Another Program For Illinois Residents To Get Money Per Month
Residents are loving the programs where the state gives them a set amount of cash per month. They do not get told want to do with the money, which is helpful since everything is expensive these days. Given the positive feedback, officials plan to create more of these programs. Illinois locals in a specific county will see several more of these initiatives pop in there area. The programs will give selected residents hundreds per month for at least six months to two years.Officials say it will operate in phases to help different groups of people.
IL Postal Carrier Dumps Mail & Steals 117 Checks Worth $40K
What's that old saying about the mail, neither sleet, snow, or rain will stop delivery, well unless, the postal carrier steals it. Trusting Your Neighborhood Postal Carrier In Illinois. The residents and businesses in Illinois have a deal with the postal workers. They use the post office to send mail...
Illinois Income and Property Rebate Checks Will Take ‘Several Months' to Be Issued, State Says
If you're still waiting to receive your income or property tax rebate check from the state of Illinois, you're not alone. Under the state's Family Relief plan, payments for qualified individuals and households began rolling out Sept. 12. The Illinois Department of Revenue said taxpayers who filed tax form IL-1040 should begin receiving payments at that time." In its most recent update, the department said the distribution process will take "several months."
First snowfall lands in Central Illinois, more to come
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Central Illinois saw the first snowfall of the winter season on Saturday. Viewers shared snowfall totals on Facebook throughout the viewing area. Roughly three inches of snow fell in Charleston and Greenup, and four inches in Oakland and Effingham. Other areas hit with snowfall include Vermilion, Shelby and Fayette Counties. Make […]
Payments up to $700 coming from state of Illinois
man holding moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Here's some great news for millions of Illinois residents during this time of record-high inflation. The state of Illinois is sending out a one-time property tax rebate to you. This tax rebate is in the amount of 5% of property taxes paid, and goes up to $300 per household. (source) While this isn't a total game changer on its own, it definitely is a step in the right direction. If you were to get $300 right now that's money you can use however you want for groceries or utilities or whatever you like.
Someone Found the Best Burger in Illinois You Have To Try
It's hard to find that one restaurant that has the perfect menu item, but someone out there thinks they found the best place to get a burger but they need to come to Quincy. As much as I travel it's hard to narrow down which place has the best of the best. For example the best pizza, the best sandwich, the best burger whatever it may be. In my opinion, it's all the best and hard to put a blur ribbon on which restaurant tops the other. So when a website named the Best Burger in Illinois, I just find it hard to believe because it's obvious they have never eaten a burger at Scoreboard.
One of the Creepiest Toys Ever Made Was Invented in Illinois
Everyone knows that I hate clowns, so it's no surprise that I think the Raggedy Anne doll is a bit creepy. To my surprise, I found out that it was created in a small town in Illinois. Johnny Gruelle created the famous dolls, Raggedy Ann and Andy, for his young...
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: COVID Variant Tracker, Isolation Guidelines Ahead of Holidays
As the holidays quickly approach, the BA. 5 variant could soon lose its spot as the dominant strain as new variants gain steam. What does that mean for upcoming gatherings and what should you know?. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today. Pair of...
"This amendment affects everyone that kisses a loved one goodbye" Illinois unions expecting collective bargaining amendment to pass
ILLINOIS (WTHI) - An amendment to the Illinois state constitution could bring changes to the state's labor union laws. Illinois unions are declaring victory after the majority of people voted for the state to have collective bargaining rights. If the vote holds, the right for workers to unionize in Illinois...
The Oldest Building in Illinois Was Used By Lewis and Clark
I always thought that the oldest building in Illinois had to do with something about Abraham Lincoln, but I was completely wrong. The oldest building in Illinois is actually a courthouse located in Cahokia, Illinois, and according to insider.com it was used by the famous explorers Lewis & Clark. The Old Cahokia Courthouse was built in the 1730s and served as headquarters for Lewis & Clark.
Movement to create a new state in southern Illinois gaining momentum
(The Center Square) – A growing list of Illinois counties disenfranchised with the goings-on in Cook County have voted in nonbinding resolutions to leave Illinois and form a new state. Residents in three more counties – Brown, Hardin and a portion of Madison County – voted in favor of...
Ameren warns customers to be aware of scammers
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Ameren is warning customers in Illinois to be aware of aggressive scammer tactics. Ameren says the best way to protect yourself is to not trust someone asking for immediate payment. Employees will not demand that a payment is made in a specific way as some of the scammers do.
Pritzker’s $1 Billion Emergency Rental Assistance for Renters and Landlords
Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) today announced that with the closure of the Illinois Rental Payment Program Round 2 (ILRPP2), nearly $1.02 billion in emergency rental assistance provided by Congress to the state of Illinois has been distributed to 137,372 households since 2020. Assistance for those facing immediate eviction is still available through the Illinois Court-Based Rental Assistance Program (CBRAP). Program information can be found at www.illinoishousinghelp.org/cbrap.
Winning $1M Lucky Day Lotto ticket sold in suburban Chicago
AURORA, Ill. - Someone in southwestern suburban Chicago is a million dollars richer after a winning lottery ticket was sold last week. The Lucky Day Lotto ticket was purchased at Jefferson BP at 1987 W. Jefferson St. in Joliet, according to the Illinois Lottery. The ticket matched all five numbers: 9-14-19-23-44.
Solar farms in Illinois, 2 other states, cited for environmental violations
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Four companies that developed solar energy facilities in Alabama, Idaho and Illinois have agreed to pay a total of $1.3 million for violating construction permits and rules for handling groundwater, authorities said Monday. A statement by the Justice Department and the Environmental Protection Agency said the companies used a common construction […]
Mountain lion captured in Springfield settling in at new home
A young male mountain lion that traveled from Nebraska to Springfield is now a resident of the Exotic Feline Rescue Center in Center Point, Indiana. “From our point of view, he’s doing surprisingly well,” said Joe Taft, the center’s founder and director. “When he came, he was pretty upset. He had been sedated and then, had to be sedated again.”
