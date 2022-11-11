Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mom Attacked By Riverdale Police Offered Pennies For Brutal AttackSiloamRiverdale, IL
Millions in stimulus money available to Chicago renters and homeownersJ.R. HeimbignerChicago, IL
Sewa Diwali food donation and recognition at NapervilleStealthy2009Naperville, IL
An Alleged Kidnapping In Chicago And Thoughts On The Safe-T ActJason Morton's WorldChicago, IL
Chicago Alderman Visited What He Said Looked Like a Jail Housing MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
Bears Signing Jerry Tillery Would Fit With Ryan Poles' Early Rebuild Plan
Bears signing Tillery would fit with Poles' early rebuild plan originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Ryan Poles has been consistent early in his tenure as the Bears' general manager. He has stuck to his long-term vision while searching high and low for young talent that either needs a second chance or could be a diamond in the rough.
Bears vs Refs
Week 10 ends in another loss for the Chicago Bears going down 31-30 to the Detroit Lions at home. Did they really deserve this loss though? I, as well as many other NFL fans, don’t think so. Following a loss to the Miami Dolphins thanks to some blatantly bad calls/no calls we see more of the same in the game against Detroit.
Bears' Justin Fields Has More Rushing Yards Than Three NFL Teams
Justin Fields has more rushing yards than three NFL teams originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields is a machine on the ground. He has more rushing yards this season than three NFL teams – the Los Angeles Chargers, the Los Angeles Rams and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
What we learned as Bears suffer meltdown in 31-30 loss to Lions
CHICAGO -- Justin Fields and the Bears' offense lamented missed opportunities to pull off game-winning drives against the Washington Commanders and Miami Dolphins earlier this season. They got another chance Sunday against the Detroit Lions at Soldier Field. Once again, they came up short as Fields was sacked on fourth-and-8...
How White Sox already have 1st big signing of winter
The White Sox have work to do addressing their roster this winter after a disappointing 2022 season. But Rick Hahn and Co. didn’t have to wait until the Hot Stove ignited to make their first big signing: bench coach Charlie Montoyo. New White Sox manager Pedro Grifol has an...
Bears ‘Expanding' Chase Claypool Package, Plan to Use WR in Different Ways
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Chase Claypool played more than expected in his Bears debut against the Miami Dolphins and should see the field even more Sunday when the Detroit Lions visit Soldier Field. Claypool played 26 snaps against the Dolphins after only having four days with the Bears' playbook. The...
Yardbarker
Seahawks Place LB Cullen Gillaspia On IR, Elevate LB Vi Jones
Gillaspia, 27, is a former sixth-round pick of the Texans back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $2.6 million contract with the Texans but was later placed on injured reserve with a back injury. Houston eventually cut him loose with a failed physical designation and he was picked up by...
Baker Mayfield Will Start for Panthers vs. Ravens
Walker is out with a high ankle sprain and Darnold will serve as backup.
Lions inactive players vs. Bears: Malcolm Rodriguez will not play
The Detroit Lions inactive player list for Sunday’s Week 10 matchup against the Chicago Bears didn’t have many surprises. But the one notable name who won’t play is a big one. Rookie linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez will miss the game with his elbow injury. Rodriguez was listed as...
The Chargers are wasting Justin Herbert's talent with a disappearing passing game
Even though the Los Angeles Chargers are 5-3, their offense still seems flat. Justin Herbert has one of the biggest arms in the NFL yet their offense averages 6.3 yards per play, which is 30th in the league, per Sports Info Solutions. The receivers have gone through injuries this season, but even when they were on the field running back Austin Ekeler was still their leading receiver.
Schrock's Power Rankings: Where Bears stand after loss vs. Lions
Week 10 of the NFL season saw some statements, shakeups, and missed opportunities. Justin Fields dazzled once again, but the Bears puked all over themselves in a 31-30 collapse against the Detroit Lions. Elsewhere, the Minnesota Vikings stunned the Bills in Buffalo, and the Dolphins ran all over the Browns...
TV broadcast map for Bears vs. Lions in Week 10
The Chicago Bears (3-6) will battle the Detroit Lions (2-6) on Sunday, where they’re looking to snap a two-game losing streak. And they’ll have a good chance to do that against the NFL’s worst defense. Bears quarterback Justin Fields has emerged as one of the NFL’s most...
Bears' Fields Breaks Down His 67-Yard, Record-Breaking Touchdown
Fields breaks down his 67-yard, record-breaking touchdown originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields smashed his record-breaking 61-yard touchdown run last Sunday against the Miami Dolphins with a 67-yarder on Sunday against the Lions. He rewrote his franchise record for the longest quarterback run and longest quarterback touchdown run,...
Ask Ellis: Is it wrong that I like when the Bears lose?
In this edition of 670’s advice column, Cam Ellis dives into whether it’s OK for Bears fans to enjoy when the team suffers a heartbreaking loss amid a rebuilding season.
Yardbarker
Malcolm Rodriguez Will Not Suit Up against Bears
After injuring his right elbow last week, Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez will not suit up against the Chicago Bears. The Lions' offense will have an opportunity this week to face a Bears defense that traded away two key pieces. Linebacker Roquan Smith and defensive end Robert Quinn are no...
Justin Fields Rewrites His Bears Quarterback Rushing Record
Justin Fields rewrites his Bears quarterback rushing record originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields is rewriting history. The second-year quarterback ran for a 67-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter of Sunday's Bears-Lions game. The run broke his franchise-record 61-yard touchdown run against Miami from a week prior. With...
R.I.P., Chuck Carr: ‘Chuckie hacks on 2-0.’ Remembering the Marlins’ speedy first star | Opinion
In sports as in life, you do not always need a long time to make an impact. To become memorable. Sometimes the right personality will do it. Something that sets you apart, like being incredibly fast, doesn’t hurt.
Yardbarker
PFF Says Avoid Cardinals WR Rondale Moore vs. Rams in Fantasy Football
Arizona Cardinals WR Rondale Moore has performed admirably in recent weeks, as it appears Kliff Kingsbury has finally figured out speed is capable of working down the field as well. That was displayed in Arizona's loss to the Seattle Seahawks last week, where Moore paced the Cardinals in receiving with...
saturdaytradition.com
Jack Sanborn, former Wisconsin LB, making most of NFL start with 2nd sack of day for Chicago
Jack Sanborn is not supposed to be here. He’s not the most athletic player in the world, nor is he the biggest. That’s what NFL GMs said when they passed on him this past NFL Draft. The undrafted rookie out of Wisconsin has found a spot on the...
atozsports.com
There’s a move that Bears GM Ryan Poles needs to make this week
There’s a no-brainer move that Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles needs to make. The Los Angeles Chargers released defensive tackle Jerry Tillery this week. Tillery was a first-round selection (No. 28 overall) in the 2019 NFL Draft. According to Pro Football Focus, the Chargers tried to trade Tillery...
