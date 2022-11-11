Read full article on original website
Weather: A colder turn as lake effect machine awakens
ITHACA, N.Y. — Everyone enjoys saving on their heating bills and heading outdoors with the unusually warm late fall we’ve been having, but all good things must come to an end. As a colder jet stream pattern takes hold across the country, temperatures will be chilly as lake effect rain and snow pose a near-constant threat through the week.
Upstate NY’s First Snow Coming This Week: Here’s What To Expect
What will happen this winter in Upstate New York? Forecast models have been all over the place. The Climate Prediction Center calls for a warm and wet La Nina winter. The Farmer’s Almanac says we’ll be buried under a mountain of snow. NOAA says everything’s going to be average across the board. All we know was that ten days ago it was short sleeve weather and now we could be seeing inches of snow on the ground.
First lake effect snow of the season could cause slippery roads in CNY; alerts issued
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Ready or not, Central New York is about to get its first lake effect snow of the season. One to 3 inches of snow could fall tonight and into the Monday morning commute. With temperatures hovering around freezing, the snow could make for difficult driving. “Roads may...
Foot of Lake Effect Snow Forecasted for Western New York
We have gotten used to above-average temperatures in Western New York since fall began. Last weekend was unusually warm, with highs in the mid-to-high 70's and even extending into this past week, with temperatures in the 60's on Friday; albeit with heavy rain. It appears our good-weather luck has finally...
First lake effect snow event this season impacting the Monday morning drive
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- Mother nature has pushed it off too long and many locations are overdue for their first snowfall of the season. The weather situation is changing tonight. If you want to TRACK WHERE and WHEN the ANTICIPATED snow will be HOUR-BY-HOUR be sure to head over this story's PHOTO GALLERY for SPECIFIC FUTURECAST MAPS.
Nearly a Foot of Snow Could Soon Strike New York State
The weather has been pretty decent since the start of summer, all things considered. It's been very warm and that includes this past weekend and early this week; as temperatures across New York State reached the 70's and close to 80 degrees, which is rare for November. However, the warm...
Central NY could get more rain in the next two days than in the past six weeks
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Central New York could get more rain today and Saturday that in the past six weeks combined. The remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole are arcing through the eastern U.S. and will arrive this morning in the Northeast. Nearly all of Upstate New York is likely to get an inch of rain, with many areas getting 2 or 3 inches.
First Winter Weather Advisory Of The Season Issued In New York
Winter is officially here in New York as the first winter weather advisory has been issued. As we see a major change from the weather we had last weekend, we will see plenty of snow across the area. A Winter Weather advisory has been issued for part of Western New...
When will N.Y. weather clear after effects of Tropical Storm Nicole?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Rain will be in the forecast for much of the first half of the weekend, as the borough deals with the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole. With some rainfall already hitting the area Friday afternoon, forecasters are expecting a break from the heavy rainfall in between the hours of 7-11 p.m. Overnight thunderstorms with gusty winds of 50 mph are also possible.
What can you expect for winter? Our Weather Authority team looks at the possibilities
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Central New York winters can be long. They can be impactful. They can cause dangerous driving conditions. But they can also be fun and an important economic drivers for local businesses that rely on winter sports. Weather Authority Meteorologists Violet Scibior, Josh Kozlowski, and I spent...
Western New York Bracing For Several Inches Of Snow
The lake effect snow is coming to Western New York this weekend and depending on where you live, you could see a dusting to several inches of snow. It looks like the snow is set to start late on Saturday and continue all day on Sunday leaving several parts of Western New York under a couple of inches of snow.
Heavy rain for the afternoon
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We’re in for another warm day, but don’t expect much sunshine. It will be cloudy for the morning and afternoon highs will be in the mid-60s. What’s left of Tropical Storm Nicole will make its way into Jefferson and Lewis counties by early afternoon and St. Lawrence County by late afternoon.
Tropical Storm Nicole’s impact on N.Y. weather: What to expect and when
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Tropical Storm Nicole made landfall Thursday morning in Florida. The storm is expected to move up the East Coast of the United States over the next 24-36 hours, bringing along with it “plentiful tropical moisture,” a forecaster said. Currently, the storm is still...
