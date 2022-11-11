ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone, NC

Raleigh News & Observer

Former Cleveland County leaders had more ties to firms linked to Catawba Two Kings Casino

Two former Cleveland County officials who landed stakes in the Catawba Two Kings Casino have had more business links to the project and its players than was known. A former county manager and former county commissioner were early supporters of the Kings Mountain casino during their time in government. New reporting shows both have been connected to multiple companies that either own land around the casino site or have ties to the casino developer, a political player with a checkered past.
CLEVELAND COUNTY, NC
Travel Maven

North Carolina Has its Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating

North Carolina has its fair share of weird and unusual places. From abandoned ghost towns to haunted buildings. These places are usually shrouded in folklore and urban legends passed down through generations. Some places however are known for their unsettling alien encounters and UFO sightings, keep reading to learn more about North Carolina's very own version of Area 51.
BAKERSVILLE, NC
247Sports

THE MORNING AFTER…MARSHALL

Appalachian State’s 28-21 loss at Marshall was the Mountaineers’ fourth single-score defeat of the season, but a close loss is still a loss and App State is out of losses if the Mountaineers hope to extend a seven-season bowl streak. As expected, it was a low-scoring battle, with...
BOONE, NC
wataugaonline.com

Special Weather Statement for Avery County – November 13, 2022

NCZ033-048>052-058-132115- Avery-Madison-Yancey-Mitchell-Swain-Haywood-Graham- Including the cities of Ingalls, Banner Elk, Newland, Faust,. Mars Hill, Marshall, Walnut, Allenstand, Hot Springs, Luck,. Swiss, Burnsville, Celo, Micaville, Ramseytown, Busick,. Spruce Pine, Poplar, Alarka, Almond, Bryson City, Luada, Wesser,. Waynesville, Waterville, Canton, Cruso, Cove Creek, Robbinsville,. and Stecoah. 1116 AM EST Sun Nov 13 2022.
AVERY COUNTY, NC
WJHL

Boone Police: Derogatory terms spray painted on Masonic Lodge

BOONE, N.C. (WJHL) — Boone Police and High Country Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help following the vandalism of a Masonic Lodge in Boone. According to a release from the Boone Police Department, members of the Snow Masonic Lodge reported spray paint depicting derogatory terms and symbols on the building. The vandalism reportedly […]
BOONE, NC
WBTV

Viewer video shows Catawba River overflowing in McDowell County

Duke Energy prepared for current, future outages from remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole. A spokesperson at Duke Energy said the power outage numbers across the Carolinas went up throughout the day as expected. Businesses impacted by heavy rain in the N.C. High Country. Updated: 7 hours ago. Rising water entered...
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
WSPA 7News

Water restored after waterline break in McDowell Co.

UPDATE: Water service has been restored in the Town of Old Fort. OLD FORT, S.C. (WSPA)- Residents in the town of Old Fort may experience water issues as a result of a waterline main break that took place on Friday. According to McDowell County Emergency Management, the waterline main break occurred due to an embarkment […]
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
Kingsport Times-News

Hickman TDs, interception lead Blue Devils over Bears

GATE CITY — For the second time this season, Gate City rallied to beat Union. It was satisfying for the Blue Devils the first time but even more so on Saturday. This time Gate City took down the Bears 21-14 in the quarterfinal round of the VHSL Region 2D football playoffs at Legion Field.
GATE CITY, VA
lincolntimesnews.com

Rebels fall at Hendersonville ----- Playoff Roundup

HENDERSONVILLE—West Lincoln won the statistical battle and owned time of possession. But that numerical advantage was of little consolation Friday night as Hendersonville used big plays in the kicking game and the all-purpose contributions of its best player to defeat the Rebels 36-29 in the first round of the state 2A playoffs.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
macaronikid.com

Hickory Kicks off the Holidays with Downtown Parade and Tree Lighting

The City of Hickory will host its annual holiday season kick-off event, the Lowes Foods Christmas Parade & Tree Lighting, on Friday, November 18. Lowes Foods has been the sponsor of this festive event since the first year. A special procession of the Fallen Heroes ministry to honor fallen soldiers...
HICKORY, NC
ourlocalcommunityonline.com

Yancey County Sheriff’s Office Arrest Report 11/01/2022 To 11/10/2022

(Press Release from Yancey Sheriff’s Department) David Alan Bruce Of Cliffs Of Ivy Burnsville, NC Was Arrested For Failure To Appear On Felony Bond: $20,000.00 Secured. Christy Leanne Anderson Of Honeybee Lane Bakersville, Nc Was Arrested For Felony Larceny, Possession Of Stolen Goods And Felony Conspiracy. Bond: $30,000.00 Secured.
YANCEY COUNTY, NC

