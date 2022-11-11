Read full article on original website
G-20 leaders end summit condemning Russia despite divisions
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — Members of the Group of 20 leading economies have ended their summit in Indonesia with a declaration of firm condemnation of the war in Ukraine and a warning that the conflict is making an already delicate world economy worse. The closing statement was noteworthy because world leaders managed to highlight a denunciation of the war despite the divisions among the group. G-20 includes not only Russia but also countries such as China and India that have significant trade ties with Moscow and have stopped short of outright criticism of the war. China’s support for a public statement critical of Russia surprised some. Indonesian President Joko Widodo said the portion of the declaration dealing with the war was the most contentious part.
MI5 spy chief says Russia, China, Iran top threat list to UK
LONDON (AP) — Britain’s domestic spy chief says the country faces major security threats from the trio of Russia, China and Iran which all use coercion, intimidation and violence to pursue their interests. MI5 director Ken McCallum added to mounting warnings from U.K. authorities about Russia’s aggression and China’s growing assertiveness. He also singled out Iran as an increasing concern saying U.K authorities have uncovered at least 10 threats this year to “kidnap or even kill British or U.K.-based individuals perceived as enemies of the regime.” McCallum said in a speech Wednesday that Britain also faces a terror threat from both self-radicalized lone actors and groups such as al-Qaida and the Islamic State group which are weakened but still dangerous.
Russian parliament displays art by Griner case figure Bout
MOSCOW (AP) — A show of prison artwork by a Russian arms trader serving 25 years in the United States and the focus of speculation about a prisoner swap that could free WBNA star Brittney Griner has opened at the upper chamber of the Russian parliament. The exhibition at the Federation Council that opened Tuesday underlines Russia’s strong interest in the release of Viktor Bout. Russian officials say he is an “entrepreneur” who was unjustly arrested and sentenced to 25 years but who is characterized abroad as the ruthless “Merchant of Death.” Russia has agitated for his release since he was arrested in Thailand in 2008 and later convicted of terrorism for allegedly trying to sell up to $20 million in weapons.
NATO sees no Russia threat amid Poland blast investigation
BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says a blast in Poland that killed two people probably wasn’t an attack by Russia. He said Wednesday that it appears to have been caused by a Ukrainian air defense system meant to counter a Russian aerial bombardment. His remarks came after NATO envoys met for emergency talks about Tuesday’s incident in which a missile fell in Polish farmland near Ukraine’s border. Stoltenberg said Wednesday that “this is likely caused by a Ukrainian air defense missile.” He said NATO has “no indication that Russia is preparing action” against any of its 30 member countries. The blast came as Russia launched widespread aerial strikes across Ukraine and immediately sparked concern that Moscow might be broadening the war.
Chinese national faces sentencing in US aviation spying case
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A federal judge is preparing to sentence a Chinese national convicted of trying to steal trade secrets from U.S. aviation and aerospace companies. Prosecutors allege that beginning in 2013, Yanjun Xu recruited experts who worked at aviation companies, including GE Aviation. They say Xu worked for China’s intelligence and security agency and that he and others would pay stipends for the experts to travel to China under the guise of delivering a university presentation. The government is asking for a 25-year prison term at Wednesday’s sentencing hearing in Cincinnati. Xu’s attorneys say a fair sentence would be the nearly five years he’s served since his arrest.
Dutch judges to deliver verdicts in MH17 downed plane trial
SCHIPHOL, Netherlands (AP) — A Dutch court is set to deliver verdicts Thursday in the trial of three Russians and a Ukrainian rebel for their alleged roles in the shooting down of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 over conflict-torn eastern Ukraine in 2014. A total of 298 people were killed when a missile shot down the Boeing 777 flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur. The four suspects have not been arrested and are unlikely to serve any prison sentence if they are convicted. Prosecutors allege the four worked together to procure the missile and launcher and its crew. It allegedly was fired from rebel-held territory in Ukraine while pro-Russian separatists were battling Ukrainian forces in the region.
Albania: Wrong for Britain to blame Tirana on migrants
TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania’s prime minister says Britain is carrying out a “calculated attack” on his country by blaming it for the increased number of immigrants crossing the English Channel illegally. Edi Rama on Tuesday said that the new British Cabinet was scapegoating Albanians because it “has gone down a blind alley with its new policy resulting from Brexit.” Britain has seen more than 40,000 migrants crossing the Channel this year, a record high. One-third of them are Albanians. Interior minister Suella Braverman described the arrivals as an “invasion on our southern coast” also blaming Albanian criminal gangs for “abusing” Britain’s asylum system and modern slavery laws.
Climate activists throw liquid at Klimt painting in Vienna
BERLIN (AP) — Climate activists in Austria have attacked a famous painting by artist Gustav Klimt with a black, oily liquid and one then glued himself to glass protecting the painting’s frame. Members of the group Last Generation Austria tweeted Tuesday they had targeted the 1915 painting “Death and Life” from Klimt at the Leopold Museum in Vienna to protest their government’s use of fossil energies. The painting wasn’t damaged. One activist was pushed away by a museum guard while another glued his hand to the glass over the painting’s frame. The group defended the protest saying they were protesting “oil and gas drilling.”
US sanctions firms involved in production and transfer of Iranian drones to Russia
The US Treasury Department on Tuesday unveiled additional sanctions on the entities involved in the production and transfer of Iranian drones to Russia. The sanctions target several aviation related companies and two individuals — Abbas Djuma and Tigran Khristoforovich Srabionov — who facilitated the Russian mercenary Wagner Group’s “acquisition of UAVs from Iran,” according to the department.
