Raleigh News & Observer
Former Cleveland County leaders had more ties to firms linked to Catawba Two Kings Casino
Two former Cleveland County officials who landed stakes in the Catawba Two Kings Casino have had more business links to the project and its players than was known. A former county manager and former county commissioner were early supporters of the Kings Mountain casino during their time in government. New reporting shows both have been connected to multiple companies that either own land around the casino site or have ties to the casino developer, a political player with a checkered past.
North Carolina Has its Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating
North Carolina has its fair share of weird and unusual places. From abandoned ghost towns to haunted buildings. These places are usually shrouded in folklore and urban legends passed down through generations. Some places however are known for their unsettling alien encounters and UFO sightings, keep reading to learn more about North Carolina's very own version of Area 51.
Explore the Abandoned Village of Henry River Mill in North Carolina
North Carolina is filled with history but perhaps one of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the creepiest places you'll find within the entire state.
4-star edge Rico Walker steps away from UNC commitment, reopens recruitment
Hickory, N.C. — Hickory High School edge rusher Rico Walker, who committed to UNC, announced he is reopening his commitment. Walker made the announcement late Friday on his Twitter account, simply tweeting, "My recruitment is back open." Walker committed to the Tar Heels in July. Standing at 6-foot-3 and...
247Sports
THE MORNING AFTER…MARSHALL
Appalachian State’s 28-21 loss at Marshall was the Mountaineers’ fourth single-score defeat of the season, but a close loss is still a loss and App State is out of losses if the Mountaineers hope to extend a seven-season bowl streak. As expected, it was a low-scoring battle, with...
Newton receives nearly $1 million grant to revitalize Recreation Center
NEWTON, N.C. — The town of Newton has received a $950,000 grant from the state of North Carolina to fund revitalization efforts in the Central Recreation Center. The North Carolina Department of Commerce is providing the grant. The money will support renovation projects at the Recreation Center, which has...
wataugaonline.com
Special Weather Statement for Avery County – November 13, 2022
NCZ033-048>052-058-132115- Avery-Madison-Yancey-Mitchell-Swain-Haywood-Graham- Including the cities of Ingalls, Banner Elk, Newland, Faust,. Mars Hill, Marshall, Walnut, Allenstand, Hot Springs, Luck,. Swiss, Burnsville, Celo, Micaville, Ramseytown, Busick,. Spruce Pine, Poplar, Alarka, Almond, Bryson City, Luada, Wesser,. Waynesville, Waterville, Canton, Cruso, Cove Creek, Robbinsville,. and Stecoah. 1116 AM EST Sun Nov 13 2022.
Boone Police: Derogatory terms spray painted on Masonic Lodge
BOONE, N.C. (WJHL) — Boone Police and High Country Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help following the vandalism of a Masonic Lodge in Boone. According to a release from the Boone Police Department, members of the Snow Masonic Lodge reported spray paint depicting derogatory terms and symbols on the building. The vandalism reportedly […]
Nicole hovers over NC mountains and foothills, leaving flooding in its wake
WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. — Several areas in Boone and in Blowing Rock were flooded Friday from Nicole, which was a tropical depression by the time it reached North Carolina. Channel 9′s Dave Faherty saw residents who live near a creek, which had already flooded once Friday morning, with sandbags outside their doors.
WBTV
Viewer video shows Catawba River overflowing in McDowell County
Duke Energy prepared for current, future outages from remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole. A spokesperson at Duke Energy said the power outage numbers across the Carolinas went up throughout the day as expected. Businesses impacted by heavy rain in the N.C. High Country. Updated: 7 hours ago. Rising water entered...
skisoutheast.com
Here We Go! Expect the Roar of Snowguns to Echo Through Several Mountaintops This Evening
We already KNOW that Appalachian Ski Mountain is opening up this Friday, November 18th, so they will unquestionably take advantage of this cold front that looks to be bringing in plenty of cold air for snowmaking. Snowshoe Mountain has announced that they will open November 23rd (the day before Thanksgiving)...
Water restored after waterline break in McDowell Co.
UPDATE: Water service has been restored in the Town of Old Fort. OLD FORT, S.C. (WSPA)- Residents in the town of Old Fort may experience water issues as a result of a waterline main break that took place on Friday. According to McDowell County Emergency Management, the waterline main break occurred due to an embarkment […]
Kingsport Times-News
Hickman TDs, interception lead Blue Devils over Bears
GATE CITY — For the second time this season, Gate City rallied to beat Union. It was satisfying for the Blue Devils the first time but even more so on Saturday. This time Gate City took down the Bears 21-14 in the quarterfinal round of the VHSL Region 2D football playoffs at Legion Field.
lincolntimesnews.com
Rebels fall at Hendersonville ----- Playoff Roundup
HENDERSONVILLE—West Lincoln won the statistical battle and owned time of possession. But that numerical advantage was of little consolation Friday night as Hendersonville used big plays in the kicking game and the all-purpose contributions of its best player to defeat the Rebels 36-29 in the first round of the state 2A playoffs.
macaronikid.com
Hickory Kicks off the Holidays with Downtown Parade and Tree Lighting
The City of Hickory will host its annual holiday season kick-off event, the Lowes Foods Christmas Parade & Tree Lighting, on Friday, November 18. Lowes Foods has been the sponsor of this festive event since the first year. A special procession of the Fallen Heroes ministry to honor fallen soldiers...
Two men arrested after ‘lengthy’ Lincolnton narcotics investigations
Jonathan Boggs is charged with two felony counts: possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to manufacture. Matthew Starnes, 37, is charged with three felony counts of trafficking meth.
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Yancey County Sheriff’s Office Arrest Report 11/01/2022 To 11/10/2022
(Press Release from Yancey Sheriff’s Department) David Alan Bruce Of Cliffs Of Ivy Burnsville, NC Was Arrested For Failure To Appear On Felony Bond: $20,000.00 Secured. Christy Leanne Anderson Of Honeybee Lane Bakersville, Nc Was Arrested For Felony Larceny, Possession Of Stolen Goods And Felony Conspiracy. Bond: $30,000.00 Secured.
