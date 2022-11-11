Read full article on original website
Phone Arena
UK carrier Virgin Media launches Black Friday deals for two of its M350 bundles
You probably know that Black Friday is almost here. This is the time when you can, of course, buy a smartphone, a smartwatch, or a tablet at a lucrative discount. But this Black Friday, those living in the UK can also save big time on a new broadband internet connection from Virgin Media.
IGN
Best Walmart Early Black Friday Deals for 2022
While Black Friday itself lands on November 25 this year, Walmart is hosting an early Black Friday sale during multiple sale events throughout month. It's called the Deals for Days sale, and the second batch of early discounts is live now. Two more sale events will go live during the...
Samsung's $50 Z Flip 4 Early Access Black Friday deal will free you from pocket-breaking slab phones
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. It's no secret that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is a fantastic phone: rather than folding from a tablet into a thick phone, the Flip folds from a 6.7-inch phone into a roughly 3-inch square that easily slips into the most impractical purses and pathetic excuse for pockets most women's fashion is cursed by. It's just as powerful as the "slab" phones you're used to lugging around in your back pocket — or worse, in your hand all your day — and while the cameras are a small step behind the Galaxy S series, they're still fantastic for taking photos for Insta or group chats. This all adds up to a great phone that feels cutting edge and fits your life better — and today, fits your wallet much better, too.
Phone Arena
Samsung's 5G Galaxy Tab S8, Tab S8+, and Tab S8 Ultra officially join the Android 13 club
There's no stopping Samsung in its mission to deliver the latest and greatest Android version to the most popular (new and old) Galaxy devices around the globe in time for Christmas, and by "devices", of course, we don't just mean high-end smartphones like the Galaxy S22, S21, S20, and Note 20 series.
Phone Arena
The Xperia Pro-I has an unrivaled camera system and is currently a staggering $700 off
If you want mirrorless camera-level performance from a smartphone, Sony's Xperia Pro-I is currently a staggering $700 off at Best Buy. The Xperia Pro-I is a phone meant for photography purists but doesn't skimp on other features and even includes things that traditionalists will love. The headlining feature is of...
TechRadar
Vizio’s feature-packed V-Series 4K TV is now just $268 in this Walmart deal
Vizio is a brand that for years owned the budget TV space before competitors like TCL, Hisense, and Amazon crashed the party. The company nonetheless continues to turn out high-quality sets at affordable prices, and its V-Series models are among those we’d recommend keeping an eye out for in this year’s Black Friday TV deals.
Shop Tractor Supply’s Early Bird Black Friday Discounts for 2022
Black Friday doesn’t only apply to brick and mortar stores anymore—hundreds of retailers are bringing their sales online. What once was a single-day shopping event has turned into a month-long buying extravaganza, with more and more stores offering markdowns to suit everyone from DIY enthusiasts to homesteaders. Tractor...
Phone Arena
Garmin's first kid-friendly smartwatch with built-in LTE connectivity is here at $150
Children-oriented smartwatches designed to give parents peace of mind while keeping kids fit and entertained are... somewhat surprisingly not very easy to come by, especially if you want to do business with an actual (major) wearable industry player rather than a carrier like T-Mobile or Verizon. Granted, Fitbit does sell...
Phone Arena
OnePlus 11 vs Google Pixel 7 Pro: what to expect?
When speaking about the very best phones, you have the iPhone Pro Maxes and Galaxy Ultras of the world, but those cost an arm and a leg. But what if you don't want to spend all that much?. This is where two names stand tall: OnePlus and Google. The new...
Yahoo!
The best Amazon early Black Friday deals to shop this weekend: Tech, kitchen & more
As Black Friday is just around the corner, now's the time to shop early and save big before the holiday rush. If you're looking to shop before Nov. 25, you won't want to miss Amazon Canada's early Black Friday deals. From home essentials like air fryers and vacuums to must-have...
ETOnline.com
Black Friday 2022: All The Best Early Sales on Tech, Holiday Gifts, Fashion and More
Thanksgiving is just two weeks away, and stuffing ourselves with turkey isn't the only thing we're looking forward to during the long weekend. Black Friday is arguably the biggest savings event of the year, giving you plenty of opportunities to score deep discounts on holiday gifts, home upgrades, tech, and more.
Mic
75 cool gifts that seem expensive but are actually cheap AF on Amazon
Buying gifts can be tricky. You want to make sure that the person you’re shopping for will appreciate whatever you’re giving them, but you also want to avoid ruining your budget for the month. Luckily, there are tons of cool gifts you can find on Amazon that seem expensive but are actually cheap AF.
Phone Arena
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 vs 8 Gen 1 comparison: what are the differences?
TSMC 4NP (same as A16 Bionic) Spectra ISP with real-time semantic segmentation for photos and videos*. Supports new Sony and Samsung sensors of up to 200MP. Snapdragon X70 with own AI processor for improved 5G coverage and speed. Dual active SIM support. Snapdragon X65. While both the Snapdragon 8 Gen...
Phone Arena
Apple's AirPods 3 and OG AirPods Pro are too cheap to ignore right now (refurbished)
If you own an iPhone and want to get the best wireless earbuds possible to use at the office, gym, or on your daily commute to work, you obviously cannot go wrong with a new pair of AirPods this holiday season. But what model should you choose from Apple's (slowly)...
ETOnline.com
Save Up to 75% On Michael Kors Handbags, Shoes, and Holiday Gifts at The Black Friday Sneak Peek Sale
In case you haven't heard, Black Friday is starting a little early this year. Upgrading your wardrobe for the holiday season is even easier with all the major sales already happening now. If you're looking to gift your stylish loved ones a new purse, and jacket or treat yourself to new boots this season, the Michael Kors Black Friday Sneak Peek Sale is not one to miss.
Phone Arena
Amazon knocks the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G under $1,000 for the first time ever
When we talk about the best budget and affordable phones out there, we usually set the category's entry price bar at around $500 or less. But foldable devices are a little more "unusual", and although the market segment has grown a lot in the past couple of years in terms of both product maturity and mainstream popularity, its standard of affordability remains pretty high.
Phone Arena
Walmart has the noise-cancelling Samsung Galaxy Buds Live on sale at an irresistible price
Released all the way back in 2020 with a... decidedly unconventional design and superseded in the meantime by the more "normal"-looking Galaxy Buds Pro, Buds 2, and Buds 2 Pro, the kidney bean-shaped Samsung Galaxy Buds Live may not feel like the most "natural" Black Friday 2022 purchasing option for a lot of bargain hunters out there.
Phone Arena
Samsung slashes Galaxy Watch 5 Pro price and throws in a sleek freebie
Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is one of the best Android watches around for casual adventurers and seasonal fitness enthusiasts and Samsung's early Black Friday deal has made it an even more compelling alternative to dedicated multisport trackers. Samsung has kind of over delivered with the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro....
Digital Trends
Best Buy just started a 3-day flash sale – all the best deals
Shoppers are getting another chance to take advantage of early Best Buy Black Friday deals in a three-day flash sale that the retailer just rolled out. There are discounts on a wide range of products, including TVs and laptops — you’ll surely come across an offer that will catch your attention if you take the time to browse.
Phone Arena
Get the deeply discounted OnePlus Nord N20 5G mid-ranger with dirt-cheap Nord Buds included right now
Eager to see its products included on as many holiday shopping lists as possible, OnePlus has kicked off a bunch of super-early (and super-attractive) Black Friday 2022 deals a couple of weeks back, essentially promising not to lower the prices of some of its best smartphones available right now any further if you remember to use a special coupon code at checkout.
