After 11 weeks of football, the USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll has been updated and Georgia, coming off a 45-19 road win over Mississippi State, remains No. 1 with Ohio State at No. 2 and Michigan at No. 3. Georgia received 61 first-place votes while Ohio State and Michigan each received one. Oregon fell seven spots to No. 13, Washington rose eight spots to No. 15, UCLA fell six spots to No. 16, Notre Dame rose six spots to No. 19, and Florida State entered the top 25 at No. 20.

ATHENS, GA ・ 20 HOURS AGO