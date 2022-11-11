Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Popular 2022 PS4 Game Is Now Only $0.02
A popular PS4 game that was just released this Spring and previously cost $12.99 is now only $0.02 in a permanent price drop. It gets stranger though. While the game is two pennies on PS4, it's actually free on Xbox One and PC via Steam. The game in question is Destroy All Humans! Clone Carnage, which just came out back on May 31. Today, THQ Nordic announced the game was going free-to-play, except on PS4, where it will now cost the aforementioned two pennies.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Gets One of Steam's Best Games
Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers lucked out this week by getting another hit that just so happens to be one of Steam's best games from this year. That game is none other than Vampire Survivors, a roguelite game which costs next to nothing but is totally free now if you're already subscribed to one of Xbox's Game Pass subscriptions. The game was among many announced for releases in November and has now officially been added to the subscription service.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Users May Get One of Ubisoft's Best-Selling Games Soon
Recent Xbox rumors suggest Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers may soon see one of Ubisoft's biggest games added to the service. Over in one of the regional pages for the Xbox store, a listing for Assassin's Creed Valhalla was seen with the Xbox Game Pass badge affixed to it. Neither Xbox nor Ubisoft have made any announcements about Assassin's Creed Valhalla coming to the subscription service at this time, but given how past releases have been handled, it wouldn't be surprising to see Assassin's Creed Valhalla added.
NME
Epic Games Store announces next week’s free titles
Epic Games Store has revealed next week’s run of free titles, with both Evil Dead: The Game and RPG Dark Deity up for grabs. Shortly after Epic launched its own storefront in 2018, the company has continued a tradition of offering select games free of charge on a weekly basis. Previous releases include Tannenberg, Shop Titans, Total War: Warhammer and Borderlands 3.
This VR Headset Can Actually Kill User If Character Dies In Game
The VR headset will kill the user if their character dies in a video game.
ComicBook
Beloved Nintendo 64 Game Coming to Modern Consoles
Over the last year, a lot of classic Nintendo 64 games have found a new audience thanks to Nintendo Switch Online. The 1998 platformer Glover won't be coming to the subscription service, but publisher Qubyte Interactive has announced that the game will be seeing a release on modern platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The game's return was announced during Qubyte Connect, and it will be a part of the publisher's "Qubyte Classics" series. As of this writing, no release date has been revealed for the game.
The PlayStation 1 Game That Was The Console's Best Seller
For a period of about six years, from its launch at least until the PlayStation 2 launched, the original PlayStation was the best-selling console ever made. The PS1 revolutionized the industry with its CD-based games and made PlayStation a household name practically overnight. The PlayStation Classic reboot bombed in part thanks to the lack of quality games available, as part of the original console's success was its massive lineup that took full advantage of the then-powerful console's capabilities — all in higher 3D quality than its primary competitor, the Nintendo 64.
Gizmodo
Oculus Founder Palmer Luckey Created a VR Headset That Kills You If You Die in the Game
It’s an old trope in a lot of dumb sci-fi movies that involve virtual reality: you die in the game, you die in real life. In said movies, characters get trapped in a video game and must play for their lives. If their avatar perishes, so do they. Well,...
Digital Trends
Battlefield 2042 is coming to Xbox Game Pass later this month
Electronic Arts announced that Battlefield 2042 will be coming to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and EA Access in late November. “We’re proud of the work that we’ve done over the past 12 months. and so if you haven’t jumped in yet, starting in season 3, we’ll be introducing Battlefield 2042 into Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and making the game available for subscribers with EA Access,” EA says in its November 2022 development briefing.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Users Can Now Play Major 2022 PlayStation Exclusive
Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED users can now play a major PlayStation console exclusive from earlier this year. 2022 has been a big year for PlayStation exclusives between the likes of God of War Ragnarok, Gran Turismo 7, and Horizon Zero Dawn. Because of juggernauts like these games, many forget about one of this year's first great PlayStation exclusives, Sifu from Slocap. When it was released back in February, it was notably only available via PC, PS4, and PS5. It's still not come to Xbox consoles, but it did come to Nintendo Switch this week.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Getting 20 New Games From PS5, PS4, and PS3
Sony has revealed that it will be adding 20 new games from PS5, PS4, and PS3 to PlayStation Plus within the coming week. While this month's free games for PS Plus Essential subscribers are now available to download, Sony has remained quiet about the new titles that PS Plus Premium and PS Plus Extra members would be getting in November 2022. Luckily, that silence has come to an end, with the full slate of additions having now been disclosed.
