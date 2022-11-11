Who Is Kevin Hart’s Wife? Everything To Know About Eniko Parrish

Comedian Kevin Hart is a household name. He’s been in countless movies, like Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, The Upside and Ride Along (to name just a few). He’s known for his stand-up comedy and even has a Netflix documentary series. He’s also seen his share of controversies over the years, but one woman has stood by the Hollywood star’s side throughout it all: his wife Eniko Hart (née Parrish).

Keep scrolling to take a deeper look into the Central Intelligence star’s life and the woman who has had a tremendous impact on it: