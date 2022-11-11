ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salina, KS

Salina Post

City of Salina announces plan to treat elevated surfaces

With weather forecasts expecting a wintry mix of rain and light snow Monday afternoon (Nov. 14) moving through Tuesday morning (Nov. 15), the City of Salina will be pre-treating elevated surfaces with salt and a Magnesium Chloride brine (MgCl2). The Streets work group plans to have additional trucks ready on...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Appointments, proclamation, scooters on Salina City Commission agenda

Scooters, a proclamation, an alerting system, and proposed citizen appointments are among the items on the Salina City Commission agenda for Monday. Study sessions and city commission meetings will take place in–person in room 107 of the City-County Building, 300 West Ash Street, and via Zoom until further notice. Meetings also can be viewed at the City of Salina YouTube channel, https://www.youtube.com/cityofSalinaKansas.
SALINA, KS
Hutch Post

A Day In The Life: UV&S

Welcome to Hutch Post’s feature series "A Day in the Life." We've gone behind the scenes to see what "a day in the life" is like for some of Reno County's busiest shops, factories and businesses. We'll show the inner workings of facilities you may pass every day, to finally see what goes on inside. From boilers to donuts, join us as we learn how things are designed and produced right here in Reno County with "A Day in the Life." This series will be posted every other Sunday morning.
RENO COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Theatre Salina: Future building expansions, Center for Theatre Arts, and more

Performances at Theatre Salina are drawing more people from outside Saline County than ever before. The organization is also in early concept development stages for building a new stage shop at their campus on E. Iron Avenue in Salina. That's the word from Theatre Salina Executive Director Michael Spicer during an exclusive interview with Salina Post earlier this month.
SALINA, KS
WIBW

Priest, businessman indicted after $10 million taken from Salina foster program

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Salina priest and a New York businessman have been federally indicted after $10 million was defrauded from a Kansas foster care organization. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas says that on Monday, Nov. 14, a federal grand jury in Topeka indicted and charged a Kansas priest and a businessman from New York for a scheme to defraud $10 million from a foster care organization.
SALINA, KS
WIBW

2 killed in head-on collision in Geary County

GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two people, including a 34-year-old Manhattan man, were killed in a head-on collision Saturday afternoon in Geary County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, at 3:00 p.m. on November 12, a Ford F-150 pickup truck was driving west in the eastbound passing lane on I-70, about nine miles southeast of Manhattan. A Honda Civic was travelling east in the eastbound passing lane when both vehicles collided head-on.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
mcpcity.com

City addresses issue in downtown alleyway

For many years, access to the alleyway between the 300 block of North Main and North Ash Streets in McPherson has been an issue. After spending nearly the last year unsuccessfully exploring options with neighboring property owners to resolve the situation, the City of McPherson Commission this week took the first step in a condemnation process. The intent is to create more permanent safe public access that was eliminated years ago by the railroad track location.
MCPHERSON, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, Nov. 14

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Crowder, Simon Avery; 24; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Criminal Damage to Property; Value...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
ksal.com

Driver Leads Police on Quick Chase

A brief high speed chase ends with an arrest after the driver crashed in a stolen truck early Sunday morning. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 49-year-old Brian Volcoure of Concordia is facing numerous charges after being released from Salina Regional Health Center for treatment. Police pursuit began after an officer observed an improper turn near the intersection of Broadway and North Street just after midnight Sunday.
SALINA, KS
Great Bend Post

ksal.com

Great Bend Post

Kan. woman lost $3K from suspect posing as bank employee

RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged scam in Riley County. Just after 11a.m. November 10, officers filed a report for unlawful computer acts and theft, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. A 29-year-old woman reported she was scammed by an unknown suspect posing...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Man on electric bike dies in crash in Riley County

RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – A 31-year-old Manhattan man is dead after a fatal crash on Highway 24 in Riley County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2012 Subaru Outback was southbound on Highway 24 when a 70-year-old man made a left on Griffith Drive. Erik S. Dedrickson, 31, or Manhattan hit the side of […]
RILEY COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Alice Miller

There’s concern for a north-central Kansas teenager last seen this weekend. It’s believed that Alice Miller, 14, left her family home in the middle of the night on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Salina. ALICE MILLER. Missing from: Salina, Kan. Missing since: Nov. 6, 2022. Age when reported...
SALINA, KS
ksal.com

Multiple Vehicles Damaged In Rampage

A man with a screwdriver who knocked on the door of a Salina residence around 2:20 AM was taken into custody. Captain Paul Forrester told KSAL Staff that officers were called to a residence in the 500 block of South Eighth St. around 2:20 AM on Wednesday morning. The caller informed dispatch there was a man at her front porch who didn’t speak English, he was asking for the police and advised that he was holding a screwdriver in his hand.
SALINA, KS
