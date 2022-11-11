ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Upworthy

Brother makes stunning prom dress for sister from scratch as family couldn't afford to rent one

Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 5, 2021. It has since been updated. A brother from the Philippines won hearts across social media last year after he shared the stunning prom dress he created for his sister. Maverick Francisco Oyao—a college student from Zamboanga City—went above and beyond to make his sister, Lu Asey, happy after learning that their parents wouldn't be able to afford a ball gown for her junior and senior prom. Determined to give Lu a dress and a prom experience she could cherish for years to come, Maverick took it upon himself to design and sew an elaborate winter ball gown from scratch.
Upworthy

Third graders write letters to God with some very important questions and they're adorably innocent

Editor's note: This article was originally published on October 7, 2020. It has since been updated. There's one thing people quickly realize around kids. The little inquisitors have a zillion questions about literally everything on the face of Earth. Although one might find it adorable and fascinating at first, once the questions start hitting a bit too close to home — which they inevitably do — the novelty quickly turns into an overwhelming urge to run and hide. However, when directed at someone else, a child's neverending curiosity combined with their naturally occurring bluntness and innocence makes for amaaaaa...zing entertainment. This became quite evident when a third-grade teacher asked some of her students to write letters to God with whatever questions they might have for the Almighty.
Print Magazine

Staff Picks: What the PRINT Team is Loving This Week

If there’s one thing most of us can probably agree on right now, it’s that the times are exhausting. It seems there’s almost always some new cause for stress, whether it’s the ongoing nail-biter of a midterm election, the mishegas at Twitter, or whatever’s going on in Russia. But amidst the noise of chaotic times, few things are as grounding as stopping to find joy in the little things. That’s why, starting this week, our writers and editors will share the things that are bringing us comfort, entertainment, or simply something nice to look at. This week, we recommend riveting reads, everyday design destinations, and nights to remember.
Upworthy

Toddler climbs into claw machine covering himself with plush toys and his joy is unmatched

Children’s minds are full of curiosity and wonder. Sometimes these incredible minds look at the world in their own way and do mischievous things that no one else would have even thought of. Ashlee Larsen from Melbourne, Australia, is mother to 2-year-old Brooklyn, who is nicknamed "Dennis the Menace." Last month while Larsen was eating supper at a "family-friendly" restaurant, Brooklyn entered a claw machine. “I thought, ‘I haven’t seen him in a couple of minutes, I’m sure he’s probably just in the slide’, but another minute went by and I didn’t see him come out, so I thought I’d better go check on him,” Larsen told 7NEWS. In an adorable video, the toddler is seen grinning ear-to-ear, seeming extremely pleased with himself at the mischief he had engaged in by entering the claw machine.
abc27 News

Show Me the Money: Holiday shopping

(WHTM) — The holiday season is here, and that means shopping! Here are some ideas and ways to save. Content creator Jacques Slade knows a thing or two about shopping and trends. His sneaker unboxing videos get millions of views. He says a big trend this holiday season is DIY. “A lot of people are […]
The Daily Memphian

Echols: 'My Magnificent Lover'

“Real, gut-level laughter is a gift from God; laughter was his design. It’s also a wildly underestimated instrument of light for both children and adults. It has the power to cut through some dark moments, and we need tools that have power like that right now.”
NewPelican

Waking Up: Changes in gratitude, changes in attitude

For quite some time, the annual holiday of Thanksgiving has become a gluttonous day of overeating turkey, gravy, stuffing, cranberry sauce, and mashed potatoes. In the past few years, political arguments with family members have marred what is ordinarily a day of family gathering, bringing relatives from all over the country back together again.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Scary Mommy

These Cute, Customizable Children’s Books Are 20% Off Now — & Your Kids Will Flip When They See Themselves In The Story

Whether you’re a parent, a grandparent, or a favorite auntie, there’s nothing better than making the kiddo in your life feel like a million bucks — maybe it’s whipping up their favorite breakfast or taking the afternoon off for some fun one-on-one time. Though, when it comes to the holidays, finding an extra special way to let them know just how loved they are is often the ultimate gift. And it doesn’t get much more thoughtful than these personalized children’s picture books by Read Your Story that are designed to make kids (ages 0 to 8) the stars of their very own magical adventure. And now using the exclusive code SCARY20 at checkout, you can get 20% off your order.
Tracey Folly

Woman regrets not taking the time to relax and read a book in the peace and quiet of her pool house retreat in 30 years

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother's biggest regret in life is not reading a book in peace and quiet in the little pool house at the far edge of our property. It's not that bad, as far as regrets go. She's read plenty of books, but always with some kind of noise in the background.
Exemplore

Dog Obsessed With Crystal Shop Refuses to Leave Storefront While on a Walk

Does this doggy want a crystal of his very own or is there something else going on here? The strangest thing happens every time this woman walks her dog past this particular crystal shop. He insists on stopping and clearly wants to go in the store! He pulls the owner up to the glass door with him and then stares longingly inside with soulful looks over his shoulder now again as if to say “Please can we go inside, mommy? Pretty please!” The dog mom tries to explain it to him.

