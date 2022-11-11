The second round of the Kentucky high school football playoffs wrapped up on Friday night and there were some wild results all over the state. Most notably, the top-ranked St. Xavier Tigers were upset by No. 21 Male 22-21 over in the Class 6A playoffs. Several other ranked schools went down on Friday too, including top 10 Covington Catholic. The Colonels were beat down by a soon-to-be No. 1 Frederick Douglass, 33-7, with KSR in attendance.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO