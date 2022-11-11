Read full article on original website
Uncle Dave and Rosebowl recap tough night at Davis Wade
Mississippi State made a game of it against #1 Georgia for a half. In the second half, the defending national champions showed why they are ranked as the top team in the country again this year. Make no mistake about it, the Bulldogs of Athens are outstanding. State had their moments, but not very many of them. That is a credit to Georgia.
Foes to Know: Clemson provides a measuring stick for a building Miami to aspire to
The University of Miami hired Mario Cristobal to build the UM football team back into one of the elite programs in the country again. This week, Miami will travel to Clemson and compete against one of the top football programs of the past decade. Clemson (9-1, 7-0) is once again...
Mario Cristobal talks transfer portal, QB Jacurri Brown, and more
The Miami Hurricanes football program will face its biggest test of the 2022 season with a road trip to take on Clemson. Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. EST and the game will be televised on ESPN. Clemson (9-1, 7-0) represents the gold standard in the ACC since 2015 and...
Gray's fire helps extinguish Clemson
South Carolina had a warrior in the paint on Friday night and he was doing battle against an unexpected foe. Maybe lost in the shuffle with the comings and goings off of last year’s roster was Josh Gray, but he played a pivotal role for the Gamecocks (2-0) in the 60-58 victory over Clemson.
Carter comes up big in Gamecocks win over the Tigers
Guard Chico Carter turned in a solid performance for South Carolina which was capped with a big time shot with 0.8 seconds left in the game that would give his team a 60-58 win. After Clemson tied the game at 58 on two Brevin Galloway free throws with seven seconds...
Georgia football stays No. 1 in Week 12 Coaches Poll
After 11 weeks of football, the USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll has been updated and Georgia, coming off a 45-19 road win over Mississippi State, remains No. 1 with Ohio State at No. 2 and Michigan at No. 3. Georgia received 61 first-place votes while Ohio State and Michigan each received one. Oregon fell seven spots to No. 13, Washington rose eight spots to No. 15, UCLA fell six spots to No. 16, Notre Dame rose six spots to No. 19, and Florida State entered the top 25 at No. 20.
Mark Mitchell recaps USC Upstate win
Freshman forward discusses his team's big victory over USC Upstate ahead of a showdown with defending national champion Kansas.
