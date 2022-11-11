ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, OH

cleveland19.com

Pursuit suspect runs into Warren day care, caught in classroom (bodycam)

WARREN, Ohio (WOIO) - Officers in Warren chased a 39-year-old man wanted for felonious assault through a day care facility last week, which was all caught on officer-worn body camera. The chase happened at 3:04 p.m. on Nov. 2, according to a department Facebook post. Officers attempted to stop a...
WARREN, OH
98online.com

Woman Cops To Meat Beating At Ohio Walmart

(thesmokinggun) NOVEMBER 9–An Ohio woman yesterday copped to clobbering a female acquaintance in the face with a 10-pound log of ground beef during a confrontation in the potato chip aisle of a Walmart in suburban Cleveland. In a deal with prosecutors, Maneka Garner, 27, pleaded no contest to disorderly...
CLEVELAND, OH
WFMJ.com

Mahoning Co. Sheriff deputy taken to hospital after being punched by inmate

A Mahoning County Sheriff's Department deputy was taken to the hospital after being punched during an intake of a suspect to the jail on Friday, at 9:06 a.m. The Sheriff's Department told 21 News that Julius Brookes, 62, who was arrested by Youngstown Police Department of Friday on charges of criminal damaging/endangering, allegedly punched the female deputy during the processing into the County Jail.
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Two Teens Sentenced to 18 to Life in January Killing

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two area teenagers have a lot of life in front of them. Most, if not all of the rest of it, could be spent in prison. 18-year-old Ajani Smith of Canton and 17-year-old Craige Avery of Akron were sentenced Wednesday to 18 years to life in prison for the January shooting death of 51-year-old Terrell Lipkins in Canton in January of this year.
CANTON, OH

