Oxford, OH

miamistudent.net

Miami University has announced four finalists for Provost

After a months-long search, Miami University has announced four finalists for Provost. Finalists include Elizabeth Mullenix, Lynn Okagaki, Karin Ruhlandt and Jeanette Altarriba. Currently, the position is being filled in the interim by Mullenix after former provost Jason Osborne resigned in April. Osborne’s resignation came just days before a committee...
OXFORD, OH
Ash Jurberg

This generous Cincinnatti couple donated $50 million

A Cincinnati couple with a history of giving away millions of dollars has done it again. This month, Xavier University announced the receipt of a $50-million gift from Harry and Linda Fath. Xavier University is a private university located in Cincinnati, Ohio, providing a liberal arts education in the Jesuit Catholic tradition.
CINCINNATI, OH
miamistudent.net

If a Founding Father Were to Visit Oxford…

If you did not already know, our founding fathers had a time machine they used to help win the American Revolution. In the testing stages, they sent Thomas Jefferson back to the future to learn about the outcome of the war. Unfortunately, he landed in present day Oxford, Ohio. Recently,...
OXFORD, OH
Xenia Daily Gazette

Beavercreek holds college signing ceremony

BEAVERCREEK — Nineteen student athletes from Beavercreek High School signed their letters of intent to play at the collegiate level during a school held ceremony on Wednesday. In fall sports, there were five women’s soccer, three men’s soccer, one women’s golfer and one volleyball signees. One swimmer and one...
BEAVERCREEK, OH
fox32chicago.com

How did a man board a Tampa-bound flight with a box cutter?

TAMPA, Fla. - Transportation and Security Administration employees who allowed a man to board a Tampa-bound plane in Cincinnati with a box cutter after removing the blades have been placed in a training status, according to the TSA. On Friday, a plane headed to Tampa from Ohio was forced to...
TAMPA, FL
WKRC

Fairfield City Schools honors veterans through assembly

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WKRC) - A Veteran’s Day assembly was held at Fairfield North Elementary School Friday to honor the men and women who served in the Armed Forces. Kindergarten through 5th grade students worked to learn songs and write speeches to pay homage to those who served. A handful...
FAIRFIELD, OH
miamistudent.net

Swastikas and antisemitic posters found on campus

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available. Miami University announced today it has found drawings of swastikas and antisemitic posters on campus. The Miami University Police Department is currently investigating both incidents. The swastikas were drawn in permanent ink and found in the...
OXFORD, OH
University of Cincinnati News Record

Indoor practice facility to be completed in 2024

The practice bubble is up once again at the University of Cincinnati (UC). However, this year will be the last time. A new $7 million indoor facility at Sheakley Athletic Center (SAC) is scheduled for completion by August 2024 as a part of UC's move to the Big 12 conference. Andre Seoldo, associate athletic director at UC, said the center is needed so Bearcats can prepare to join the Big 12 Conference on July 1, 2023.
CINCINNATI, OH
Northern Kentucky Tribune

St. Henry District High School principal announces timetable to field varsity football team in 2026

St. Henry District High School plans to have a varsity football team in the 2026 season, according to a timetable announced by principal Grant Brannen on Friday. The coed Catholic school in Erlanger will start with a youth league for seventh and eighth grade students in 2024 and field a junior varsity team in 2025. The Crusaders’ first varsity season will be in 2026 with school enrollment determining its classification by the Kentucky High School Athletic Association.
ERLANGER, KY

