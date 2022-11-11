Shares of all major market indexes are rising this week, largely thanks to better-than-expected inflation data and after experiencing some volatility earlier this week. The S&P 500, a benchmark for the broader market, had risen close to 5% for the week as of market close Thursday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The Nasdaq Composite, a good proxy for the tech sector, climbed more than 6% this week, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended Thursday up 4%.

3 DAYS AGO