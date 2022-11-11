Read full article on original website
Best Buy's Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Black Friday deal is here and it's pretty spectacular
Instead of waiting until the end of November as tradition dictates and disturbing your Thanksgiving dinner digestion by dropping a sudden avalanche of deals on thousands of popular products across dozens of different categories, Best Buy has started a slow and gradual drip of Black Friday 2022 promotions last week.
The Samsung Galaxy S21 series is getting Android 13
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. In early August, Samsung kickstarted the Android 13-based One UI 5 beta program for the Galaxy S22 series. Then, towards the end of the month, it expanded the program to include its flagship phone from 2021, the Galaxy S21 series. With the Galaxy S22 series receiving the stable One UI 5 build in the third week of October, it was only a matter of time before last year's flagship Galaxy S phones received their update as well. Now, reports from Galaxy S21 owners in parts of Europe are trickling in about the stable Android 13 update hitting their phones.
Best Buy is selling Apple's M1 iPad Pro 12.9 at absolutely mind-blowing discounts
It's beginning to feel a lot like Christmas for the most demanding Apple fans out there, who've been able to save a little bit of dough on the newest 11-inch iPad Pro powerhouse for a short while and can now do the same as far as last year's 12.9-inch colossus is concerned as well.
Black Friday smartwatch deals: Get an Apple Watch for $179 right now
The year has seemingly flown by, and it's the holiday season once again. After receiving an Apple Watch for Christmas last year, I can't imagine living without one. Sometimes relying on your phone to see what time it is, how many steps you took, and what the weather will look like tomorrow can get a little annoying. With constantly upgraded smartwatches, you can get access to all those features and so much more.
OnePlus 11 vs OnePlus 10 Pro: what to expect?
Can the new OnePlus 11 restart the company's legacy of making "flagship killer" devices?. And how does it compare to last year's top OnePlus phone, the 10 Pro?. OnePlus started as a company with a relentless focus on making just one great device at a time and in the first few years those devices undercut the competition by price while still offering flagship specs. This quickly gave the company some attention from consumers, but in the last few years, OnePlus changed and it is now selling a bunch of different devices scattered across various price points. In fact, its budget devices seem to be more popular than its flagships these days.
Samsung's 5G Galaxy Tab S8, Tab S8+, and Tab S8 Ultra officially join the Android 13 club
There's no stopping Samsung in its mission to deliver the latest and greatest Android version to the most popular (new and old) Galaxy devices around the globe in time for Christmas, and by "devices", of course, we don't just mean high-end smartphones like the Galaxy S22, S21, S20, and Note 20 series.
The best Amazon early Black Friday deals to shop this weekend: Tech, kitchen & more
As Black Friday is just around the corner, now's the time to shop early and save big before the holiday rush. If you're looking to shop before Nov. 25, you won't want to miss Amazon Canada's early Black Friday deals. From home essentials like air fryers and vacuums to must-have...
Garmin's first kid-friendly smartwatch with built-in LTE connectivity is here at $150
Children-oriented smartwatches designed to give parents peace of mind while keeping kids fit and entertained are... somewhat surprisingly not very easy to come by, especially if you want to do business with an actual (major) wearable industry player rather than a carrier like T-Mobile or Verizon. Granted, Fitbit does sell...
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 vs 8 Gen 1 comparison: what are the differences?
TSMC 4NP (same as A16 Bionic) Spectra ISP with real-time semantic segmentation for photos and videos*. Supports new Sony and Samsung sensors of up to 200MP. Snapdragon X70 with own AI processor for improved 5G coverage and speed. Dual active SIM support. Snapdragon X65. While both the Snapdragon 8 Gen...
The Xperia Pro-I has an unrivaled camera system and is currently a staggering $700 off
If you want mirrorless camera-level performance from a smartphone, Sony's Xperia Pro-I is currently a staggering $700 off at Best Buy. The Xperia Pro-I is a phone meant for photography purists but doesn't skimp on other features and even includes things that traditionalists will love. The headlining feature is of...
ZTE runs massive deals: get up to 50% off on premium phones!
This story is sponsored by ZTE. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!. ZTE is most well-known for its Axon series of smartphones — premium devices that offer a lot of value at very aggressive prices. The Axon 30 had the second generation of under-screen selfie camera by ZTE, which was vastly improved — it is barely visible and we consider it the current standard for "under-screen selfie camera". And the ZTE Axon 40 Ultra dropped with a huge camera module with three massive 64 MP sensors.
iPhone 15 Ultra suddenly sounds much less appealing after pricing leak
It might be worth picking up an iPhone 14 Pro Max after all
Get the deeply discounted OnePlus Nord N20 5G mid-ranger with dirt-cheap Nord Buds included right now
Eager to see its products included on as many holiday shopping lists as possible, OnePlus has kicked off a bunch of super-early (and super-attractive) Black Friday 2022 deals a couple of weeks back, essentially promising not to lower the prices of some of its best smartphones available right now any further if you remember to use a special coupon code at checkout.
How to watch the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 announcement livestream and what to expect at the event
Qualcomm's yearly Snapdragon Summit is less than a day away! It’s time to talk about how to watch the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 unveiling online and what to expect. Historically, this event has been the official showcase of Snapdragon’s premium chips, and this year, we’re expecting to see quite a jump in performance.
Amazon knocks the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G under $1,000 for the first time ever
When we talk about the best budget and affordable phones out there, we usually set the category's entry price bar at around $500 or less. But foldable devices are a little more "unusual", and although the market segment has grown a lot in the past couple of years in terms of both product maturity and mainstream popularity, its standard of affordability remains pretty high.
Best Buy just started a 3-day flash sale – all the best deals
Shoppers are getting another chance to take advantage of early Best Buy Black Friday deals in a three-day flash sale that the retailer just rolled out. There are discounts on a wide range of products, including TVs and laptops — you’ll surely come across an offer that will catch your attention if you take the time to browse.
Take your first look at the Google Pixel Fold; no under-display fingerprint sensor here
The tipster who gave us the first look at the Google Pixel Watch is back with a massive leak on the Google Pixel Fold which includes 3D renders of the device based on real images of the phone. Jon Prosser, the frontman for Front Page Tech says that the Pixel Fold is real and apparently, that is going to be the name of the device (so no Pixel Notepad moniker) although this has yet to be confirmed inside the company.
At least one (new) camera will be standard across the Galaxy S23 lineup - Korean outlet
As we are getting closer to the rumored February 2023 release of the Galaxy S23 series, some details are getting murkier instead of clearer. While it's pretty much settled that the Galaxy S23 Ultra will retire the 108MP main camera for a 200MP sensor and keep the 12MP ultrawide, 10MP 3x telephoto, and 10MP 10x periscope units of the S22 Ultra, other details are not so clear.
Qualcomm officially unveils the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset
Qualcomm today introduced the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, the latest cutting-edge Applications Processor (AP) designed by the San Diego-based firm. Featuring what Qualcomm calls "groundbreaking AI," the SoC will be used by manufacturers such as ASUS ROG, HONOR, iQOO, Motorola, nubia, OnePlus, Oppo, RedMagic, Redmi, Sharp, Sony, Vivo, Xiaomi, XINGJI/MEIZU, and ZTE. Devices powered by the new chipset will start to be available to consumers by the end of this year.
These noise-cancelling Sony wireless headphones are impressively affordable this Black Friday... season
While Sony has been leading the wireless audio industry for many years now, arguably dominating our list of the best high-end Bluetooth headphones around, the WH-1000XM4 and WH-1000XM5 are not exactly easy to swallow for anyone even at their seemingly official Black Friday 2022 prices. But that's where the (even...
