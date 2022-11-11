Read full article on original website
Laura Nuttall: Mum says things feel bleak after removed tumour returns
The mother of a woman who has lived for four years with a terminal brain cancer diagnosis has said "things feel pretty bleak" after her daughter's tumour grew back within days of being removed. Laura Nuttall, from Barrowford in Lancashire, was given 12 months to live in 2018 and recently...
Number of children arriving at school hungry on the rise, teachers say
The number of children arriving at school hungry has risen dramatically in the last six months, according to a new survey of teachers across England.To make change happen, please sign the petition by clicking hereMore than 80 per cent of teachers report that in their schools, the amount of children entering the school gates hungry has shot up in the last six months – with disastrous consequences. The Survation study on behalf of Chefs in Schools reveals that teachers say that 88 per cent of children who come in hungry show excessive tiredness at school, with 84 per cent easily...
Mourning parents’ childcare petition to be debated in Parliament
A petition created by the parents of a boy who died in a nursery will be debated in Parliament after receiving over 100,000 signatures.Zoe and Lewis Steeper’s petition calls on the Government to refuse to reduce existing child-adult childcare ratios.The circumstances of their son’s death is subject to an ongoing police investigation.In a statement carried by the BBC, a Department for Education spokesperson said “our deepest sympathies are with Oliver Steeper’s family” and “the welfare and safety of children remains a priority”.“We continue to explore options to improve the availability and affordability of childcare – no decisions have been taken,” the spokesperson added. Read More Hancock defends Sunak as ‘great’ PM amid resignation demands - liveBiden will work with GOP if they take House in midterms - live100,000 Russian troops killed or injured in Ukraine - latest
Migrants to get diphtheria jab at processing centre after cases spike
Migrants at the Manston processing centre are to be vaccinated against diphtheria after dozens of cases were confirmed in England. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said it followed a spike in infections. The agency said 39 diphtheria cases had been identified in asylum seekers in England this year up...
‘The situation isn’t just mean – it’s senseless’: Politicians shown reality hungry schoolchildren face
Politicians have been given a stark taste of what some hungry schoolchildren face every day at an event to highlight the “superpowers” of free school meals. To make change happen, please sign the petition by clicking here. Dozens of politicians, campaigners and charity workers took part in an...
More than 600 overseas nurses employed in Devon in 15 months
The NHS in Devon said it had attracted more than 600 international nurses to the county in the last 15 months. The Devon International Recruitment Alliance recruits to six NHS trusts. It "fills vital front-line posts" and saves the NHS about £3m a year in agency staffing, said One Devon,...
Tamil Nadu: The India couple who found love at mental health institute
Mahendran and Deepa were strangers when they met at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) in the southern Indian city of Chennai in 2020. But over months, they got to know each other better and fell in love. Now the couple is happily married - marking the first wedding between...
