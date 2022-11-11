Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Whenever I go on a long road trip, whether that’s traversing expansive roads in the Southwest or snowy thoroughfares in New England, I always stop by a Chinese restaurant. This could be a humble Taos strip mall eatery or a simple-but-elegant mom-and-pop spot in Bar Harbor, Maine—always, I’m greeted by familiar aromas of garlic and ginger and warm chatter between the waitstaff in Cantonese or Mandarin. I’m at home as I dig into Mongolian beef slicked with soy glaze or a silky egg drop soup. In the U.S., there are more Chinese restaurants than McDonald’s and Starbucks combined. Their ubiquity is a testament to immigrant families’ resilience and documents the evolution of a thoroughly American cuisine.

NEW JERSEY STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO