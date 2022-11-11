CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two area teenagers have a lot of life in front of them. Most, if not all of the rest of it, could be spent in prison. 18-year-old Ajani Smith of Canton and 17-year-old Craige Avery of Akron were sentenced Wednesday to 18 years to life in prison for the January shooting death of 51-year-old Terrell Lipkins in Canton in January of this year.

