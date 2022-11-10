ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Cost of living: 'We've got to sell our family home due to mortgage rise'

A mother-of-three said she was devastated at having to put her house on the market because she could no longer afford her mortgage payments. Emma Piddock, 32, from Norwich, is selling her family home and looking for a shared ownership property instead. It means the family would only own 25%...
nationalmortgageprofessional.com

Movement Mortgage Acquires Mortgage Network

Deal is expected to add $2 billion in annual mortgage loan volume to Mortgage's origination platform. Movement Mortgage, the nation’s sixth-largest retail mortgage lender, said Friday it has acquired Mortgage Network Inc. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Movement, based in Indian Land, S.C., said acquiring Danvers, Mass.-based...
Fortune

How are mortgage interest rates set by lenders?

A variety of factors impact mortgage interest rates including your personal financial profile and market conditions. When developing a home-buying budget, it’s important to understand that there’s a variety of factors to consider beyond just a property’s list price. Mortgage interest rates are chief among them. Interest...
nationalmortgageprofessional.com

Black Knight: Rate Lock Volumes Fell 14% In October

Rate lock volume is now down are now down 30% over the past three months and 61% YOY. October’s pipeline data showed overall rate lock dollar volume down 14.3% month over month and at the lowest level since February 2019. Rate/term refinance activity fell an additional 15.7% and is...
Fatherly

Paid Your Loans During The Pandemic Pause? Refund Checks Are Coming

Student loan borrowers who made loan payments during the pandemic payment pause may have a literal check in the mail very soon. During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, student loan interest rates dropped to zero, and student loan payments were put on a lengthy pause — one that is set to end on December 31, 2022. And if you paid down below the amount that has since been forgiven by the Biden administration, you could get that money back. Here’s how.
Money

7 Best Personal Loans for Bad Credit

Best for Co-BorrowersBest for Shorter Credit HistoriesBest for Flexibility with Repayment TermsBest for the Armed ForcesBest for Same-Day Funding. LendingPointLending ClubUpgradeOneMain FinancialNavy Federal Credit UnionRocket Loans. Our PartnerOur PartnerOur PartnerOur Partner. Minimum Credit Score. No requirement. No requirement. Loan Amounts. $2,000 to $36,500. $1,000 to $40,000. $1,000 to $50,000. $1,500...
The US Sun

How to refinance a car loan after purchase

SOME drivers may finance a car only to realize their interest rate or monthly payments are too expensive. Refinancing your vehicle can get you a more affordable loan, but there are some key factors to consider when undergoing this process. How soon can I refinance a car after purchase?. You...
The HD Post

Home buyers get 10% down payment assistance with CA Forgivable Equity Builder

STATEWIDE – As of November 2022, interest rates are still sitting over 7% – impacting affordability, however, there’s a program available to help buyers bring down the cost of getting into a home. California Housing Finance Agency’s (CalHFA) Forgivable Equity Builder Loan provides homebuyers a forgivable loan up to 10% of the purchase price of a home to use for the down payment.
CALIFORNIA STATE
nationalmortgageprofessional.com

FundMore, VeriFast Team To Expand Digital Verification

Announced a partnership that seeks to secure and verify digital mortgage transactions. The partnership aims to identify mortgage fraud early on through the use of verification software. Mortgage underwriting software. on Monday announced a partnership with end-to-end digital verification analytics platform VeriFast, with the intent to identify mortgage fraud early...

