Read full article on original website
Related
Congo trains 3,000 new army recruits amid Rwanda tensions
GOMA, Congo — (AP) — More than 3,000 new military recruits began training Monday as the Congolese army steps up its fight against the M23 rebels that it alleges are backed by neighboring Rwanda. The Rwandan government, which has repeatedly denied supporting M23, said that a Congolese fighter...
BBC
DR Congo conflict: Why Kenyan troops are joining the battle
More than 100,000 people have fled their homes and dozens been killed after fighting reignited between Congolese soldiers and the M23 rebel group, in one of the world's longest and deadliest conflicts. Now, Kenyan forces are joining the battle to support the Congolese military, in a bid to bring peace to the mineral-rich country which is being fought over by numerous different armed groups.
DR Congo military, rebels resume fighting: residents
Fighting resumed Wednesday in the Democratic Republic of Congo between the military and armed group M23, residents told AFP, a day after many people fled rebel-held territory being bombarded by military jets. Residents told AFP they had heard the sounds of more fighting by the evening, after a tense but quieter day.
DR Congo army clashes with rebels as Angola pursues peace bid
M23 rebels and DR Congo troops clashed heavily in North Kivu province on Friday as Angola's president pursued diplomatic efforts to bring peace between neighbours Kinshasa and Kigali. Angolan President Joao Lourenco was visiting Rwanda on Friday as part of diplomatic efforts to resolve the dispute with the DRC and is due in Kinshasa Saturday.
Islamic State brides head to Australia: Four women and their 13 kids are evacuated from Syrian refugee camp for IS families - and will touch down in Sydney soon
Four ISIS brides and their 13 children are on their way back to Australia from a refugee camp for IS families in Syria. The 17 evacuees will stay in Iraq for a short time before touching down in Sydney - marking the first returns since Anthony Albanese's government reversed a ban on repatriating the family members of ISIS soldiers.
BBC
Sudan: 'No-one to intervene' for woman sentenced to stoning
Efforts to prevent a young Sudanese woman being stoned to death, after she was convicted of adultery, are being hindered by the absence of government ministers in the country. Sudan has been run by a military junta since a coup one year ago. Campaigners say the 20-year-old didn't get a...
Rising tensions between 2 of NATO's biggest militaries are driving fears of the first war between alliance members
Greece and Turkey are two of NATO's oldest members, but being allies has done little to ease the longstanding tensions between them.
A Russian fighter jet fired a missile while shadowing a Royal Air Force recon plane on patrol over the Black Sea, UK says
Moscow said it was a technical problem, but the Russian military has engaged in provocative actions around US and NATO forces in the Black Sea before.
The Jewish Press
US Base in Syria Attacked by Drones following Israeli Attack on Damascus
Following an IAF attack on military sites around the Syrian capital of Damascus Friday night (Israel Allegedly Strikes Iranian Positions Near Damascus), the Hezbollah-affiliate Al Mayadeen satellite television channel reported that an unidentified drone targeted with a barrage of missiles the US base in the Al-Omar Field in Syria’s eastern Deir ez-Zur region.
The Russian pilots who ejected from a military plane moments before it crashed into an apartment building and killed 13 people could face charges, Russia says
A Russian Su-34 aircraft crashed into an apartment building in western Russia, killing 13 people. The two pilots managed to eject from the aircraft after an engine caught fire during training. Now, a Russian committee is investigating to see if the pilots could faces charges for the incident. Two Russian...
The Jewish Press
Israelis Warned to ‘Stay in Hotels’ After Major Terror Attack in Turkey Kills 6, Wounds 81 More
Israelis currently in Istanbul are being advised to remain in their hotels for the time being following a major terror attack in which six people were killed and at least 81 others were wounded. A security source told Israel’s Channel 12 News on Sunday evening that Israelis who are in...
Iran issues first death sentence over protests
Iran has issued a first death sentence over protests that have mounted a fierce challenge to four decades of hardline clerical rule, as rights groups warn that a wave of executions may follow as leaders try to end nearly two months of sustained nationwide dissent. The execution was ordered for...
Protesters ask Turkey to stop alleged chemical weapons use
Thousands of people have demonstrated in the German city of Düsseldorf against Turkey's alleged use of chemical weapons in the Kurdish region
US strike in Somalia kills 17 al-Shabaab fighters, US Africa Command says
The US military conducted a strike on Wednesday against the al-Shabaab terror group in Somalia, killing 17 terrorists, US Africa Command said in a statement on Friday.
France 24
First aid trucks arrive in Ethiopia’s Tigray after peace deal, says Red Cross
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said a medical aid convoy had arrived in the capital of Ethiopia's war-ravaged Tigray region Tuesday, its first since a peace deal between the federal government and Tigrayan rebels almost two weeks ago. The restoration of aid deliveries to Tigray was a...
WHO: 1st Ebola vaccines to arrive in Uganda next week
The head of the World Health Organization says he expects the first doses of Ebola vaccine targeting the strain causing the current outbreak in Uganda to arrive in the country next week
France 24
US offers $10 million reward for leads on Somalia’s Al-Shabaab leaders
The United States said Monday it was increasing its reward for information about key leaders of Somalia's Al-Shabaab to $10 million apiece, a move that follows a spate of deadly attacks by the jihadist group. The US State Department also said it was for the first time offering a reward...
France 24
Egyptian-British activist Alaa Abdel Fattah breaks hunger strike
The family of imprisoned Egyptian activist Alaa Abdel-Fattah said Tuesday they received a letter from him saying he has ended his hunger strike. In a statement, the family said that Abdel-Fattah's mother, Laila Soueif, received a short note in her son’s handwriting via prison authorities. The letter is dated Monday. In it, he asks her to come for her monthly visit to him in prison on Thursday.
Bomb rocks avenue in heart of Istanbul; 6 dead, dozens hurt
A bomb has rocked a bustling pedestrian avenue in the heart of Istanbul, killing six people and wounding several dozen
The Jewish Press
Syrian State Media Reports Air Strikes Aimed at Homs, Israel Air Force Blamed
Missile fire was aimed early Sunday evening at targets near the western Syrian provincial capital of Homs. The country’s air defenses were “confronting hostile targets in the sky of the southeastern countryside of Homs, and downing a number of them,” according to the state-run Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA).
Comments / 1