2024 Audi Q8 e-tron And Q8 Sportback e-tron Debut As The e-tron's Replacement
New tri-motor SQ8 e-tron (496 hp and 718 lb-ft) Larger battery pack provides more than 300 miles of EPA range. Audi has been building dedicated battery electric vehicles (BEVs) for roughly four years - notwithstanding the Audi A3 e-tron that shared a platform with the regular A3. The full BEV lineup started with the basic e-tron, and its name became the basis for all models that came after. But the e-tron has now been facelifted, and with it, Audi has rechristened it the Q8 e-tron, replete with a Q8 e-tron Sportback coupe-SUV sibling.
Carscoops
2024 Volvo EX90, 2023 Honda Accord, And 2024 Audi Q8 E-Tron: Your Weekly Brief
Good morning and welcome to our weekly digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. The latest “craze” of dealers pushing the boundaries of new car markups has led to an unsurprising result: for the first time in over a decade, customer satisfaction at dealerships has fallen. That’s according to a new study by J.D. Power, which found that, surprise, surprise, no one likes to be overcharged.
Top Speed
Audi Q8 E-Tron SUV Debuts As A Family Hauler With Nearly 500 Horsepower
Audi unveiled its first electric SUV, the E-Tron, in 2019, and while it was a capable performer, it had a limited driving range. So to make things right, Audi made an effort and launched the face-lifted E-Tron, which is now more efficient. However, with the 2023 update, the E-Tron has received a new nameplate and is now dubbed the Q8 E-Tron. Like the outgoing E-Tron, the new iteration will be available in both standard and Sportback body styles.
MotorTrend Magazine
Volvo Teases All-New Compact Electric SUV for Gen-Zers
Volvo concluded the global premiere of the 2024 Volvo EX90, a seven-passenger, three-row all-electric flagship SUV for the Swedish brand, with a little exciting tease of what other future vehicles are still to come. At the end of the presentation in Stockholm, Sweden, Volvo Cars CEO Jim Rowan promised a little treat in a concluding video which featured a silhouette of the EX90 with another, all-new smaller vehicle in shadow.
insideevs.com
BMW CEO Insists Brand Is Not Giving Up On Affordable EVs
BMW CEO Oliver Zipse insisted the marque is not abandoning affordable vehicles as it moves towards a completely electric lineup. Speaking with Reuters, Zipse insisted the Bavarian manufacturer was not "leaving the lower market segment". He also noted the importance of affordable vehicles, even for premium brands (via Reuters):. "Even...
Tesla Tutorial Explains Model 3 And Model Y Tech In New YouTube Video Series
Both the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y have been around for quite some time now but, thanks to incredibly strong sales across the globe, more and more people are getting behind the wheel of the company's smaller models. In order to support this ever-growing client base, the automaker has released several informative videos on its YouTube channel, with each one explaining how key technologies work.
Top Speed
Audi S8 And Porsche Panamera Turbo Race For Performance Sedan Supremacy
The Audi S8 is a go-to luxury sedan if you are a business executive who is also a car enthusiast. Few cars out there amalgamate performance and luxury as efficiently as the S8 thanks to a big 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 under the hood. In the Porsche realm, 911 models aren't the only shine in acceleration and handling. For example, the Panamera is an excellent option for people who think Porsches are not meant to be daily driven. It is fast, agile, and much more practical than its two-door siblings. So what happens when both of them are put to the test? Renowned YouTube channel, Carwow, has done it, and the results are pretty surprising.
2023 Lexus RX 350h First Drive: What’s New on This Super Popular Luxury SUV?
The 2023 Lexus RX 350h was redesigned for the new model year. We're driving it this week and got to experience some of the new changes. The post 2023 Lexus RX 350h First Drive: What’s New on This Super Popular Luxury SUV? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
torquenews.com
Best Electric Cars & SUVs for 2023
Here’s the latest on the top 10 best electric cars and SUVs you can buy in 2023. Find out just how safe, reliable and range-efficient these models are that include (but are not limited to) the 2023 Tesla Model 3, the 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5, and the 2023 Kia EV6 as well as their price tag costs before shopping for that new electric car or electric SUV with the help of this comparison review.
