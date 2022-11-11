Read full article on original website
9 dental payer updates
Here are nine dental payer updates Becker's has reported on since Oct. 18:. 1. Massachusetts voters greenlighted a first-of-its-kind initiative to reform dental insurer spending. 2. Delta Dental of New Jersey and VSP Vision Care partnered to launch DeltaVision, a benefits plan that includes vision coverage. 3. Archy, a dental...
7 dental implant industry updates
From a new dental implant tool to a $40 million funding round, here are seven dental implant industry moves Becker's has reported on since Oct. 19:. 1. Ora Dental Implant Studio & Surgery Center in Elk Grove, Calif., has been fully accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care.
Dentsply Sirona 'not satisfied' with Q3 results: 7 things to know
Dentsply Sirona experienced an 8.9 percent drop in net sales during the third quarter, and the dental supply company is planning to make some changes to recover. "We are not satisfied with third quarter results, however this quarter marks an important turning point as we enter our company's next chapter," Simon Campion, CEO of Dentsply Sirona said in a Nov. 14 news release. "We have initiated a comprehensive review of our entire business in order to improve our execution, build a winning portfolio and return the company to growth."
Dentsply Sirona vs. Envista vs. ZimVie: How they compare in Q3
Dental supplier giants Dentsply Sirona, Envista and ZimVie saw varied financial results during the third quarter. Here is how each company's third-quarter finances stack up:. 1. Dentsply Sirona saw $947 million in net sales — an 8.9 percent decrease from the third quarter of 2021, when they racked up $1.04 billion.
FTX hacker has accumulated an ether haul of about $288 million and is now the 35th largest holder of the token
The hacker that looted FTX following the exchanges collapse now has roughly $288 million worth of Ether, and is the 35th largest holder in the world.
Biolase revenue up 26% in Q3
Biolase reached $12 million in third-quarter revenue, a year-over-year jump of 26 percent, according to a report the company released Nov. 10. The company continued to add new customers in the quarter, with 90 percent of its U.S. Waterlase sales from new buyers. Biolase is anticipating its fourth-quarter revenue to...
U.S. Stocks Slip as Target Stumbles, Weighs on Retailers
"By Damian J. TroiseStocks fell in morning trading on Wall Street Wednesday as investors reviewed a dismal financial report from Target and a broader update on the retail sector from the government.The S&P 500 fell 0.6% as of 10:22 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose fell 13 points, or less than 0.1%, to 33,601 and the Nasdaq fell 1.4%.Retailers weighed heavily on the market. Target slumped 14% after cutting its forecasts for the holiday season following a surprisingly big drop in its third-quarter profits. Auto parts retailer Advance Auto Parts fell 15.9% after reporting weak financial results.Macy's, which reports its...
Citadel's Ken Griffin warns the US economy will enter an immediate 'great depression' if China invades Taiwan and cuts off access to its semiconductor industry
"The United States has no ability to produce anywhere near the number of semiconductors it needs to run its economy," Ken Griffin said.
Pearl dental AI lands Time award
The Second Opinion software from dental artificial intelligence company Pearl has received a special mention on Time's "Best Inventions of 2022" list. Time's best inventions list honors innovations across all industries that are impactful and influential to consumers, the industry and society, according to a Nov. 14 news release. It is evaluated by the publication's editors.
