown.
China's President Xi Jinping has tightened his grip on power — and that has rocked markets. Investors dumped Chinese stocks in a $6 trillion blowout as Xi shut reformers out of decision making. These 4 charts show how deep the meltdown in China-linked assets went last week. President Xi...
kitco.com
Is gold the first metal to bottom? And is Bitcoin price low enough to outperform traditional risk assets? Bloomberg Intelligence weighs in
(Kitco News) Gold has solid support between $1,600-$1,700 an ounce and could be the first metal to bottom. And Bitcoin is now low enough to start outperforming traditional risk assets, Bloomberg Intelligence said in its November outlook reports. After finding its bottom, gold could be on its way higher as...
1 Super Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist, According to 91% of These Wall Street Analysts
Bill.com just delivered yet another strong quarterly result.
This is the moment Wall Street has been waiting for
Stocks soared in their best day since 2020 on Thursday after new economic data showed that price increases eased in October. Investors cheered the development because it indicates the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes may finally be cooling inflation.
Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel sees the Dow surging 2,000 points once the Fed pivots to cutting rates - and says the US can still escape a recession
US stocks look cheap, and could soar once the Fed starts cutting interest rates, Jeremy Siegel said. He said the US can escape recession if the Fed pivots from raising rates to lowering them by summer. Falling asset prices, lower shipping costs, and layoffs suggest inflation is waning, he said.
msn.com
Dow scores 1,200-point gain as stocks log biggest one-day advance since 2020 on signs inflation is softening
U.S. stocks finished sharply higher on Thursday, logging their biggest single-session rally in more than two years as the Dow soared more than 1,200 points on data suggesting inflation may be peaking. When looking at stock performance on CPI data days, both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq clinched their biggest...
The S&P 500 could plunge another 16% and won't bottom until the Fed starts to cut interest rates, UBS says
The S&P 500 will fall to 3,200 points before it hits a low in Q2 next year, UBS has forecast. US stocks won't recover until the Federal Reserve starts cutting interest rates, the bank said. "The speed of that pivot will drive every asset class next year," UBS strategists said...
Apple saw its market value soar nearly $191 billion in a single day — a record for a US-listed company
Tech giant Apple's market value soared a record $190.9 billion on Thursday, per Bloomberg. Its market cap skyrocketed to $2.34 trillion, thanks to Apple's shares soaring 9% amid a broader rally. It is the world's most valuable company again, after briefly being dethroned by Saudi Aramco earlier this year. Tech...
msn.com
Why the S&P 500, Nasdaq, and Dow Are Rising This Week
Shares of all major market indexes are rising this week, largely thanks to better-than-expected inflation data and after experiencing some volatility earlier this week. The S&P 500, a benchmark for the broader market, had risen close to 5% for the week as of market close Thursday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The Nasdaq Composite, a good proxy for the tech sector, climbed more than 6% this week, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended Thursday up 4%.
msn.com
Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Mind-Blowing Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
This has been one of the most all-around difficult years for investors in quite some time. The broad-based S&P 500 produced its worst first-half return in more than a half century, while the bond market has delivered its worst year on record. But this still isn't as disappointing as the...
US News and World Report
Soaring U.S. Tech Stocks Leave Some Investors Doubtful Rebound Will Last
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Hopes that inflation is subsiding are fueling a surge in battered technology and megacap stocks, though some investors believe still-high valuations and doubts over the companies' earnings outlooks may make a sustained reversal elusive. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index rose 8.1% this week to notch its...
msn.com
3 Dow Stocks You Can Buy Without Any Hesitation
A lot of blue chip stocks have the blues. Sure, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is no longer in bear market territory. However, the index remains down more than 10% year to date, and nearly two-thirds of the Dow's 30 stocks are in the red. But investors can still find...
Mega-cap tech stocks are poised to drop as earnings for giants like Alphabet and Meta have left investors 'screaming for financial discipline,' analyst says
Mega-cap stocks could see a valuation reset as Meta and Alphabet earnings have disappointed, an analyst said. Tech giants are seeing less advertising revenue, but traditional ad agencies haven't been hit as hard, suggesting industry-specific troubles. The New York Stock Exchange's senior market strategist explained how the market could react...
Nasdaq leads Wall Street lower after hawkish Fed comments
Nov 14 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes slipped on Monday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq down about 1%, as hawkish comments from a U.S. Federal Reserve official tempered hopes of the central bank toning down its aggressive monetary policy approach.
AOL Corp
Wall Street holds steady, hanging on to big weekly gains
NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is holding onto its stupendous surge from a day before in early trading Friday, though a looming report on inflation expectations later in the morning could still upset the market. The S&P 500 was virtually unchanged after drifting between small gains and losses,...
Motley Fool
1 Market-Crushing Stock With 34% More Upside, According to Wall Street
Chipotle Mexican Grill enjoys key performance metrics that make many of its rivals jealous. The company is executing at a historically high level regarding its unit volumes and its profit margins. It may be entering into a period of slower growth, and profits could drop to more traditional numbers, which...
US stocks rise as easing China COVID restrictions leave stocks stronger for the week
US stocks advanced on Friday after a seesaw session that was jolted by FTX's bankruptcy filing. The S&P 500 marked its best weekly gain since in June, aided by cooler October inflation. China has eased COVID-related restrictions, aiding in gains for equities. US stocks ended Friday's session higher, with investors...
