WBKO
Football Friday Night, 11-11-22
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It was a cold and windy night in Southcentral Kentucky for round two of high school football playoffs. As many teams fight through adversity, Lauren Floyd and Kaden Gaylord-Day showcase tough matchups and find out which teams will advance to the quarterfinals. Final. South Warren...
Friday Frenzy: High School Football Playoffs Round 2 Highlights
2022 Tennessee High School Football playoff round 2 highlights from Bearden at Maryville, Davidson Academy at Webb, Walker Valley at Powell, Elizabethton at Anderson County, Unaka at Coalfield, Morristown West at Knoxville West, McMinn Central at Sweetwater and Pigeon Forge at Alcoa
Final Scores & Highlights: Week 13 high school football games
Final scores and highlights from high school football games across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. Part 1 Top tackle, Knox Central vs. Daniel Boone, Monterey vs. Hampton, Morristown West vs. Knox West, Farragut vs. Science Hill, Gibbs vs. Greeneville, and the Hampton cheerleaders. Part 2 Elizabethton vs. Anderson County, Unaka vs. Coalfield, Gatlinburg-Pittman vs. Chuckey-Doak, […]
linknky.com
Football playoffs: Only three NKY teams survive second round
The second round of the Kentucky high school football playoffs brought the end of the season for seven Northern Kentucky teams. Three managed to march on to the third round, the quarterfinals, next Friday. The night claimed some of the region’s top teams, including Highlands and Covington Catholic, as well...
WKYT 27
WKYT High School Game Time, Week 12
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The playoffs are in full swing. Here are the highlights from Friday’s games:. Week 12: High School Game Time, part 1: Covington Catholic at Frederick Douglass, Madison Central at Dunbar, Tates Creek at Bryan Station and Somerset at Lexington Christian. Week 12: High School Game...
Kroger's Kentucky High School Football Playoff Rundown: Round 2
The second round of the Kentucky high school football playoffs wrapped up on Friday night and there were some wild results all over the state. Most notably, the top-ranked St. Xavier Tigers were upset by No. 21 Male 22-21 over in the Class 6A playoffs. Several other ranked schools went down on Friday too, including top 10 Covington Catholic. The Colonels were beat down by a soon-to-be No. 1 Frederick Douglass, 33-7, with KSR in attendance.
