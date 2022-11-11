After Notre-Dame de Paris burned in 2019, French politicians promised to rebuild the 12th-century cathedral as it was. But the city of Paris, which has pledged to be the greenest city in Europe by 2030, decided to take advantage of the restoration to rethink the surrounding gardens and esplanade, known as the parvis, as an eco-friendly public space. In September 2021, the mayor launched a pro-environment design competition for the site, and last June, the jury unanimously selected a team led by award-winning Belgian landscape architect Bas Smets, whose proposal will turn the Île de la Cité, the island in the Seine where Notre-Dame sits, into a sustainable microclimate.

3 DAYS AGO