Gallagher death updates — Cause of death revealed after legendary comedian dies at 76
COMEDIAN Leo Anthony Gallagher, widely known as Gallagher, has died, according to his manager. Gallagher passed away early on Friday morning in the Palm Springs region while receiving hospice care, TMZ reported. The outlet reported that the comedian suffered severe organ failure and had been ill for some time, having...
"Will and Grace" Star Dies
Greg Hernandez (Creative Commons) Sad news coming out of Hollywood on Monday morning with word that Leslie Jordan, the famed actor, singer and comedian, has died at 67, according to Variety.
Comic actor Leslie Jordan, 67, killed in Hollywood car accident
LOS ANGELES, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Comic actor Leslie Jordan, a prime-time Emmy winner for his role on the hit sitcom "Will & Grace" and a social media sensation during the COVID-19 pandemic, died on Monday in a car crash while driving to work in Hollywood, a spokesperson said. He was 67.
Popculture
'The Little Couple': Jennifer Arnold Reveals Heartbreaking Update
Jen Arnold is asking for support. The Little Couple star revealed in a heartbreaking update Tuesday that her beloved dog Maggie has been hospitalized for an unknown illness. The pooch's hospitalization tragically comes just two weeks after Arnold's dog Rocky died following a brief hospitalization. The TLC star shared the...
Dawn Lyn, former child star on ‘My Three Sons’ and Leif Garrett’s sister, in a coma after brain surgery
"My Three Sons” told the tale of a widower (Fred MacMurray) who raises his boys with the help of his father-in-law and later, the children’s great-uncle. The series aired from 1960 until 1972.
Our Condolences To Christopher Meloni's Kids, Who Are Having To Deal With All The Law And Order ‘Zaddy’ Memes
Amid Christopher Meloni's Zaddy era, his kids are dealing with all of the Law & Order memes about it.
Kirkus Reviews
Rebecca Godfrey Dies at 54
Rebecca Godfrey, the Canadian author who explored troubled youth in two critically acclaimed books, has died at 54, the New York Times reports. Godfrey, a Toronto native, began her career as a journalist before making her literary debut in 2002 with the novel The Torn Skirt. The story of a high school student who becomes obsessed with an antisocial girl, the novel gained critical praise, including from a Kirkus reviewer, who wrote that Godfrey “constantly impresses with her precise eye and impassioned tone.”
wegotthiscovered.com
Billy Ray Cyrus’ new fiance is giving many the heebie jeebies
Achy hearts just got achier as country singer Billy Ray Cyrus is seemingly now engaged. His bride-to-be? A songwriter by the name of Firerose, who’s reportedly in her mid-20s (but that hasn’t been confirmed). We say reportedly because no one seems to know her real name or exact...
‘SuperFly’ Actor & Rapper Kaalan Walker Sentenced To 50 Years To Life In Prison After Raping Multiple Women
Kaalan Walker, who has a film credit in the film SuperFly, was sentenced to 50 years to life in prison following the raping of multiple women. The 27-year-old rapper was convicted on charges brought by three teenage girls and four women. According to a report from the Los Angeles Times, the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office said Walker had “three counts of forcible rape, two counts of statutory rape and two counts of rape by intoxication.” Walker had been arrested on these charges back in 2018 and had been released on bail. The actor that also has a television credit in...
Michael J. Fox's 34-Year Marriage to Tracy Pollan Has Evolved in a Key Way: 'We Assume the Best'
In this week's PEOPLE cover story, Fox and Pollan share a secret to their longevity Michael J. Fox's love story with his wife, actress Tracy Pollan, is one for the ages. Fox, 61, met Pollan, 62, after she was cast in 1985 as his girlfriend on his hit '80s sitcom Family Ties, though it was later that the two became a couple while making the 1988 film Bright Lights, Big City. Now married 34 years, they share four children: son Sam, 33, twin daughters Aquinnah and Schuyler, 27, and youngest daughter Esmé,...
70-Year-Old Country Star George Strait's Marriage Problems With Wife Norma Exposed
Country legend George Strait is ready to put his music career in the rearview mirror and saddle up as a full-time rancher, but he is reportedly butting heads with his wife, Norma, who isn’t quite as ready to give up on the big life, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 70-year-old...
Famed Rock Star Dies
Famed rock star Dan McCafferty, who provided lead vocals for the band, Nazareth, has died at the age of 76, NBC News reports. McCafferty, the longtime singer for the band Nazareth, reportedly died earlier this week, according to his bandmate Pete Agnew.
Are Any ‘Sanford and Son’ Cast Members Still Alive?
The sitcom has been praised for inspiring numerous Black comedies. So, are any 'Sanford and Son' cast members still alive?
"Saturday Night Live" Star Savagely Beaten
"Saturday Night Live" star Chris Redd was rushed to the hospital this week after he was attacked at a comedy club in New York City, according to entertainment website TMZ and news site The Hill.
"Dynomite!": Jimmie Walker Of TV's "Good Times" Is NOT Dead But Very Much Alive And Well
He blazed his unique trail on television as the break-out star and "JJ" character on the iconic CBS 1970s sitcom, Good Times. He's a brilliant African-American comedian who has never been afraid to speak his mind. His catchphrase, "Dynomite," which he said with glee on Good Times for six years (from 1974 to 1979), is still beloved (and used!) by pop-culture lovers around the world.
toofab.com
Harvey Weinstein Accuser Ashley Judd Reveals Late Mom Naomi Told Her to 'Go Get Him'
The actress shared why it was a "simple" decision to star as herself in the film, "She Said," which centers on The New York Times journalists who exposed Harvey Weinstein. Ashley Judd has revealed her late mother, Naomi Judd, offered her support when she decided to come forward with her allegations against Harvey Weinstein.
Snoop Dogg Admitted the Only Person to Ever Out-Smoke Him is Willie Nelson
Snoop Dogg and Willie Nelson are known for their love of cannabis, but only one of the famous musicians is 'the greatest smoker of all time.'
Popculture
Aaron Carter Cause of Death: Coroner's Office Offers Update
Fans are reeling from the death of Aaron Carter, and now the L.A. coroner has offered an update on the singer's cause of death. According to Deadline, the Los Angeles County Medical-Examiner Coroner's office has confirmed Carter was pronounced dead at 11:14 AM Saturday, Nov. 5. The former child pop-star was reportedly found unresponsive in a bathtub at his Lancaster, California home.
Actress Susan Sarandon shares disturbing video of trash-riddled homeless encampments in Oakland
Veteran Hollywood actress and political activist Susan Sarandon took to Twitter Monday to share a TikTok video showing a stretch of Oakland lined with homeless encampments and trash. The video, which Sarandon reposted from an account belonging to homelessness activist, Thomas Wolf, is shot from what appears to be a car driving along streets lined […]
Johnny Depp’s Daughter Lily-Rose, 23, Looks Just Like Chanel Icon Mom Vanessa Paradis At Chanel Show
Lily-Rose Depp looked every inch the cover girl daughter of gorgeous parents when she stepped out at the Chanel show in Miami on Friday, Oct. 4. The 23-year-old The Idol actress, whose father is iconic actor Jonny Depp and mother is legendary model Vanessa Paradis, stunned at the star-studded show in a light blue cropped tank top and matching miniskirt. The beauty slipped into a pair of black and white wedged heels and added a Chanel belt and Chanel handbag to the ensemble.
