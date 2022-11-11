Read full article on original website
The ‘first’ Tom Brady, who raises money for Thomas More Saints, finds that the name has advantages
Don’t believe any of it. Tom Brady is not divorced. He’s married – and working at Thomas More University. Yes, Tom Brady is the Associate Director of Development for Athletic Fundraising for the Saints. “I’ve been at Thomas More for about a year-and-a-half,” he told the Northern...
OBJ wants to narrow list down to five teams; Chiefs are included
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — According to ESPN, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. would like to narrow his list of teams down to five, including the Chiefs. The other four teams on the list are the Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills, San Francisco 49ers and New York Giants. Beckham Jr. is hoping to sign with a team […]
Bills defense critical post-Vikings: 'We knock the [expletive] ball down, we win'
Sunday afternoon the Bills walked out of Orchard Park on the heels of a 33-30 loss to the Minnesota Vikings every bit deserving to have been beaten. What felt like a whirlwind of emotions from the end of the 4th quarter through Overtime, thanks to a series of improbable and head-scratching plays/decisions, dropped the Bills to 6-3 on the season.
College football player among those killed in Virginia shooting: reports
An unthinkable tragedy struck the University of Virginia on Sunday night as three people were killed and others wounded in a shooting on campus. Chris Jones, a former UVA football player and current student, is suspected to be responsible for the shooting, the school announced. On Monday, The Daily ...
Look: NFL World Reacts To The Chiefs' Brutal Injuries
Things could be going better for the Chiefs on Sunday. Kansas City is leading Jacksonville, though Patrick Mahomes is losing weapons left and right. First, the Chiefs lost wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster to a serious head injury. It didn't look good. It was a really scary play. "Chiefs WR JuJu...
saturdaytradition.com
Tom Brady claims disastrous trick play attempt had highlight-reel potential
Tom Brady was the subject of social media fodder after a trick play went disastrously wrong for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as they played the Seattle Seahawks in Germany as a part of the NFL’s International series. With the Bucs up 14-3 in the third quarter, the QB attempted...
Who should Patriots fans be rooting for during the bye?
Disappointed that there won’t be a Patriots game to watch this weekend? There are 14 NFL games spread across three days, including the first ever game in Germany, so you can definitely get your football fix. With the Bucs and Seahawks kicking off at 9:30 AM EST on Sunday, you can pretty much sit on your couch for 15 straight hours watching football. But who should you root for during these games? Here’s your definitive cheering guide for the Patriots bye week.
WATCH: Ultimate Tom Brady failure on interception leads to tripping penalty
The Buccaneers should probably not be trying to throw the football to Tom Brady.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 10: Wacky wins and bad beats
Some are already calling the Minnesota Vikings' 33-30 overtime win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday the NFL Game of the Year. Bettors who backed the Vikings would agree. Gamblers who wagered on the Bills, not so much. Welcome to the world of wacky wins and bad beats in sports...
NFL Executives Survey: Patriots Miss Playoffs?
A survey of NFL front-office veterans lands New England in the middle of pack in the AFC and out of the playoffs.
NEN Roundtable: Where does this Patriots team stand heading into the Bye Week?
Morey Hershgordon, Andy Gresh, Sam Knox and Taylor Begley discuss the big topics before kickoff. Where does the team stand heading into the Bye Week? Where do they need to improve most?