TechRadar
The Oculus Quest 2 games and apps I’ve been playing in November 2022
Another month, another batch of Oculus Quest 2 VR games and apps I want to share my thoughts about. Whether you’re a long-time fan of one of the world’s best VR headsets, or recently picked up a Quest 2 in this year’s Black Friday deals (like this discount that gets you a Quest 2, Resident Evil 4, and Beat Saber for $350 in the US), it can be hard to sift through the Quest store’s myriad titles. To make the process of finding your next VR experience easier I pick out a few titles and give them a go to see if they’re worth your time.
The best open world games
We're living in a golden age of sprawling and exciting open world games. Here are some of the best on PC.
ComicBook
Steam Has a New Freebie for PlayStation Fans
Valve's PC marketplace Steam has a new freebie this week for PlayStation fans. Over the course of the past couple of years, PlayStation has continued to strengthen its presence on Steam with the release of games like God of War, Days Gone, Marvel's Spider-Man, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, and many others. And while this freebie in question isn't related to any of these aforementioned titles, it's instead associated with PlayStation's latest PC release.
dexerto.com
Modern Warfare 2’s Santa Sena Border Crossing boasts awesome Breaking Bad easter egg
Eagle-eyed Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 players have noticed a reference to acclaimed TV show Breaking Bad on the Santa Sena Border Crossing multiplayer map. Much has been said about the Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer maps since the game’s global launch on October 28, and no more so than Santa Sena Border Crossing.
dexerto.com
God of War Ragnarok photo mode shows parts of Kratos nobody needs to see
YouTuber Speclizer managed to access God of War Ragnarok’s unfinished photo mode, though some of the features show parts of Kratos no one needs to see. Despite the feature’s boom in popularity, Kratos’ 2018 adventure launched without a Photo Mode in tow. Developer Santa Monica Studio didn’t leave virtual photographers hanging permanently, however.
TechRadar
How to choose the best gaming desk
There is a lot that goes into choosing the perfect gaming desk. Beyond looking aesthetically pleasing, it must also meet the criteria for comfort, space, and durability. The best gaming desk for you needs to prioritize ergonomics, ensuring that keeps you comfortable during long hours of gaming. It also needs to be durable and meet your specific load requirements – not to mention, have enough space to house all your gaming peripherals. And, it needs to do all of those without forcing you to go over your budget.
ComicBook
Next Free Epic Games Store Game Reportedly Revealed
Update: The Epic Games Store now lists these two games as free titles for November 17th once more. Original: Another of the Epic Games Store's free games may have been revealed this week with an Epic Games Store PC exclusive potentially available for free for a limited time starting next week. That game is Evil Dead: The Game, an adaptation of the Evil Dead series which briefly made an appearance in the Epic Games Store's free game schedule. However, it didn't stay there for long, so people aren't sure what to think about the next free game offerings at this time.
dotesports.com
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 introduces a new battle pass system
The season 01 battle pass of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will not follow the traditional linear structure to unlock items. In the Call of Duty blog post detailing information about the new season, Activision revealed that instead of the 100 tiers of linear unlocking that were done with previous iterations, the team is taking a new approach. Previously, players leveled up through tiers of the battle pass, starting at tier one when the battle pass is purchased and grinding through to unlock tier 100, which would be the end of the pass.
