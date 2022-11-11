ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom's Hardware

Microsoft Pauses Windows 11 22H2 Rollout Due to Gaming Issues

By Brandon Hill
Tom's Hardware
Tom's Hardware
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Oluty_0j7VCRzI00

Microsoft’s Windows 11 22H2 update launched for the general public late last month and brought several new features and bug fixes. However, not long after the Windows 11 22H2 update went live, Nvidia GeForce users complained about sluggish and unstable frame rates in games, lag and rampant CPU underutilization (with some users seeing rates as low as 5 percent).

Microsoft has heard all the complaints and is taking steps to limit the impact of the performance issues on Windows 11 users who haven’t already downloaded the latest update. The company acknowledged that “Some games and apps might experience lower than expected performance or stuttering on Windows 11, version 22H2.”

According to Microsoft, a software bug causes apps and games that rely on the GPU to trigger debugging features that aren’t meant for consumers. Unfortunately, this bug is causing the steep performance drops that gamers are seeing.

For its part, Microsoft says that it instituted an update hold on Windows 11 22H2 for system configurations that are affected by the issue. So, if you haven't already installed Windows 11 22H2, it won’t be pushed to your system via Windows Update until Microsoft has deemed the issue resolved. Microsoft also warns against manually upgrading using the Media Creation Tool or the Update Now button in Windows Update to circumvent this Windows Update safeguard.

If you have already installed the Windows 11 22H2 update, Microsoft gives general guidance on ensuring that your games and apps are up-to-date. The company also stated, "we are working on a resolution and will provide an update in an upcoming release." However, Microsoft didn’t provide a timeline for a software solution to this issue.

While Microsoft works behind to scenes to address the underlying Windows 11 22H2 gaming performance issues, Nvidia has already released GeForce Experience software that fixes the problem.

Comments / 0

Related
Phone Arena

Amazon to roll out game changing update to Echo devices in December

Amazon revealed recently plans to launch Matter on some of its Echo devices in December. Matter is a communication protocol created by over 200 companies that’s meant to unify the smart home standard under a single banner. Currently, there are multiple radio communication protocols used by smart home devices,...
Digital Trends

Perfect for work and school, this 15-inch Windows laptop is $179

Do you need a reliable and affordable Windows-powered laptop for work or school? If you’re on the hunt for one, you shouldn’t ignore Walmart’s offer for the Gateway 15.6-inch Ultra Slim Notebook. It’s part of the retailer’s early Black Friday laptop deals with a $20 discount, which brings its price down to $179 from its original price of $199. It’s unclear how long the laptop will be included in the Walmart Black Friday sale though, so if you don’t want to miss out on this bargain, you’re going to have to complete the transaction today.
Digital Trends

Get it while you can: Walmart’s $99 Windows laptop is selling fast

Walmart has started its Black Friday event. With that, shoppers have the chance to beat the rush and buy the ideal products for less right now rather than needing to wait a bit longer. In particular, we’re loving that you can buy a Windows-based laptop for just $99. Right now, the Gateway 14.1-inch Ultra Slim Notebook is $99, reduced from $229 so if you need a new laptop and you can’t afford to spend a lot, this is the ideal for you. One of the best Black Friday laptop deals so far, it’s selling fast with many shoppers keen to embrace such a huge bargain. Here’s a quick look at why you need it in your life.
Digital Trends

Walmart has a 14-inch Windows laptop for $99 right now (seriously)

If you’re looking for great laptop deals for school or work, finding something that balances cost and performance can often be hard. While the Gateway Ultraslim Notebook isn’t anything fancy, it still has some nice specifications while only costing a shockingly low $99 at Walmart, down from $230, which is cheaper than some tablets. You also get a year of Microsoft Office thrown in for free, worth $70.
Digital Trends

Grab this HP Envy laptop deal before it sells out!

When looking for a laptop that works for both general use and productivity, the HP Envy balances both well; even better, the 17-inch version gives you enough screen space to get all your work done without feeling crowded. Unfortunately, 17-inch laptops tend to be expensive, especially when they have a lot of great specifications under the hood, but luckily HP has some great HP Envy deals, including for the larger HP Envy, which you can grab for $900 — a $300 discount on the $1,200 list price it usually goes for.
pocketnow.com

Apple’s 9th generation iPad is available for just $269

Apple has announced a couple of new products that will get tons of users excited, as we have received a new entry-level iPad and a new iPad Pro. The new 10th generation iPad comes with a new design, a larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina Display, Apple’s A14 Bionic chip, and a $446 price tag, while the Pro models receive a new M2 processor, but they keep the same design and pricing.
Digital Trends

Walmart’s $99 laptop deal is still available — but probably not for long

It’s pretty rare that laptop deals include the opportunity to grab a laptop for under $100, but Walmart currently has the Gateway 14-inch Ultra Slim Notebook discounted down to just $99. That’s a savings of $130, as the laptop would typically cost you $229. This is an impressive deal, and one that isn’t likely to last. Walmart’s website reflects more than 500 have been sold in the last 24 hours, so we recommend grabbing this now to keep from missing out when inventory inevitably runs out.
Tom's Hardware

Tom's Hardware

1K+
Followers
10K+
Post
54K+
Views
ABOUT

Whether building a PC, buying a laptop, or learning how to create robots for their kids, readers will find all they need to know about computing, new technologies and web services on Tom's Hardware.

 http://www.tomshardware.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy