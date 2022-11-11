Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
As measurable snowfall is in forecast, KDOT, county short on plow drivers
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Kansas Department of Transportation tells Hutch Post that the snowplow operator shortage for all of District Five (18 counties of south central Kansas) is about 22%. That is a little less than the statewide shortage of about 24%. Reno County is concerned about its shortage...
City of Salina announces plan to treat elevated surfaces
With weather forecasts expecting a wintry mix of rain and light snow Monday afternoon (Nov. 14) moving through Tuesday morning (Nov. 15), the City of Salina will be pre-treating elevated surfaces with salt and a Magnesium Chloride brine (MgCl2). The Streets work group plans to have additional trucks ready on...
Appointments, proclamation, scooters on Salina City Commission agenda
Scooters, a proclamation, an alerting system, and proposed citizen appointments are among the items on the Salina City Commission agenda for Monday. Study sessions and city commission meetings will take place in–person in room 107 of the City-County Building, 300 West Ash Street, and via Zoom until further notice. Meetings also can be viewed at the City of Salina YouTube channel, https://www.youtube.com/cityofSalinaKansas.
NWester: Historic barn provides unique event center in Wilson
Wilson, Kansas, has long been known as the Czech Capital of Kansas. People from near and far take the small drive off Interstate 70 in north central Kansas to have their photo taken in front of the world’s largest hand-painted Czech egg. About a year ago, local business owner...
A Day In The Life: UV&S
Welcome to Hutch Post’s feature series "A Day in the Life." We've gone behind the scenes to see what "a day in the life" is like for some of Reno County's busiest shops, factories and businesses. We'll show the inner workings of facilities you may pass every day, to finally see what goes on inside. From boilers to donuts, join us as we learn how things are designed and produced right here in Reno County with "A Day in the Life." This series will be posted every other Sunday morning.
Theatre Salina: Future building expansions, Center for Theatre Arts, and more
Performances at Theatre Salina are drawing more people from outside Saline County than ever before. The organization is also in early concept development stages for building a new stage shop at their campus on E. Iron Avenue in Salina. That's the word from Theatre Salina Executive Director Michael Spicer during an exclusive interview with Salina Post earlier this month.
WIBW
Priest, businessman indicted after $10 million taken from Salina foster program
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Salina priest and a New York businessman have been federally indicted after $10 million was defrauded from a Kansas foster care organization. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas says that on Monday, Nov. 14, a federal grand jury in Topeka indicted and charged a Kansas priest and a businessman from New York for a scheme to defraud $10 million from a foster care organization.
WIBW
2 killed in head-on collision in Geary County
GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two people, including a 34-year-old Manhattan man, were killed in a head-on collision Saturday afternoon in Geary County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, at 3:00 p.m. on November 12, a Ford F-150 pickup truck was driving west in the eastbound passing lane on I-70, about nine miles southeast of Manhattan. A Honda Civic was travelling east in the eastbound passing lane when both vehicles collided head-on.
mcpcity.com
City addresses issue in downtown alleyway
For many years, access to the alleyway between the 300 block of North Main and North Ash Streets in McPherson has been an issue. After spending nearly the last year unsuccessfully exploring options with neighboring property owners to resolve the situation, the City of McPherson Commission this week took the first step in a condemnation process. The intent is to create more permanent safe public access that was eliminated years ago by the railroad track location.
Saline County Booking Activity, Nov. 14
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Crowder, Simon Avery; 24; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Criminal Damage to Property; Value...
ksal.com
Driver Leads Police on Quick Chase
A brief high speed chase ends with an arrest after the driver crashed in a stolen truck early Sunday morning. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 49-year-old Brian Volcoure of Concordia is facing numerous charges after being released from Salina Regional Health Center for treatment. Police pursuit began after an officer observed an improper turn near the intersection of Broadway and North Street just after midnight Sunday.
Kansas man dies after wrong-way, head-on crash
GEARY COUNTY—Two people died in an accident just after 3a.m. Saturday in Geary County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2015 Ford F150 driven by John A. Wagnaar III, 34, Manhattan, was westbound in the eastbound passing lane of Interstate 70 at Deep Creek Road. The pickup and an...
ksal.com
Two Killed in Wrong Way Crash
Two people were killed in a wrong-way crash along Interstate 70. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2015 Ford F 150 pickup truck was traveling west in the eastbound passing lane of I 70. A 2013 Honda Civic passenger car was traveling east in the eastbound passing lane. Both vehicles collided head on.
NWS: Chances for snow increasing across the area for Monday
Snowfall chances are increasing for Monday into Monday evening with some accumulating snow possible that may impact travel. Check back later with Salina Post as additional information becomes available.
Kansas priest indicted in scheme to defraud faith-based organization
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Kansas priest has been indicted in a scheme to defraud a foster care program, according to the United States Department of Justice, District of Kansas. Court documents say Robert Nelson Smith, 50, of Salina has been charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, 15 counts of wire fraud […]
Kansas priest, New Yorker indicted for alleged foster care program fraud
A Kansas has been indicted by a federal grand jury on 17 charges associated with an alleged $10 million scheme to defraud a foster care organization.
Kan. woman lost $3K from suspect posing as bank employee
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged scam in Riley County. Just after 11a.m. November 10, officers filed a report for unlawful computer acts and theft, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. A 29-year-old woman reported she was scammed by an unknown suspect posing...
Man on electric bike dies in crash in Riley County
RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – A 31-year-old Manhattan man is dead after a fatal crash on Highway 24 in Riley County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2012 Subaru Outback was southbound on Highway 24 when a 70-year-old man made a left on Griffith Drive. Erik S. Dedrickson, 31, or Manhattan hit the side of […]
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Alice Miller
There’s concern for a north-central Kansas teenager last seen this weekend. It’s believed that Alice Miller, 14, left her family home in the middle of the night on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Salina. ALICE MILLER. Missing from: Salina, Kan. Missing since: Nov. 6, 2022. Age when reported...
ksal.com
Multiple Vehicles Damaged In Rampage
A man with a screwdriver who knocked on the door of a Salina residence around 2:20 AM was taken into custody. Captain Paul Forrester told KSAL Staff that officers were called to a residence in the 500 block of South Eighth St. around 2:20 AM on Wednesday morning. The caller informed dispatch there was a man at her front porch who didn’t speak English, he was asking for the police and advised that he was holding a screwdriver in his hand.
Great Bend Post
Great Bend, KS
10K+
Followers
23K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://greatbendpost.com/
Comments / 1