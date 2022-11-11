ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom's Guide

Asus gaming laptop with RTX 3050 Ti just hit lowest price ever in Black Friday deal

By Malcolm McMillan
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25iljK_0j7VC1Mt00

Black Friday deals present one of the best opportunities to get a laptop. I remember waiting in line at Best Buy to buy my first one, a Toshiba laptop that had less computing power than my Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Luckily you don't have to wait in line anymore. Right now, this Asus TUF Gaming A15 RTX 3050 Ti laptop is on sale for $699 at Best Buy . That's a bonafide gaming laptop with an Nvidia GPU for under $700 — easily one of the top Best Buy Black Friday deals so far. And again, no waiting in line!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lnJAg_0j7VC1Mt00

Asus TUF 15.6" Gaming Laptop: $1079 $699 @ Best Buy
Best Buy has just slashed $380 off this Asus TUF gaming laptop. This gaming machine comes loaded with great specs — especially for the $699 price. An AMD Ryzen 7 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU, 512GB SSD and 8GB of RAM make it a laptop that can handle a lot of modern games. Plus, the 15.6-inch 144Hz HD display is a great feature to find in a sub $700 laptop. View Deal

This Asus laptop comes loaded with an AMD Ryzen 7 processor and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card. Combined with 8GB of RAM, you can do a fair amount of gaming with this relatively inexpensive laptop. It’s not a machine for ultra-high-performance gaming, and you may eventually want to upgrade the RAM. However, these specs should still have enough power to play plenty of the best PC games at medium settings. Plus, with a speedy 512GB SSD you’ll have plenty of room for storing said games.

This Asus TUF also packs a 15.6-inch HD display with an impressive 144Hz refresh rate. The relatively thin bezels are also a nice touch given how clunky gaming laptops can appear. Weighing in at just 5 pounds, it’s extremely portable with a slim overall profile of just 0.96-inch, making it perfect for gaming anywhere. With the included HDMI port, you can plug into a TV or monitor for big-screen gaming.  This Asus gaming laptop also features two USB-C 3.2 and two USB-A 3.2 ports and an ethernet port.

Picking up one of the best gaming laptops is usually a pretty expensive purchase, but thanks to this Best Buy deal, you can score a decent Asus gaming machine at a relatively inexpensive price. But if you want to consider some alternatives make sure to check out our other killer Black Friday deals so you get the best deal possible on all your tech this holiday season.

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Walmart’s $99 laptop deal is still available — but probably not for long

It’s pretty rare that laptop deals include the opportunity to grab a laptop for under $100, but Walmart currently has the Gateway 14-inch Ultra Slim Notebook discounted down to just $99. That’s a savings of $130, as the laptop would typically cost you $229. This is an impressive deal, and one that isn’t likely to last. Walmart’s website reflects more than 500 have been sold in the last 24 hours, so we recommend grabbing this now to keep from missing out when inventory inevitably runs out.
Digital Trends

Grab this HP Envy laptop deal before it sells out!

When looking for a laptop that works for both general use and productivity, the HP Envy balances both well; even better, the 17-inch version gives you enough screen space to get all your work done without feeling crowded. Unfortunately, 17-inch laptops tend to be expensive, especially when they have a lot of great specifications under the hood, but luckily HP has some great HP Envy deals, including for the larger HP Envy, which you can grab for $900 — a $300 discount on the $1,200 list price it usually goes for.
Digital Trends

You’ll be shocked how cheap this Asus 2-in-1 Chromebook is

One of the best Chromebook deals today is being able to save $200 on the Asus 2-in-1 14-inch Flip C433 Chromebook at Best Buy. Normally priced at $379, it’s down to only $179 for a limited time only. Offering all the benefits of a 2-in-1 design while also having reasonable hardware for the price, it’s a great option for students and those working from home but needing to count the pennies. With no indication of when the deal will end, you won’t want to miss out. Here’s why it’s worth your time.
Digital Trends

Walmart has a 14-inch Windows laptop for $99 right now (seriously)

