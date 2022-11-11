ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bills defense critical post-Vikings: 'We knock the [expletive] ball down, we win'

Sunday afternoon the Bills walked out of Orchard Park on the heels of a 33-30 loss to the Minnesota Vikings every bit deserving to have been beaten. What felt like a whirlwind of emotions from the end of the 4th quarter through Overtime, thanks to a series of improbable and head-scratching plays/decisions, dropped the Bills to 6-3 on the season.
Look: NFL World Reacts To The Chiefs' Brutal Injuries

Things could be going better for the Chiefs on Sunday. Kansas City is leading Jacksonville, though Patrick Mahomes is losing weapons left and right. First, the Chiefs lost wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster to a serious head injury. It didn't look good. It was a really scary play. "Chiefs WR JuJu...
Who should Patriots fans be rooting for during the bye?

Disappointed that there won’t be a Patriots game to watch this weekend? There are 14 NFL games spread across three days, including the first ever game in Germany, so you can definitely get your football fix. With the Bucs and Seahawks kicking off at 9:30 AM EST on Sunday, you can pretty much sit on your couch for 15 straight hours watching football. But who should you root for during these games? Here’s your definitive cheering guide for the Patriots bye week.
NFL odds Week 10: Wacky wins and bad beats

Some are already calling the Minnesota Vikings' 33-30 overtime win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday the NFL Game of the Year. Bettors who backed the Vikings would agree. Gamblers who wagered on the Bills, not so much. Welcome to the world of wacky wins and bad beats in sports...
