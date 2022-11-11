Read full article on original website
Related
Demise of Biden’s student loan handout rocks Twitter: ‘Its only purpose was to buy votes’
Twitter users reacted to the news that a federal judge in Texas blocked President Biden’s student loan handout. On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman ruled that Biden’s executive action was unconstitutional because Congress didn’t approve the sweeping plan. In fact, the judge claimed it was one of the largest executive branch overreaches in the "history of the United States."
WTVC
President Biden suspends federal student loan forgiveness applications after judge ruling
On August 24th, President Biden announced that tens of millions of Americans would be eligible for student-loan-forgiveness of up to 20 thousand dollars if they received a Pell Grant. Since then about 26 million borrowers have applied for forgiveness. Now that program has been suspended following a federal judge's rejection.
Justice Barrett Again Shows Conservative Challengers of Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Plan the Supreme Door
Justice Amy Coney Barrett rejected without comment on Friday a conservative challenge of President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan, the second such rejection in recent weeks. On Tuesday, Nov. 1, the Supreme Court docket shows, the Pacific Legal Foundation filed for an emergency application for a writ of...
Where does the student loan debt plan stand after Texas ruling?
President Joe Biden’s plan to provide millions of borrowers with up to $20,000 apiece in federal student-loan forgiveness has been blocked by a second federal court, leaving millions of borrowers to wonder if they'll get debt relief at all.
KHOU
Students react to federal judge ruling that Biden's loan forgiveness plan is unconstitutional
HOUSTON — A federal judge in Texas put a stop to President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program on Thursday, saying in his ruling that the program usurped Congress's power to make laws. The Biden administration has appealed to the 5th Circuit looking to overturn Fort Worth District...
WFAA
Student loan forgiveness application no longer available after court decision
A district judge declared Biden’s debt relief plan to be unconstitutional in Brown v. Department of Education. The administration is appealing the decision.
Federal judge strikes down Biden’s student debt relief program
Trump appointee in Texas declares the program unconstitutional.
Biden Administration Could Start Forgiving Student Debt as Soon as Sunday
The Biden administration could start discharging millions of Americans student debt as soon as Sunday. More than 30 million Americans are expected to benefit from President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan. The Biden administration could start discharging millions of Americans' student debt as soon as Sunday. This is possible...
Investopedia
Supreme Court Denies Second Request to Block Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness
On November 4, the United States Supreme Court rejected a second request to block President Joe Biden's student debt relief program. The Pacific Legal Foundation, representing two Indiana residents, requested on Nov. 1, 2022, for the Supreme Court to block President Biden's relief program pending an appellate court's decision. Associate...
Biden admin stops accepting student loan forgiveness applications
Borrowers are no longer able to apply for federal student loan forgiveness after a federal judge ruled against the program Thursday.
Complex
Texas Judge Declares Joe Biden’s Student Loan Relief Program to Be Unconstitutional
Another blow has been delivered to Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program. The Washington Post reports that a federal judge in Texas ruled in favor of the Job Creators Network Foundation, a conservative advocacy group that sued to stop Biden from fulfilling the plan. Two plaintiffs are behind the suit: one who has student loans and doesn’t qualify for the $20,000 relief and a second who is completely unqualified.
Biden's student loan handout struck down by federal judge in Texas
A federal judge in Texas struck down President Biden's student loan handout in a Thursday night ruling. Biden's plan, which aims to cancel up to $20,000 in student loan debt for Pell Grant recipients in college and up to $10,000 for others who borrowed using federal student loans. "Whether the...
What's Next for Student Loan Borrowers After Federal Judge Strikes Down Biden's Debt Forgiveness Plan?
A U.S. District Court Judge in Texas has ruled that President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan is unconstitutional, leaving millions of student loan borrowers in limbo after they were promised debt relief last August.
buzzfeednews.com
Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness Plan Is Now On Hold. If You Applied, Tell Us What Your Plans Are.
People with federal student loans are facing a lot of uncertainty. President Joe Biden’s loan forgiveness program is on hold after a federal judge in Texas declared it unconstitutional. Meanwhile, payments on federal student loans are about to resume in January after being on pause for the past two and a half years.
Biden student debt relief plan thrown out by Texas judge; new applications halted
WASHINGTON — Late Thursday a federal judge in Texas struck down the Biden administration’s student debt relief plan, ruling that the program is unlawful, in a blow to 16 million student debt borrowers already approved for relief. The U.S. Department of Education now is no longer accepting applications...
KSAT 12
In latest challenge to student loan forgiveness program, a Texas judge blocks Biden’s policy
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A federal judge in North Texas ruled on Thursday that President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program is “unlawful,” the latest challenge to the policy that has seen several attacks from conservative groups.
Comments / 0