If you’re looking for great laptop deals for school or work, finding something that balances cost and performance can often be hard. While the Gateway Ultraslim Notebook isn’t anything fancy, it still has some nice specifications while only costing a shockingly low $99 at Walmart, down from $230, which is cheaper than some tablets. You also get a year of Microsoft Office thrown in for free, worth $70.
Digital Trends

Get it while you can: Walmart’s $99 Windows laptop is selling fast

Walmart has started its Black Friday event. With that, shoppers have the chance to beat the rush and buy the ideal products for less right now rather than needing to wait a bit longer. In particular, we’re loving that you can buy a Windows-based laptop for just $99. Right now, the Gateway 14.1-inch Ultra Slim Notebook is $99, reduced from $229 so if you need a new laptop and you can’t afford to spend a lot, this is the ideal for you. One of the best Black Friday laptop deals so far, it’s selling fast with many shoppers keen to embrace such a huge bargain. Here’s a quick look at why you need it in your life.
Digital Trends

Dell XPS 13 Plus vs. Apple MacBook Pro 14

If you’re looking for a 13-inch laptop or 14-inch laptop and you want a truly premium offering, then Dell’s XPS 13 Plus and Apple’s MacBook Pro 14 are likely to be on your list. Arguably, the MacBook is in a different class as a powerful creator’s machine versus the XPS 13 Plus that’s aimed at demanding productivity workers.
Digital Trends

Perfect for work and school, this 15-inch Windows laptop is $179

Do you need a reliable and affordable Windows-powered laptop for work or school? If you’re on the hunt for one, you shouldn’t ignore Walmart’s offer for the Gateway 15.6-inch Ultra Slim Notebook. It’s part of the retailer’s early Black Friday laptop deals with a $20 discount, which brings its price down to $179 from its original price of $199. It’s unclear how long the laptop will be included in the Walmart Black Friday sale though, so if you don’t want to miss out on this bargain, you’re going to have to complete the transaction today.
TechRadar

Hisense’s U8H mini-LED TV hits its lowest price yet in this Black Friday deal

With Black Friday deals happening early this year, we are seeing striking early sales on some of the best TVs, including a number of models we’ve tested and rated highly in 2022 – this Hisense U8H series model, for instance, which just got a $500 price cut in a fantastic Best Buy deal (opens in new tab).
laptopmag.com

Walmart early Black Friday tablet deal: Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for just $109

Walmart Black Friday deals are here with stellar discounts on Samsung tablets. If you want the best iPad alternative at an affordable price, this deal is sure to motivate you. For example, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for $109 (opens in new tab) at Walmart. It normally costs $159, so that's $50 off and its lowest price ever. This is one of the best early Black Friday tablet deals going on right now. You may also purchase it directly from Samsung (opens in new tab) for the same price.
Digital Trends

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 vs. Dell XPS 13 2-in-1

Microsoft has had almost a decade to perfect the Surface Pro detachable tablet, culminating in the Surface Pro 9 that promises to hold on to the laptop’s place as the best 2-in-1. Dell just recently introduced the brand-new XPS 13 2-in-1 detachable tablet, a complete redesign from the previous 360-degree convertible 2-in-1 format.
Digital Trends

Dell XPS 13 Plus laptop is $350 off in Dell’s Black Friday Sale

This year’s Dell Black Friday deals have already started, giving you the chance to buy the stylish and powerful Dell XPS 13 Plus with a $350 discount that pulls the laptop’s price down to $1,349 from its sticker price of $1,699. There’s no telling when this offer will end so you’ll want to complete your transaction as soon as possible, which will come with the added bonus of avoiding the rush of online shoppers on Black Friday itself.
Tom's Guide

Tom's Guide

New York City, NY
474K+
Followers
22K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Putting consumer goals and ambitions first, providing the information and tools to help everyone find great products easily and solving problems when they arise, Tom’s Guide is the destination for all things consumer tech and beyond.

 https://www.tomsguide.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy