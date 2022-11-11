ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHIO Dayton

Stocks mixed as Wall Street closes strong week; crypto falls

By STAN CHOE
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t5fQN_0j7VBgF600

NEW YORK — (AP) — Wall Street is largely holding onto its stupendous surge from a day before, and stock indexes are mixed Friday to keep them on track for a strong gain for the week.

The S&P 500 was virtually flat in midday trading after drifting between modest gains and losses. A day earlier, it soared 5.5% in what was its best day since the spring of 2020. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 283 points, or 0.8%, at 33,431, after surging more than 1,200 points a day earlier, while the Nasdaq composite was 0.4% higher, as of 11:30 a.m. Eastern time.

Markets got a boost after China relaxed some of its strict anti-COVID measures, which have been hurting the world's second-largest economy. Hopes for more economic growth from China helped not only stocks but also oil prices to rise, with U.S. crude gaining 2.8% to $88.87 per barrel.

Thursday's huge rally for Wall Street came after a report showed inflation in the United States slowed by more than expected last month. That raised hopes the worst of inflation may have finally passed and that the Federal Reserve can take a less aggressive path on raising interest rates, though economists cautioned high inflation could remain stickier than expected on the way down.

Hikes to such rates can cause a recession and drag down on stock prices. They've been the main reason for Wall Street's struggles this year.

Perhaps just as important as how bad inflation is at the moment is how high U.S. households see it being in future years. That's because too-high expectations could trigger a vicious cycle where people accelerate purchases and make other moves that inflame inflation further.

The Fed has said it follows such expectations closely and that preventing such a doom loop is one of the reasons it's moved so aggressively on rate hikes. Inflation expectations have not gotten high enough to trigger panic at the Federal Reserve, and a preliminary report on Friday suggested they're not moving very much.

The median expectation for inflation in the coming year among households rose to 5.1% from 5% a month earlier, according to a survey by the University of Michigan. Expectations for long-run inflation, meanwhile, ticked up to 3%. But that's still within the same 2.9% to 3.1% range where they've been for 15 of the last 16 months.

The Fed has already lifted its key overnight interest rate to a range of 3.75% to 4%, up from basically zero in March. The likely scenario is still for it to hike further into next year, and then to hold rates at that high level for some time.

The hope for markets is that a softening in inflation could mean the Fed will hold the line at a lower, less painful level for markets than it would have otherwise.

Traders are increasingly betting that the rate could top out around a range of 4.75% to 5% by early next year, according to CME Group. A week ago, they saw a higher ultimate rate as more likely, with a sizable chunk expecting something like 5.25% to 5.50%.

Bond markets are closed for trading in observance of Veterans Day. On Thursday, yields plunged as investors pared back their expectations for how aggressively the Fed will raise rates.

The S&P 500 is heading for its third weekly gain in the last four, and its rise of 5% is on track to be its biggest since June.

Companies that do a lot of business in China and around the region were particularly strong Friday following the relaxation of some anti-COVID restrictions. Wynn Resorts rose 6.9%, and Las Vegas Sands gained 5.7%.

Tapestry and Ralph Lauren were also helping to lead the S&P 500 with gains of more than 6% after both reported stronger profits for the latest quarter than expected.

On the losing end were health care companies. Cigna fell 9.2%, and Elevance Health dropped 7.4%.

In the crypto market, meanwhile, prices are sinking again amid the industry's latest crisis of confidence. One of the bigger crypto trading platforms, FTX, filed for bankruptcy protection after its users began scrambling to pull out their money on fears about its financial strength.

The exchange and its founder are under investigation by the Department of Justice and Securities and Exchange Commission, and rivals have said FTX's failure could dent confidence in the entire system.

Bitcoin fell to roughly $16,700, down 5.8% from a day earlier, according to CoinDesk. It set its record of nearly $69,000 almost exactly a year ago, and it was above $21,000 a week ago.

___

AP Business Writers Joe McDonald and Matt Ott contributed.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Markets Insider

Wall Street's most accurate stock-market forecaster says midterm elections can push the S&P 500 higher - but a surge in Treasury yields could stall a rally

Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson said the midterm elections could present more uncertainty for the stock market in the short term. But ultimately, the election will result in equities climbing higher and bond yields moving lower, he said in a Monday note. However, if the 10-year Treasury yield climbs to...
WHIO Dayton

Tech leads stocks lower in early trading on Wall Street

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks are off to a weak start on Wall Street as markets cool down following their biggest weekly gain since the summer. Technology stocks, which helped lead the market higher last week, were lower in the early going Monday. The S&P 500 was off 0.4% in the first few minutes of trading and the tech-heavy Nasdaq was down 1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed. Crytpo-related stocks remained unstable following the implosion last week of FTX, a major crypto trading exchange. Coinbase, another crypto exchange platform, was off 6%. Treasury yields were higher and crude oil prices fell.
WASHINGTON STATE
CNN

This is the moment Wall Street has been waiting for

Stocks soared in their best day since 2020 on Thursday after new economic data showed that price increases eased in October. Investors cheered the development because it indicates the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes may finally be cooling inflation.
msn.com

Why the S&P 500, Nasdaq, and Dow Are Rising This Week

Shares of all major market indexes are rising this week, largely thanks to better-than-expected inflation data and after experiencing some volatility earlier this week. The S&P 500, a benchmark for the broader market, had risen close to 5% for the week as of market close Thursday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The Nasdaq Composite, a good proxy for the tech sector, climbed more than 6% this week, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended Thursday up 4%.
tipranks.com

Stock Market Today – Stocks Close Higher as Treasury Yields Fall

Stock indices finished today’s trading session in the green. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 gained 1.02%, 0.57%, and 0.75%, respectively. The consumer discretionary sector was the session’s laggard, as it lost 0.26%. Conversely, the materials sector was the session’s leader, with a gain of 1.72%.
GEORGIA STATE
msn.com

Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist

The year is drawing to a close, and for many investors, it will be a year best forgotten. Unless things significantly change, the Nasdaq Composite is likely to be down for the year and post its largest yearly decline since 2008. Still, its not all bad news. Bad years for...
msn.com

Stock market news live updates: S&P 500, Nasdaq build on biggest stock rally since 2020

U.S. stocks extended this week's dramatic ascent on Friday after deceleration in CPI inflation data ignited the most intense rally on Wall Street since early 2020. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) rose 0.9%, notching its biggest winning week since June, while the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) gained 1.9%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) closed up modestly higher, up 0.1%, lagging behind the other indexes.
Markets Insider

Mega-cap tech stocks are poised to drop as earnings for giants like Alphabet and Meta have left investors 'screaming for financial discipline,' analyst says

Mega-cap stocks could see a valuation reset as Meta and Alphabet earnings have disappointed, an analyst said. Tech giants are seeing less advertising revenue, but traditional ad agencies haven't been hit as hard, suggesting industry-specific troubles. The New York Stock Exchange's senior market strategist explained how the market could react...
money.com

Inflation Is Rising Slower Than Expected, and Stocks Are Soaring

Goldco can help you take control of your financial future. After several months of hotter-than-expected inflation numbers, it’s nice to finally see the latest report come in cooler than anticipated. The markets certainly seemed to welcome the latest inflation report: Stocks roared ahead with massive gains early on Thursday.
msn.com

3 Dow Stocks You Can Buy Without Any Hesitation

A lot of blue chip stocks have the blues. Sure, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is no longer in bear market territory. However, the index remains down more than 10% year to date, and nearly two-thirds of the Dow's 30 stocks are in the red. But investors can still find...
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
101K+
Followers
139K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy