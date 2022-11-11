Read full article on original website
Southern Indiana State Park Offering Firewood for $10 per Truckload
After enjoying warmer-than-normal temperatures for this time of year over the past couple of weeks, Mother Nature pulled the rug out from under us recently by dropping the temperature about 30 degrees and blanketing us with a couple of inches of snow in a 24-hour period. It was a chilling reminder that as much as we may want the temperature to stay in the upper-60s or low 70s year-round, we live in Indiana and things can change in an instant. It also served as a good reminder that winter will be here soon and it would probably be a good idea to make sure we're prepared for it. Especially when it comes to keeping ourselves warm.
vincennespbs.org
Chance of rain/snow mixture overnight Monday
Weather forecasts for the next day are mixed depending on where you live. The Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky which includes Pike and Gibson Counties says we have a 60 % chance of precipitation overnight in the form of rain and snow with lows around the freezing mark. Less than a half-inch accumulation is predicted.
The 11th River Basin Blues Blast in Southern Indiana is Free to Attend
The River Basin Blues Society has been around since 2011. They will be hosting the 11th River Basin Blues Blast in Evansville, Indiana and it's free to attend. The River Basin Blues Society serves Southern Indiana, Western Kentucky, and Eastern Illinois and is a comprehensive resource for not only fans of blues music, but also musicians and venue owners as well. The River Basin Blues Society provides an outlet for sharing information, knowledge, and appreciation amongst the community of blues fans in the area. They will host the 11th River Basin Blues Blast. Keep reading to get all the details.
Roaming turkey journeys through Gibson County
PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) – By mid-November, many of us are thinking of turkey as the Thanksgiving holiday quickly approaches. But in Gibson County, one turkey is on the run. Numerous sightings have Princeton residents asking, ‘what is going on?’. “No, never seen anything like this before. Never,” says Angie Sumner. “Not for turkey day,” adds […]
First snow of the season blankets the Tri-State
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Families woke up Saturday morning in awe as snow fell and blanketed homes and roads across the Tri-State. Some areas even saw three inches or more of snow. Eyewitness News Photographer John Simpson caught the snowfall as it was happening here in Evansville. We’d like to see your photos of this […]
Indiana’s Haunted Purple Head Bridge Legend Will Make You Shiver with Fear
Old bridges just have a kind of creep factor that sends chills down your spine. Maybe, it's because of the way they look, rusty worn out, abandoned, and decayed. Or, maybe it's the things that happened to those on the bridge that gives it a dark, ominous aura. When I think about it, it's probably a little bit of both. I get chills just thing about it.
Experience Real Christmas Magic at the 3rd Annual Newburgh Winterlights Event
Now that it actually feels like winter outside, it's time to start planning those must-do family activities for the holiday season. We are fortunate to live in an area with plenty of Christmastime events to partake in. The only problem is making time on the calendar for all of them. There is a fairly new walk-through event in Newburgh, Indiana that I can't wait to see in person.
What were those loud ‘booms’ in Posey County?
POSEY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — If you live in or around Posey County, you may have noticed some loud sounds near businesses in the area. Posey County Emergency Management is dispelling rumors and cautioning the public to not panic if you hear these “booms”. This is what they had to say on social media: “Notice:since […]
Strong Kentucky Winds Uproot a Moving Friendship Between Two Majestic Trees
The tree which moves some to tears of joy is in the eyes of others only a green thing that stands in the way. Some see nature all ridicule and deformity... and some scarce see nature at all. But to the eyes of the man of imagination, nature is imagination itself.- William Blake.
witzamfm.com
Jasper Construction Updated at Coffee with Mayor
Jasper- Throughout Jasper there is various construction projects taking place. The biggest project is Jasper’s Downtown Revitalization and Infrastructure project on the courthouse square. After facing supply chain troubles, the project will not have two quadrants done by Thanksgiving, which was the original hope. After facing other bumps in the road, there does appear to be a light at the end of the tunnel.
westkentuckystar.com
Weather Service rounds up Saturday's early snow totals
The National Weather Service office in Paducah has rounded up Saturday's snow reports from four states. Most of the snow fell in just 1 to 3 hours between 2 AM and 8 AM. That burst brought accumulations from just a dusting in a few spots to three inches in other places.
Former GEICO Caveman Actor Teaches at the University of Southern Indiana
I guess I had one of those 'Hey Boomer' moments with my son. I was telling him that the actor in the GEICO Caveman commercials, McManus Woodend, is teaching a class here in Evansville. I was pretty excited to share this little tidbit with him, and that he's also going to be a guest at Raptor Con. I was met with a blank stare and not much else. Then I realized that the Caveman commercials date back to 2006, so they are basically fossils.
kbsi23.com
Crews respond to early-season snow in western KY
(KBSI) – Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews have trucks on the road responding to an early-season snow in western Kentucky that exceeded overnight snowfall expectations. KYTC snowfighters are on the road spreading salt in Crittenden and Livingston counties, where up to 3 inches of snow fell mainly north of U.S. 60 along the Ohio River. Several counties across the region reported 2-plus inches with snow trailing off to about once inch in counties along the Kentucky-Tennessee State Line.
14news.com
Noco Park to host winter season event
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Noco Park is back this year with another winter event called Mount Noco. Mount Noco is a ski lodge-themed exhibit and dining experience in downtown Evansville. On their website, the exhibit will feature a two-course meal, cocktail drinks, and hot chocolate. Children events include an entrée...
UPDATE: Missing Evansville Girl Found Safe
Update: Fantastic news! The EPD has stated on Facebook that Summer has been located and she is safe! They also thanked everyone who assisted them in looking for her. Scrolling through Facebook tonight, I notice friends were sharing a photo of this sweet face who has gone missing this evening. At approximately 5 PM, 11-year-old Summer Bailey took the trash out on the corner of Covert and Eastwood but didn't come back in. She is wearing a red polo, khaki pants, purple framed glasses and possibly wearing a black Columbia-style jacket. If you have information please call 911.
14news.com
14 News announces 2022 Sunrise School Spirit winner
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Sunrise School Spirit 2022 is in the books, and it’s officially time to announce the winning school. Eight schools stepped up to raise a total of 111,375 pounds of food this season for the Tri-State Food Bank. But only one school was top dog. Congratulations...
wevv.com
Heritage Federal Credit Union celebrates rebranding at Newburgh headquarters
Officials with Heritage Federal Credit Union celebrated the rebrand launch of the Heritage Headquarters/Bell Oaks Branch in Newburgh, Indiana on Monday. New signage was unveiled at the Newburgh headquarters Monday, with the celebration also featuring Tom’s Coffee Truck, cookies, giveaways, and more. Officials with the credit union say they'll...
Residents react after house explodes in Princeton
(WEHT) - Central dispatch has confirmed to Eyewitness News crews are responding to a house fire near the intersection of Spruce and Hart streets.
14news.com
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: House explodes in Princeton, 2 people taken to hospital
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities in Princeton battled a large fire at Clark and Hart Street. There say there was an explosion at a home, which is split up into apartments, around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. There is heavy damage and several first responders on scene. Surveillance video from Mike Couts...
14news.com
Fire breaks out at Evansville home
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Fire crews were called to a home in the 1800 block of Ridgeway Ave. Dispatchers say they were called shortly after noon Monday. Our crew on scene says you can’t see any damage from the outside, and fire crews were airing out the house.
Comments / 0