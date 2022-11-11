Read full article on original website
‘Emancipation’ Director Says Movie Is “Bigger” Than Oscars Slapgate and Calls Will Smith “Nice”
The director of Will Smith’s latest star vehicle, Emancipation, has said that the movie is “bigger” than the Oscars controversy that preceded it, which saw Smith slapping award presenter Chris Rock after the comedian made an unfavorable joke about his wife. Directed by Antoine Fuqua of the Training Day and The Equalizer trilogies, Emancipation is inspired by the real-life story of escaped slave Gordon, and follows Peter (Smith) as he journeys North from a Louisiana plantation to join the Union Army. The forthcoming drama is set to hit theaters on December 2, followed by its streaming release on Apple TV+. While speaking...
‘Dead to Me’ Season 2 Recap: Where We Left Jen, Judy, and Ben Ahead of Season 3
It’s been more than two years since Dead to Me Season 2 dropped on Netflix, and at long last the series is back for a third and final season. All 10 episodes of Dead to Me Season 3 will hit Netflix on November, 17, 2022. But before you devour them, be sure to read our Season 2 finale recap to remember where we left Jen, Judy, and the rest of Dead to Me‘s chaotic crew. Netflix first introduced Dead to Me, starring Christina Applegate, Linda Cardellini, and James Marsden, in May 2019. The series follows grieving widow and mother Jen Harding (Applegate), whose...
We Asked K-Pop Fans What They Find So Special About The Genre
There's a reason K-pop has made such huge waves in the past few years; here are a few of them!
Albany Herald
Channing Tatum shows Salma Hayek his moves in trailer for 'Magic Mike's Last Dance'
Channing Tatum is hoping the third time's a charm with the upcoming "Magic Mike's Last Dance," which debuted its steamy first trailer on Tuesday. The trilogy-completing entry in the "Magic Mike" franchise, coming a little over a decade after 2012's first film of the same name, revisits Tatum's stripper-with-a-heart-of-gold Mike Lane, who this time takes off to London with Salma Hayek.
Albany Herald
‘The Conners’: Surprise Return of Original ‘Roseanne’ Character Coming Soon
The Conners showrunners been teasing the return of a past Roseanne character for some time now, and it sounds like it’s finally almost here. Executive producers Dave Caplan and Bill Helford hinted in September that fans should look out for an original Roseanne character in the fifth season. “I can’t reveal it, but there is someone coming from years’ past,” Helford told TVLine at the time, before adding, “It was a very memorable appearance when this person was there, and this person is coming back.”
Albany Herald
The director of Will Smith's new movie hopes audiences can get past the infamous Oscars Slap
After the Academy Awards earlier this year, movie watchers and industry insiders alike have wondered what Will Smith's now-infamous, on-air slapping of Chris Rock will mean for the "King Richard" actor's career, as well as his future Oscars chances. Now, ahead of the release of Smith's new film "Emancipation," director...
Albany Herald
‘The Resident’: Kit Faces Off With Governor, Plus Cade Gives Ian an Ultimatum (RECAP)
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Resident Season 6 Episode 8, “The Better Part of Valor.”]. Dr. Randolph Bell’s (Bruce Greenwood) very recent past comes back to bite him in the latest episode of The Resident — but Governor Betz (Steven Culp) learns not to mess with his wife, Chastain CEO Dr. Kit Voss (Jane Leeves).
