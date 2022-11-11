ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Markets Insider

Wall Street's most accurate stock-market forecaster says midterm elections can push the S&P 500 higher - but a surge in Treasury yields could stall a rally

Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson said the midterm elections could present more uncertainty for the stock market in the short term. But ultimately, the election will result in equities climbing higher and bond yields moving lower, he said in a Monday note. However, if the 10-year Treasury yield climbs to...
CNN

This is the moment Wall Street has been waiting for

Stocks soared in their best day since 2020 on Thursday after new economic data showed that price increases eased in October. Investors cheered the development because it indicates the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes may finally be cooling inflation.
msn.com

Why the S&P 500, Nasdaq, and Dow Are Rising This Week

Shares of all major market indexes are rising this week, largely thanks to better-than-expected inflation data and after experiencing some volatility earlier this week. The S&P 500, a benchmark for the broader market, had risen close to 5% for the week as of market close Thursday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The Nasdaq Composite, a good proxy for the tech sector, climbed more than 6% this week, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended Thursday up 4%.
US News and World Report

Soaring U.S. Tech Stocks Leave Some Investors Doubtful Rebound Will Last

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Hopes that inflation is subsiding are fueling a surge in battered technology and megacap stocks, though some investors believe still-high valuations and doubts over the companies' earnings outlooks may make a sustained reversal elusive. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index rose 8.1% this week to notch its...
msn.com

3 Dow Stocks You Can Buy Without Any Hesitation

A lot of blue chip stocks have the blues. Sure, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is no longer in bear market territory. However, the index remains down more than 10% year to date, and nearly two-thirds of the Dow's 30 stocks are in the red. But investors can still find...
Markets Insider

Mega-cap tech stocks are poised to drop as earnings for giants like Alphabet and Meta have left investors 'screaming for financial discipline,' analyst says

Mega-cap stocks could see a valuation reset as Meta and Alphabet earnings have disappointed, an analyst said. Tech giants are seeing less advertising revenue, but traditional ad agencies haven't been hit as hard, suggesting industry-specific troubles. The New York Stock Exchange's senior market strategist explained how the market could react...
Reuters

Nasdaq leads Wall Street lower after hawkish Fed comments

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes slipped on Monday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq down about 1%, as hawkish comments from a U.S. Federal Reserve official tempered hopes of the central bank toning down its aggressive monetary policy approach.
AOL Corp

Wall Street holds steady, hanging on to big weekly gains

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is holding onto its stupendous surge from a day before in early trading Friday, though a looming report on inflation expectations later in the morning could still upset the market. The S&P 500 was virtually unchanged after drifting between small gains and losses,...
Motley Fool

1 Market-Crushing Stock With 34% More Upside, According to Wall Street

Chipotle Mexican Grill enjoys key performance metrics that make many of its rivals jealous. The company is executing at a historically high level regarding its unit volumes and its profit margins. It may be entering into a period of slower growth, and profits could drop to more traditional numbers, which...

