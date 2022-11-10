Read full article on original website
This is the Lamborghini Sterrato, the V10-Powered, Dirt-Ready Supercar
A mid-engine V10 Lamborghini with all-terrain tires and a lifted right height? Where do I sign?
Jalopnik
God's Perfect Corvette Is For Sale in Canada
Here at the Jello Picnic Website, we think a lot about Corvettes. We review them, rank them, and generally use them as the divine prophet Zora Arkus-Duntov intended. As a whole, we usually even like them, though we’ve never found one to be unimpeachably perfect. At least, not until today.
Road & Track
Watch the C8 Corvette Z06 Go Runway Racing for the First Time
Corvette Z06s are finally getting delivered to customers. You know what that means, right? People are starting to race them. Speed Phenom on YouTube, owner of a freshly built Torch Red Z06 coupe, wasted no time taking their car to a runway racing event to see how the car would perform.
CNET
Lucid Gravity SUV Arriving in 2024 With 'Supercar Levels of Performance'
After being announced in 2020 and then delayed earlier this year, it looks like the Lucid Gravity, the brand's second electric vehicle and first SUV, is finally on its way to production. The California-based luxury automaker released new images of the SUV this morning, making big claims regarding the Gravity's performance and range -- though, more specific details are still shrouded in secrecy for now. Lucid also announced an updated production and delivery timeline for the e-SUV.
Motor racing-Honorary Brazilian Hamilton has Interlagos crowd behind him
SAO PAULO, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Sao Paulo's Interlagos circuit has become a stronghold for fans of seven times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton and honorary Brazilian citizenship has made him even more of a 'local' hero.
