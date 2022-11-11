Asus gaming laptop with RTX 3050 Ti just hit lowest price ever in Black Friday deal

Black Friday deals present one of the best opportunities to get a laptop. I remember waiting in line at Best Buy to buy my first one, a Toshiba laptop that had less computing power than my Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Luckily you don't have to wait in line anymore. Right now, this Asus TUF Gaming A15 RTX 3050 Ti laptop is on sale for $699 at Best Buy . That's a bonafide gaming laptop with an Nvidia GPU for under $700 — easily one of the top Best Buy Black Friday deals so far. And again, no waiting in line!

Asus TUF 15.6" Gaming Laptop: $1079 $699 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has just slashed $380 off this Asus TUF gaming laptop. This gaming machine comes loaded with great specs — especially for the $699 price. An AMD Ryzen 7 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU, 512GB SSD and 8GB of RAM make it a laptop that can handle a lot of modern games. Plus, the 15.6-inch 144Hz HD display is a great feature to find in a sub $700 laptop. View Deal

This Asus laptop comes loaded with an AMD Ryzen 7 processor and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card. Combined with 8GB of RAM, you can do a fair amount of gaming with this relatively inexpensive laptop. It’s not a machine for ultra-high-performance gaming, and you may eventually want to upgrade the RAM. However, these specs should still have enough power to play plenty of the best PC games at medium settings. Plus, with a speedy 512GB SSD you’ll have plenty of room for storing said games.

This Asus TUF also packs a 15.6-inch HD display with an impressive 144Hz refresh rate. The relatively thin bezels are also a nice touch given how clunky gaming laptops can appear. Weighing in at just 5 pounds, it’s extremely portable with a slim overall profile of just 0.96-inch, making it perfect for gaming anywhere. With the included HDMI port, you can plug into a TV or monitor for big-screen gaming. This Asus gaming laptop also features two USB-C 3.2 and two USB-A 3.2 ports and an ethernet port.

Picking up one of the best gaming laptops is usually a pretty expensive purchase, but thanks to this Best Buy deal, you can score a decent Asus gaming machine at a relatively inexpensive price. But if you want to consider some alternatives make sure to check out our other killer Black Friday deals so you get the best deal possible on all your tech this holiday season.