Volvo EX90 To Be Followed By Electric Sedans And Wagons
Volvo just debuted the EX90, its first BEV SUV, and the brand is already discussing future plans. This is good news for American dealers, as the brand struggled with sales last quarter. In an interview with Autocar, CEO Jim Rowan hints at the future following the introduction of the all-new Volvo EX90.
insideevs.com
Musk Promises Level Playing Field On Twitter For Tesla Rivals
Elon Musk seems determined to convince Tesla-rivaling automakers to resume advertising on Twitter following his acquisition of the social media platform. Speaking in a town hall for advertisers that was broadcast on Twitter Spaces, Musk pledged not to give unfair advantages to Tesla seeing as he is the CEO of both companies. He added that he hopes his fellow auto executives will be more active on the platform. "We will try to be as fair as possible," Musk said during the discussion, as reported by Bloomberg.
insideevs.com
Tesla Announces The Opening Of Its Proprietary Charging Standard
Tesla announced on November 11 the opening of its proprietary charging standard, originally introduced in 2012 with the market launch of the Tesla Model S to handle AC normal charging and DC fast charging. Since then, it was used by the company in North America and in some other global...
insideevs.com
We Check Out Porsche's New PPE Platform And Upcoming Macan BEV
Just last week Porsche celebrated the manufacturing milestone of the 100,000th Taycan that silently rolled off the production line in Zuffenhausen, destined to find its way to an eagerly waiting customer in the UK. By nearly every measure, the Taycan has been a huge success for Porsche, proving to the brand's faithful that electric sports cars can be as exciting and as engaging as their combustion counterparts.
insideevs.com
Renault Group Sets Up Ampere EV And Software Standalone Unit
The Renault Group has created a new standalone company for its electric vehicle and software activities called Ampere, after French physicist and mathematician André-Marie Ampère. Described as "the first EV and software pure player born from an OEM disruption," Ampere will develop, manufacture and sell fully electric passenger...
insideevs.com
Is The Ford F-150 Lightning The King Of City Trucks?
At this point, a whole host of individuals and publications have reviewed the Ford F-150 Lightning, which makes sense since it's arguably one of the most important and influential vehicles of our time. However, we continue to share as many of the best reviews we can find, because every reviewer has a bit of a different approach, and hopefully, Uncle Chet will put a smile on your face while providing you with some helpful information.
ktalnews.com
Volvo teases new electric crossover due in 2023
Volvo has provided the first glimpse at a new electric crossover due in 2023. During Wednesday’s presentation of its new 2024 EX90 mid-size electric SUV, Volvo briefly showed a shadowy image of a much smaller offering with similar styling cues to the EX90. The image appears in the video below at the 105:40 mark, and depicts the new crossover sitting to the left of an EX90.
2024 Cadillac Celestiq Debuts With 600 HP, 300-Mile Range And Rolls-Royce Levels Of Luxury
Cadillac has finally pulled the wraps off the stunning 2024 Cadillac Celestiq. You have to admit, it's something to behold: striking, elegant, and imposing - as a Caddy should be. It's remarkable to see how the company has stayed true to the concept. It's said to be the height of Cadillac's "Art of Travel" design philosophy (also seen on the Lyriq), with the luxury motorcar designed to present ultra-luxury electromobility.
insideevs.com
New Tesla Semi 3D Model Images Emerge In Tesla iOS App v4.14.3
The Tesla Semi Class 8 electric semi is just around the corner, with first deliveries set for December 1, 2022, and another sign of the upcoming market launch is new images of a 3D model, available in the Tesla iOS App v4.14.3. The images, spotted by several Tesla enthusiasts and...
