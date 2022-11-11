Disappointed that there won’t be a Patriots game to watch this weekend? There are 14 NFL games spread across three days, including the first ever game in Germany, so you can definitely get your football fix. With the Bucs and Seahawks kicking off at 9:30 AM EST on Sunday, you can pretty much sit on your couch for 15 straight hours watching football. But who should you root for during these games? Here’s your definitive cheering guide for the Patriots bye week.

