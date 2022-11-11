Read full article on original website
Related
Faribault County Register
Bucs upset Spartans in Sections
The No. 2-seeded Blue Earth Area Buccaneers earned their third Section title in the last four years when they defeated the No. 1-seeded St. Clair/Loyola Spartans 44-20 in the Section 2AA Championship played at Janesville on Friday night, Nov. 4. The victory meant the Bucs would open Class 2AA State...
myalbertlea.com
Wrapping up the Albert Lea Cross Country Season with Co Head Coach Jim Haney
Aaron talked with Coach Haney about the 13th place finish at the State Meet on Saturday at St. Olaf in Northfield.
First Snow of the Season Snarls Traffic In Rochester, Across MN
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The first snowfall of the season in Rochester and across Minnesota wreaked havoc on Minnesota’s roads. The State Patrol responded to two crashes on Hwy. 52 in Rochester Saturday morning. One crash occurred at the Hwy. 52 interchange with Hwy. 63/Broadway Ave. South. Troopers also...
Winona County Rollover Crash Injures Rochester Man
Utica, MN (KROC-AM News)- A rollover crash in Winona County sent a Rochester man to St. Mary’s Hospital early Saturday morning. The State Patrol’s incident report says 43-year-old William Waller was traveling west on Hwy. 14 when his Chevy Tahoe went off the road and rolled into the ditch at the intersection of Hwy. 14 and County Rd. 33 in Utica. The single-vehicle rollover crash occurred shortly before 5:45 a.m. while snow and ice were on the road.
Breathtaking Home In Rochester Is The Most Expensive (Photos)
If you've got the cash and are looking for a new place, the most expensive home on the market right now in Rochester, Minnesota is listed at $2.2 million. Yes, that's the price. And trust me, there is enough room for everyone in this luxurious home. Rochester's Most Expensive Home...
Rochester Area Rest Stop to Close Monday
Eyota, MN (KROC-AM News)- A rest stop near Rochester is scheduled for a temporary closure starting on Monday. A MnDOT news release indicates the westbound I-90 Marion Rest Area will close at 7 a.m. The closure is to allow crews to install a new water treatment system. The facility is...
12 Celebrities That Received Care at Mayo Clinic in Rochester
If you live anywhere near Rochester, Minnesota, you know we live in a town that is known for excellent medical care. In fact, Mayo Clinic provides some of the best care in the world and people drive from Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois, and all over the country just to receive the best care in the world...including celebrities!
Minnesota Woman Dies Following Fatal Two-Car Crash with Deer
A 58-year-old Minnesota woman died after being involved in a two-vehicle crash with a deer on Thursday night. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the accident occurred at 5:09 p.m. in the rural Austin area of the state. Tragically, a vehicle struck a deer, and it flew into the windshield...
KAAL-TV
DMC board discusses future of Soldiers field
(ABC 6 News) – Destination Medical Center’s board of directors met Thursday to discuss the future of Soldier’s field in Rochester. DMC is working with the city of Rochester to put millions of dollars worth of new investments into the park. So far, DMC and city officials...
KIMT
Rochester doctor named 'Rural Health Hero'
ST. PAUL, Minn. – A Rochester physician is being honored for her contribution to rural health care. Dr. Rozalina McCoy, medical director of the Community Paramedic Program at Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service in Rochester will receive the 2022 Minnesota Rural Health Hero Award for her work establishing a Community Paramedicine Program that brought care out into the community and to residents in their homes, hotels, shelters and other living situations.
Minnesota couple finds 1.90-carat diamond at Arkansas state park
A Minnesota couple vacationing for their 10th anniversary found a 1.90-carat diamond at Arkansas's Crater of Diamonds State Park on Friday. Jessica and Seth Erickson, of Chatfield, were visiting the United States' only public diamond mine while road-tripping through 11 states for their anniversary. Arkansas State Parks said the two were sifting through the dirt when Seth found the gem in the bottom of his screen after about an hour of searching.
dodgecountyindependent.com
Oronoco loses Tilly’s but Kasson gains Tammy’s Place
Oronoco’s loss is Kasson’s gain. Tilly’s Bar & Grill is closing Dec. 23 in Oronoco and then owner Tammy Dee is opening Tammy’s Place in downtown Kasson come March 1. She’ll bring much of her menu from Tilly’s, she said, but will also add some new menu items as well.
Deer hit by car is launched into oncoming vehicle, killing passenger
A deer was struck by a vehicle and launched through the windshield of an oncoming car, fatally striking a passenger in southern Minnesota. According to the Mower County Sheriff's Office, the crash was reported at about 5:10 p.m. Thursday on 555th Ave. near 235th St. in rural Austin. Deputies arrived at the crash scene to find a Ford Escape that had a damaged windshield and roof, with a 58-year-old Austin woman injured in the passenger seat.
KIMT
Woman pleads not guilty to stealing from Mason City Hy-Vee
MASON CITY, Iowa – A woman accused of stealing from Hy-Vee East in Mason City is pleading not guilty. Sharrie Ann Marvin, 42 of Clear Lake, is charged with committing specified unlawful activity and four counts of third-degree theft. Marvin is accused of using the self-checkout lane at Hy-Vee...
New Restaurant Opening Soon in Downtown Rochester
I know there has been a lot of talk lately about businesses leaving downtown Rochester, Minnesota. About a month ago, Newt's and Hefe Rojo closed for good. Throughout the pandemic, it seemed like businesses along 1st Ave. were closing at an unbelievable pace. But today, I've got a bit of good news instead! A new restaurant is opening in downtown Rochester!
KIMT
Grand opening of new affordable senior apartment complex
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Affordable housing in Rochester is in short supply, especially for seniors. The developers of a new apartment complex hope to ease that shortage. Forte of Rochester celebrated their grand opening on Thursday. The new complex is located on Superior Dr. NW, near HyVee. When all four phases...
KIMT
Albert Lea man found not guilty of setting woman on fire
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A man accused of setting a woman on fire has been found not guilty by a jury of his peers. Logan Michael Netzer, 39 of Albert Lea, was arrested on December 22, 2021, and charged with first-degree assault. Albert Lea police say Netzer threw a...
steeledodgenews.com
Owatonna businessman helps create a path to affordable home ownership
People who dream of owning a home on an affordable budget now have an opportunity to accomplish it in the city of Claremont. The Claremont Workforce Housing Program is offering affordable homes to nine working families, according to Matt Durand, owner of Arden Home Services based in Owatonna. Interested individuals and families can find information, along with an application, on the city of Claremont’s website, claremontmn.com under the heading Empty Lot Program.
KAAL-TV
Albert Lea residents excited for more healthcare options
(ABC 6 News) – Some Albert Lea seniors say they are breathing a sigh of relief tonight after Blue Cross Blue Shield suddenly announced MercyOne Clinic will now be an in-network provider in their Medicare Advantage program. Area seniors say this means they finally have a choice in their...
myalbertlea.com
Law Enforcement Log
Yesterday at 9:51 a.m. 34-Year old Ashley Stewart cited for failure to change Driver’s License address. 10:28 a.m. A juvenile at Albert Lea High School cited for possession of an E-Cig 12:52 p.m. 49-Year old Lance Baker cited for No Minnesota Driver’s License. 1:17 p.m. 43-Year old Donicio...
Comments / 0