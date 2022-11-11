Read full article on original website
Man, dog displaced after Akron house fire
A man and his dog were displaced after a house fire in Akron on Saturday.
1 dead, 1 in critical condition after interstate crash
First News was on the scene of a fatal one-vehicle crash on a major interstate around 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Youngstown man indicted after humane agents find starved dog at his South Side home
A warrant has been issued for a Youngstown man after humane agents found the remains of a dog chained in the back yard of his South Side home. The Mahoning County Grand Jury on Thursday handed up an indictment charging 25-year-old Lamont Thomas with violating Ohio’s law concerning companion animals.
Mom says dad dropped child after she ‘dumped his weed’
Warren police told a mom to follow up with the prosecutor's office after she said the father of her child dropped the child in retaliation to the woman dumping out a bag of marijuana.
14-year-old faces 16 charges in 71-year-old Ohio man’s murder
A 14-year-old boy accused of murdering an elderly man is now facing 16 criminal charges, including aggravated murder.
OSHP investigating fatal utility vehicle hit-and-run in Geauga County
AUBURN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — A hit-and-run vehicle crash killed a man early Saturday morning in Geauga County, Ohio State Highway Patrol said. Troopers were initially called to the area of Munn Road around 12:30 a.m. after a 23-year-old driving a utility vehicle was reportedly hit from behind and was flung off the roadway. The […]
Pursuit suspect runs into Warren day care, caught in classroom (bodycam)
WARREN, Ohio (WOIO) - Officers in Warren chased a 39-year-old man wanted for felonious assault through a day care facility last week, which was all caught on officer-worn body camera. The chase happened at 3:04 p.m. on Nov. 2, according to a department Facebook post. Officers attempted to stop a...
Bond set for Farmdale couple accused of dunking child
A Farmdale couple was in court Thursday facing charges of child endangering.
Missing Akron Nursing Home Resident Found Dead Behind Facility
Sad story in Akron. A missing nursing home resident at The Merriman on Merriman Rd was found deceased in a wooded area behind the facility. 82-year-old Joan L. Meredith first reported missing on Sunday, a full two days before she was finally found. She reportedly had dementia, yet was assumed to have checked out of […]
Police looking for missing Cleveland girl
Ary'onna Warren, 17, was last seen near MetroHealth Hospital on Thursday.
Woman Cops To Meat Beating At Ohio Walmart
(thesmokinggun) NOVEMBER 9–An Ohio woman yesterday copped to clobbering a female acquaintance in the face with a 10-pound log of ground beef during a confrontation in the potato chip aisle of a Walmart in suburban Cleveland. In a deal with prosecutors, Maneka Garner, 27, pleaded no contest to disorderly...
Mahoning Co. Sheriff deputy taken to hospital after being punched by inmate
A Mahoning County Sheriff's Department deputy was taken to the hospital after being punched during an intake of a suspect to the jail on Friday, at 9:06 a.m. The Sheriff's Department told 21 News that Julius Brookes, 62, who was arrested by Youngstown Police Department of Friday on charges of criminal damaging/endangering, allegedly punched the female deputy during the processing into the County Jail.
Missing Ohio nursing home resident found dead outside
An 82-year-old woman reported missing from her nursing home on Tuesday, Nov. 8, was found dead in a wooded area behind the facility.
Mahoning County indictments: Nov. 11, 2022
A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments Thursday:
Birth rate increases in Ohio, U.S., but drops in Ohio’s largest counties including Cuyahoga
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Despite increasing birth rates in the state and country in 2021 - the first time since 2014 - Cuyahoga County and other Ohio counties with densely populated areas saw another year of decreases, according to data from the Ohio Department of Health. This could be the result...
Two Teens Sentenced to 18 to Life in January Killing
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two area teenagers have a lot of life in front of them. Most, if not all of the rest of it, could be spent in prison. 18-year-old Ajani Smith of Canton and 17-year-old Craige Avery of Akron were sentenced Wednesday to 18 years to life in prison for the January shooting death of 51-year-old Terrell Lipkins in Canton in January of this year.
Festive craft show happening in Austintown
A festive event happening in Austintown Sunday. It's the Holiday Market and Craft Show.
Ohio Disciplinary Counsel Files Complaint Against Geauga County Judge Timothy Grendell Accusing Him of Misconduct in Office
The judge has until later this month to file a response before a three-member panel reviews the allegations
Book backlash: What Ohio library says about LGBTQ displays
An Ohio library has responded back to some people asking for them to remove LGBTQ book displays and materials.
Ohio's first flu-related death of season is 13-year-old Cuyahoga County boy
CLEVELAND — Doctors are concerned about a brutal influenza season this year. On Thursday, we found out that a 13-year-old boy from Cuyahoga County is Ohio's first flu-related death of the season. So far the state has had 135 flu-related hospitalizations, including 15 in Northeast Ohio, but that's up...
