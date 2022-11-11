ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago Sports Nation

Bears vs Refs

Week 10 ends in another loss for the Chicago Bears going down 31-30 to the Detroit Lions at home. Did they really deserve this loss though? I, as well as many other NFL fans, don’t think so. Following a loss to the Miami Dolphins thanks to some blatantly bad calls/no calls we see more of the same in the game against Detroit.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Seahawks Place LB Cullen Gillaspia On IR, Elevate LB Vi Jones

Gillaspia, 27, is a former sixth-round pick of the Texans back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $2.6 million contract with the Texans but was later placed on injured reserve with a back injury. Houston eventually cut him loose with a failed physical designation and he was picked up by...
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Chargers are wasting Justin Herbert's talent with a disappearing passing game

Even though the Los Angeles Chargers are 5-3, their offense still seems flat. Justin Herbert has one of the biggest arms in the NFL yet their offense averages 6.3 yards per play, which is 30th in the league, per Sports Info Solutions. The receivers have gone through injuries this season, but even when they were on the field running back Austin Ekeler was still their leading receiver.
NBC Sports Chicago

Schrock's Power Rankings: Where Bears stand after loss vs. Lions

Week 10 of the NFL season saw some statements, shakeups, and missed opportunities. Justin Fields dazzled once again, but the Bears puked all over themselves in a 31-30 collapse against the Detroit Lions. Elsewhere, the Minnesota Vikings stunned the Bills in Buffalo, and the Dolphins ran all over the Browns...
NBC Chicago

Bears' Fields Breaks Down His 67-Yard, Record-Breaking Touchdown

Fields breaks down his 67-yard, record-breaking touchdown originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields smashed his record-breaking 61-yard touchdown run last Sunday against the Miami Dolphins with a 67-yarder on Sunday against the Lions. He rewrote his franchise record for the longest quarterback run and longest quarterback touchdown run,...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Malcolm Rodriguez Will Not Suit Up against Bears

After injuring his right elbow last week, Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez will not suit up against the Chicago Bears. The Lions' offense will have an opportunity this week to face a Bears defense that traded away two key pieces. Linebacker Roquan Smith and defensive end Robert Quinn are no...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Justin Fields Rewrites His Bears Quarterback Rushing Record

Justin Fields rewrites his Bears quarterback rushing record originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields is rewriting history. The second-year quarterback ran for a 67-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter of Sunday's Bears-Lions game. The run broke his franchise-record 61-yard touchdown run against Miami from a week prior. With...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

PFF Says Avoid Cardinals WR Rondale Moore vs. Rams in Fantasy Football

Arizona Cardinals WR Rondale Moore has performed admirably in recent weeks, as it appears Kliff Kingsbury has finally figured out speed is capable of working down the field as well. That was displayed in Arizona's loss to the Seattle Seahawks last week, where Moore paced the Cardinals in receiving with...
atozsports.com

There’s a move that Bears GM Ryan Poles needs to make this week

There’s a no-brainer move that Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles needs to make. The Los Angeles Chargers released defensive tackle Jerry Tillery this week. Tillery was a first-round selection (No. 28 overall) in the 2019 NFL Draft. According to Pro Football Focus, the Chargers tried to trade Tillery...
CHICAGO, IL

