ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Ithaca Voice

Weather: A colder turn as lake effect machine awakens

ITHACA, N.Y. — Everyone enjoys saving on their heating bills and heading outdoors with the unusually warm late fall we’ve been having, but all good things must come to an end. As a colder jet stream pattern takes hold across the country, temperatures will be chilly as lake effect rain and snow pose a near-constant threat through the week.
ITHACA, NY
Q 105.7

Upstate NY’s First Snow Coming This Week: Here’s What To Expect

What will happen this winter in Upstate New York? Forecast models have been all over the place. The Climate Prediction Center calls for a warm and wet La Nina winter. The Farmer’s Almanac says we’ll be buried under a mountain of snow. NOAA says everything’s going to be average across the board. All we know was that ten days ago it was short sleeve weather and now we could be seeing inches of snow on the ground.
ALBANY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Foot of Lake Effect Snow Forecasted for Western New York

We have gotten used to above-average temperatures in Western New York since fall began. Last weekend was unusually warm, with highs in the mid-to-high 70's and even extending into this past week, with temperatures in the 60's on Friday; albeit with heavy rain. It appears our good-weather luck has finally...
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Nearly a Foot of Snow Could Soon Strike New York State

The weather has been pretty decent since the start of summer, all things considered. It's been very warm and that includes this past weekend and early this week; as temperatures across New York State reached the 70's and close to 80 degrees, which is rare for November. However, the warm...
newyorkupstate.com

Central NY could get more rain in the next two days than in the past six weeks

Syracuse, N.Y. -- Central New York could get more rain today and Saturday that in the past six weeks combined. The remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole are arcing through the eastern U.S. and will arrive this morning in the Northeast. Nearly all of Upstate New York is likely to get an inch of rain, with many areas getting 2 or 3 inches.
The Staten Island Advance

When will N.Y. weather clear after effects of Tropical Storm Nicole?

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Rain will be in the forecast for much of the first half of the weekend, as the borough deals with the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole. With some rainfall already hitting the area Friday afternoon, forecasters are expecting a break from the heavy rainfall in between the hours of 7-11 p.m. Overnight thunderstorms with gusty winds of 50 mph are also possible.
newyorkupstate.com

Foreigner farewell tour dates include 3 Upstate NY concerts

Foreigner is calling it quits after nearly 50 years. Billboard reports next year will kick off the “Hot Blooded” rock band’s Historic Farewell Tour, including three concerts in Upstate New York. Foreigner will perform at Darien Lake Amphitheater on Friday, July 28; at Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) in Saratoga Springs on Tuesday, Aug. 1; and at the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview in Syracuse on Saturday, Sept. 2. Loverboy will open all three shows at 7 p.m.
SYRACUSE, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Western New York Bracing For Several Inches Of Snow

The lake effect snow is coming to Western New York this weekend and depending on where you live, you could see a dusting to several inches of snow. It looks like the snow is set to start late on Saturday and continue all day on Sunday leaving several parts of Western New York under a couple of inches of snow.
NEW YORK STATE
wwnytv.com

Heavy rain for the afternoon

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We’re in for another warm day, but don’t expect much sunshine. It will be cloudy for the morning and afternoon highs will be in the mid-60s. What’s left of Tropical Storm Nicole will make its way into Jefferson and Lewis counties by early afternoon and St. Lawrence County by late afternoon.
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy