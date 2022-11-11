Read full article on original website
32 things we learned from Week 10 of 2022 NFL season: Game of the year, Jeff Saturday's big Sunday
The 32 things we learned from Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season:. 1. Super Bowl 57 preview? The regular season is barely half complete, and the playoffs are a long way off. But whether or not the Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills meet again in February, they may have provided the signature game – to date – of the 2022 season. The Vikes' 33-30 overtime triumph had a little bit of everything.
Playoff fates of Pac-12, ACC headline college football overreactions for Week 11
College football’s Week 11 results provided plenty of fodder for analysis – not to mention overanalysis, hyperanalysis, psychoanalysis, and any other type of analysis you want to throw in there. The immediate reactions can be somewhat over the top, so a day or so might be needed to...
Report: Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe to debut vs. Michigan State
Kentucky center and reigning National Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe will make his season debut Tuesday night against Michigan
