The practice bubble is up once again at the University of Cincinnati (UC). However, this year will be the last time. A new $7 million indoor facility at Sheakley Athletic Center (SAC) is scheduled for completion by August 2024 as a part of UC's move to the Big 12 conference. Andre Seoldo, associate athletic director at UC, said the center is needed so Bearcats can prepare to join the Big 12 Conference on July 1, 2023.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO