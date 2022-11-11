The following post contains very minor spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Almost the entire supporting cast of Black Panther returns in the sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, to continue Wakanda’s story, and to pay tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman. Other than Boseman’s T’Challa, almost every key character (who wasn’t killed) from the first movie is back for Wakanda Forever, including Letitia Wright’s Shuri, Angela Bassett’s Ramonda, Winston Duke’s M’Baku, Lupita Nyong’o’s Nakia, and Danai Gurira’s Okoye. But one key name is not among those back in this sequel, and the only reference to him is brief and easily missed.

