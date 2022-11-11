Read full article on original website
Related
Ladies are discovering the mind-blowing truth about why there’s a bow at the front of women’s knickers
IT'S SO common that you've probably seen it a million times and not registered it, much like walking past an estate agent on the high street. But have you noticed that virtually every pair of women's knickers has a small ribbon bow attached to the front? You will now we've pointed it out.
Upworthy
Brother makes stunning prom dress for sister from scratch as family couldn't afford to rent one
Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 5, 2021. It has since been updated. A brother from the Philippines won hearts across social media last year after he shared the stunning prom dress he created for his sister. Maverick Francisco Oyao—a college student from Zamboanga City—went above and beyond to make his sister, Lu Asey, happy after learning that their parents wouldn't be able to afford a ball gown for her junior and senior prom. Determined to give Lu a dress and a prom experience she could cherish for years to come, Maverick took it upon himself to design and sew an elaborate winter ball gown from scratch.
Horrified woman catches landlord sneaking around her apartment, making sandwiches and watching TV
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. My friend Thea recently went through something that I find completely horrifying. An inexcusable and very illegal invasion of privacy that if it happened to me would change my life forever, because I would never feel safe again.
Chip and Joanna Gaines Said Their Son Crew Taught Them a Powerful Life Lesson
Chip and Joanna Gaines shared how their youngest son Crew really helped them slow down and pause to enjoy moments 'full of wonder.'
My 'glamorous' van life involved a lot of sacrifices. Here's how I built it and what it's like working on the road.
Freelancer Mariah Arianna and her partner spent 26,000 euros on a renovated van. She loves that she's saving money and makes her own work schedule.
Upworthy
Third graders write letters to God with some very important questions and they're adorably innocent
Editor's note: This article was originally published on October 7, 2020. It has since been updated. There's one thing people quickly realize around kids. The little inquisitors have a zillion questions about literally everything on the face of Earth. Although one might find it adorable and fascinating at first, once the questions start hitting a bit too close to home — which they inevitably do — the novelty quickly turns into an overwhelming urge to run and hide. However, when directed at someone else, a child's neverending curiosity combined with their naturally occurring bluntness and innocence makes for amaaaaa...zing entertainment. This became quite evident when a third-grade teacher asked some of her students to write letters to God with whatever questions they might have for the Almighty.
Watching A Black Bear Fight Off Bees In Its Pursuit Of Honey Is Exactly How I Imagined It
This is hilarious, a story as old as time itself… the bear who loves some honey. It is truly candy for these food craving animals. Imagine, you wonder the woods day in and day out and then come across a bounty of sweet sweet honey. It would be heaven to a bear.
Print Magazine
Staff Picks: What the PRINT Team is Loving This Week
If there’s one thing most of us can probably agree on right now, it’s that the times are exhausting. It seems there’s almost always some new cause for stress, whether it’s the ongoing nail-biter of a midterm election, the mishegas at Twitter, or whatever’s going on in Russia. But amidst the noise of chaotic times, few things are as grounding as stopping to find joy in the little things. That’s why, starting this week, our writers and editors will share the things that are bringing us comfort, entertainment, or simply something nice to look at. This week, we recommend riveting reads, everyday design destinations, and nights to remember.
Bride makes identical twin try on wedding dresses for her: 'All the angles'
More than 3 million people have watched a video of the 'smart' twins on TikTok.
Upworthy
Toddler climbs into claw machine covering himself with plush toys and his joy is unmatched
Children’s minds are full of curiosity and wonder. Sometimes these incredible minds look at the world in their own way and do mischievous things that no one else would have even thought of. Ashlee Larsen from Melbourne, Australia, is mother to 2-year-old Brooklyn, who is nicknamed "Dennis the Menace." Last month while Larsen was eating supper at a "family-friendly" restaurant, Brooklyn entered a claw machine. “I thought, ‘I haven’t seen him in a couple of minutes, I’m sure he’s probably just in the slide’, but another minute went by and I didn’t see him come out, so I thought I’d better go check on him,” Larsen told 7NEWS. In an adorable video, the toddler is seen grinning ear-to-ear, seeming extremely pleased with himself at the mischief he had engaged in by entering the claw machine.
abc27 News
Show Me the Money: Holiday shopping
(WHTM) — The holiday season is here, and that means shopping! Here are some ideas and ways to save. Content creator Jacques Slade knows a thing or two about shopping and trends. His sneaker unboxing videos get millions of views. He says a big trend this holiday season is DIY. “A lot of people are […]
Echols: 'My Magnificent Lover'
“Real, gut-level laughter is a gift from God; laughter was his design. It’s also a wildly underestimated instrument of light for both children and adults. It has the power to cut through some dark moments, and we need tools that have power like that right now.”
Waking Up: Changes in gratitude, changes in attitude
For quite some time, the annual holiday of Thanksgiving has become a gluttonous day of overeating turkey, gravy, stuffing, cranberry sauce, and mashed potatoes. In the past few years, political arguments with family members have marred what is ordinarily a day of family gathering, bringing relatives from all over the country back together again.
Realistic Fiction : My mom cut me out of her will
Part V: There are always two sides to every story. We may not know the harsh truth if we don’t ask direct and honest questions from the main sources. Read Laura's story, part IV, here.
These Cute, Customizable Children’s Books Are 20% Off Now — & Your Kids Will Flip When They See Themselves In The Story
Whether you’re a parent, a grandparent, or a favorite auntie, there’s nothing better than making the kiddo in your life feel like a million bucks — maybe it’s whipping up their favorite breakfast or taking the afternoon off for some fun one-on-one time. Though, when it comes to the holidays, finding an extra special way to let them know just how loved they are is often the ultimate gift. And it doesn’t get much more thoughtful than these personalized children’s picture books by Read Your Story that are designed to make kids (ages 0 to 8) the stars of their very own magical adventure. And now using the exclusive code SCARY20 at checkout, you can get 20% off your order.
Woman regrets not taking the time to relax and read a book in the peace and quiet of her pool house retreat in 30 years
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother's biggest regret in life is not reading a book in peace and quiet in the little pool house at the far edge of our property. It's not that bad, as far as regrets go. She's read plenty of books, but always with some kind of noise in the background.
Jen and the House Whisperer Sprinkle in a Little More This and That
Dean Sharp is a man of many tips and tricks for your home. In fact he often has so many, he can't fit them into his show so they find their home in his miscellaneous file...a little bit of this and a bit of
Dog Obsessed With Crystal Shop Refuses to Leave Storefront While on a Walk
Does this doggy want a crystal of his very own or is there something else going on here? The strangest thing happens every time this woman walks her dog past this particular crystal shop. He insists on stopping and clearly wants to go in the store! He pulls the owner up to the glass door with him and then stares longingly inside with soulful looks over his shoulder now again as if to say “Please can we go inside, mommy? Pretty please!” The dog mom tries to explain it to him.
19 Unspoken Gift-Giving Etiquette Rules
Are you filled with dread every time you're invited to a party? Wondering what gift to give and when to give it? Learn these simple gift-giving etiquette rules.
Comments / 0