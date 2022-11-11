Longtime Voice of Batman, Kevin Conroy Dies at 66

Beloved voice actor Kevin Conroy has died after recently being diagnosed with cancer according to representatives with Warner Bros. He was 66.

Conroy is best known as the voice of Batman in Batman: The Animated Series which debuted in 1992. He would continue to play the role of Batman in almost 60 different productions including numerous shows, films, and video games over the course of 30 years. No other actor has played the Dark Knight more than Conroy.

Conroy was born in 1955 and studied acting at Julliard. He starred in stage productions through the 1980s before landing roles on TV series such as Dynasty and Ohara and making appearances on Cheers, Matlock, Murphy Brown, and Spenser: For Hire.

In 2022, Conroy wrote a comic book about his journey with the Batman character and as a gay man in Hollywood.

“I’ve often marveled at how appropriate it was that I should land this role,” he wrote. “As a gay boy growing up in the 1950s and ’60s in a devoutly Catholic family, I’d grown adept at concealing parts of myself.”

Conroy is survived by his husband Vaughn C. Williams, sister Trisha Conroy, and brother Tom Conroy.