Israel PM rejects US probe into killing of Shireen Abu Akleh
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s departing prime minister says Israel will not participate in an American investigation into the fatal shooting of a prominent Al Jazeera correspondent in the occupied West Bank. Yair Lapid on Tuesday was responding to reports that the U.S. Justice Department was opening a probe into the killing of 51-year-old Shireen Abu Akleh last May in Jenin, a Palestinian city. Akleh was a Palestinian-American journalist. A Justice Department spokesman had no comment. But an FBI probe into the actions of an ally would mark a rare — if not unprecedented — step, threatening to strain close ties between the countries. Lapid said Israeli soldiers will not be investigated by any foreign country, “however friendly.”
Israeli-linked tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An oil tanker associated with an Israeli billionaire has been struck by a bomb-carrying drone off the coast of Oman amid heightened tensions with Iran. That’s according to a Mideast-based defense official and an Israeli official who spoke to The Associated Press on Wednesday. They spoke on condition of anonymity as they did not have authorization to discuss the attack. The Pacific Zircon is operated by Singapore-based Eastern Pacific Shipping, which is a company ultimately owned by Israeli billionaire Idan Ofer. In a statement, Eastern Pacific Shipping said the Pacific Zircon, carrying gas oil, had been “hit by a projectile” some 150 miles — about 240 kilometers — off the coast of Oman. It said its crew was safe.
Aide: Pakistani PM orders review of ban on Oscar-entry film
ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Pakistani official says the prime minister has ordered a review of the ban on the country’s Oscar entry, the movie “Joyland.” The movie, which features a love story between a married man and a transgender woman, is Pakistan’s entry for next year’s Academy Awards and was a prizewinner at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. But the film has caused controversy in Muslim-majority Pakistan and state censors banned its showing at movie theaters two days ago. Transgender people are considered outcasts by many in the country, despite some progress on their rights. An advisor to Pakistan’s prime minister tweeted late on Monday that a “high-level” committee will assess the merits and complaints about the film.
One of France's most-wanted Holocaust deniers was found hiding out in a tiny fishing village in Scotland
Vincent Reynouard was arrested in Scotland after two years on the run and a string of convictions for Holocaust denial spanning three decades.
In asylum dispute, Austrian mayor takes down migrant tents
ST. GEORGEN, Austria (AP) — In a standoff over the rising number of asylum-seekers in Austria, the mayor of a small village has defied the federal government and ordered that tents housing migrants be dismantled. After a weeks-long conflict, St. Georgen Mayor Ferdinand Aigner on Monday had more than a dozen tents removed, citing security concerns. The national government has repeatedly criticized the village’s resistance toward housing asylum-seekers. Across Europe, the number of people applying for protection has reached highs not seen since over 1 million people sought refuge seven years ago. That has placed strains on national asylum systems. Berlin has turned a former airport into a temporary refugee shelter for up to 3,600 migrants.
Israel swears in new parliament, most right-wing in history
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel has sworn in its most religious and right-wing parliament after nearly four years of political deadlock and five elections. Prime minister designate Benjamin Netanyahu, who was voted out of office in 2021, is working toward cobbling together a governing majority in the 120-seat Knesset. The surging popularity of a far-right alliance once on the fringes of Israeli society helped propel Netanyahu’s political comeback even as he stands trial on corruption charges. The 25th parliament was sworn into office with trumpets on Tuesday just hours after a Palestinian assailant went on a deadly rampage in an Israeli-controlled industrial zone in the occupied West Bank.
Corruption case announced against jailed Mexican ex-official
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s anti-money laundering agency says it has found evidence of corruption on the part of the country’s former attorney general. Former Attorney General Jesus Murillo Karam has been jailed since August on charges of abuses in the investigation of 43 students who disappeared in 2014. Now Mexico’s Financial Intelligence Unit says Murillo Karam didn’t declare about $1.36 million in income. It also says his relatives also had an interest in a company that may have benefited from government contracts during his term in office. Murillo Karam has denied allegations he created a false version of the students’ disappearance to cover up for those involved.
110 Rohingya flee Myanmar, land by boat in Indonesia
BANDA ACEH, Indonesia (AP) — More than 100 Rohingya Muslims traveling in a boat for more than a month have been found along the coast of Indonesia’s Aceh province. They’re the latest group of refugees believed to be making hazardous sea voyages from Myanmar. Local fishermen saw the 110 Rohingya early Tuesday. They included 27 women and 18 children. They were reported to be weak and hungry and were moved to a community hall in the village for health checks until authorities decide where to accommodate them. Hundreds of thousands Rohingya Muslims have fled from Buddhist-majority Myanmar to refugee camps in Bangladesh since 2017. Myanmar security forces have been accused of mass rapes, killings and the burning of thousands of Rohingya homes in response to attacks by a rebel group.
China state media demands strict adherence to ‘zero-COVID’
BEIJING (AP) — China’s ruling party has called for strict adherence to the hard-line “zero-COVID” policy in an apparent attempt to guide public perceptions after regulations were eased slightly in places. The party’s flagship newspaper said in an editorial China must “unswervingly implement” the policy that requires mass obligatory testing and places millions under lockdown to try to eliminate the coronavirus. Local party officials are under immense pressure to stop outbreaks, though they’ve tried to slightly ease quarantine and other anti-virus measures to reduce costs and disruption. The Communist Party and leader Xi Jinping have deeply invested their authority and reputation in “zero-COVID,” but China appears to be taking cautious, incremental steps toward rejoining the world.
