Can the new OnePlus 11 restart the company's legacy of making "flagship killer" devices?. And how does it compare to last year's top OnePlus phone, the 10 Pro?. OnePlus started as a company with a relentless focus on making just one great device at a time and in the first few years those devices undercut the competition by price while still offering flagship specs. This quickly gave the company some attention from consumers, but in the last few years, OnePlus changed and it is now selling a bunch of different devices scattered across various price points. In fact, its budget devices seem to be more popular than its flagships these days.

1 DAY AGO