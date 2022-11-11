Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: Babb cites faith, brotherhood, from recovery to first career touchdown in Buckeyes 56-14 win over IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stroud throws 5 TDs, No. 2 Ohio State rolls Indiana 56-14The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How Buckeyes defense ‘locked in’ during 56-14 win over IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 56-14 win against IndianaThe LanternBloomington, IN
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 14 games, beats No. 4 Nebraska 3-1The LanternColumbus, OH
Related
FOX Sports
Lightning and Capitals brawl, meet again Sunday in Tampa
WASHINGTON (AP) — While officials reviewed Capitals forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel's check to the head of Lightning defenseman Cal Foote, Tampa Bay's Patrick Maroon dropped the gloves with Washington's Garnet Hathaway during the lengthy stoppage. That was just the start of the fisticuffs as tensions boiled over Friday night between...
ESPN
Hoffman plays hero, Canadiens beat Penguins 5-4 in overtime
Montreal, Quebec -- — Mike Hoffman scored 63 seconds into overtime as the Montreal Canadiens completed the comeback with a 5-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday night. Sean Monahan’s power-play goal at 14:42 of the third period tied the game for Montreal and forced the overtime.
Yardbarker
How the Kings became the Flames’ chief (non-Oilers) rivalry
Friends, the saying goes that rivalries are born in the playoffs. But in terms of formative regular season clashes, there are two teams that immediately come to mind for the Calgary Flames over the past couple of decades. One’s quite obvious: the Edmonton Oilers, the Flames’ counterpart in the Battle of Alberta.
Anthony Angello leads Springfield Thunderbirds past Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (6-5-0-2) saw their former Penguin come up huge to register a 3-2 defeat of Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (6-4-1-0) on Saturday night at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza. In his return to face his former team, Anthony Angello nearly gave Springfield a 1-0 lead on...
ESPN
Boqvist helps Devils beat Coyotes 4-2 for 9th straight
NEWARK, N.J. -- — Jesper Boqvist’s first goal of the season provided the spark the New Jersey Devils needed to keep their hot streak going. Boqvist scored the tiebreaking goal midway through the third period and the Devils beat the Arizona Coyotes 4-2 Saturday night for their ninth straight win.
Yardbarker
Penguins Take Another Overtime Loss in Montreal
Stop me if you’ve heard this one before; the Pittsburgh Penguins lose to the Montreal Canadiens in overtime, in Montreal, after blowing a lead. Much like the Penguins first road game of the season, they travel to Montreal just to lose in the extra frame after possessing a lead.
ESPN
Jordie Benn scores as Maple Leafs beat Canucks 3-2
TORONTO -- — Jordie Benn snapped a second-period tie in his first game with Toronto, sending the Maple Leafs to a 3-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday night. Auston Matthews and Pierre Engvall also scored for Toronto, and Erik Kallgren made 28 saves. Kallgren stopped 19 shots in Friday night's 4-2 loss to Pittsburgh.
Yardbarker
Canucks look for win at Toronto with legends in town
With three of their former players entering the Hockey Hall of Fame this weekend, the visiting Vancouver Canucks will be out to honor them by defeating the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night. Former Canucks forwards Henrik and Daniel Sedin and goaltender Roberto Luongo are among those being inducted into...
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski out rest of season
The Columbus Blue Jackets updated the status of Zach Werenski, and it isn’t good news. The star defenseman suffered a separated shoulder and torn labrum and is expected to miss the rest of the regular season. The team has also moved Nick Blankenburg, Sean Kuraly and Jakub Voracek on injured reserve, while recalling Gavin Bayreuther, Marcus Bjork and David Jiricek.
Yardbarker
Watch: Sonny Milano scores epic first goal with Capitals
Looking to resurrect his career, forward Sonny Milano scored his first goal since joining the Washington Capitals this season Friday against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Milano’s goal came epically following a chaotic sequence. Capitals forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel received a match penalty after a devastating hit to the head of...
Yardbarker
The Good, the Bad, & the Ugly in Maple Leafs Loss to Penguins
By the eye test, this was a game in which the Toronto Maple Leafs deserved a better fate. It wasn’t to be though, as they fell to the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-2. The Maple Leafs started the game strong outshooting Pittsburgh 6-1 in the opening ten minutes. They also took a one-to-nothing lead at the 13:49 of the first when 5-foot-9, 180-pound Denis Malgin bodied 6-foot-4, 205-pound, Brian Dumoulin, off the puck in the Penguins zone. Malgin then created some open ice for himself in the corner of the rink before firing a shot on the net. Penguins’ goalie Casey DeSmith stopped the shot but Zach Aston-Reese knocked in the rebound to score his second goal of the season.
Penguins Sloppy, Survive to Get Point in 5-4 OT Loss to Canadiens
MONTREAL — The Pittsburgh Penguins (6-6-3) had a pair of third period leads, but neither lasted one minute. The Penguins squandered three leads to the Montreal Canadiens (8-6-1), including allowing a game-tying goal just 42 seconds after taking a late third-period lead. Montreal winger Mike Hoffman roofed a shot...
ESPN
McGinn scores as Penguins beat Maple Leafs 4-2
TORONTO -- — Brock McGinn and Jake Guentzel scored in the third period, helping the Pittsburgh Penguins top the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2 on Friday night. Evgeni Malkin had a goal and an assist for Pittsburgh, which earned its second straight win since its seven-game slide. Jason Zucker also scored, and Casey DeSmith made 28 stops.
Yardbarker
Jason Zucker Reaches Point-Per-Game Pace with Three Assists for Penguins in Montreal
Since joining the Pittsburgh Penguins in early 2020, Jason Zucker has mostly struggled. It’s been hard for Zucker to produce regularly and stay healthy in the Penguins lineup, but a new corner might be turned in 2022-23. Through 13 games played, Zucker is a clean point-per-game with 13 points...
Yardbarker
Oilers and Blue Jackets Could Make For Potential Trade Partners
As per a number of insiders, the Edmonton Oilers are unlikely to make a trade following news that Evander Kane is out for three to four months. The salary cap situation and Kane’s potential return in February means adding salary and then having room to bring Kane back on the roster creates complications for general manager Ken Holland. At the same time, if results like the 7-2 loss the Oilers suffered to the Carolina Hurricanes continue, the Oilers might be forced into a move.
Yardbarker
Jake Guentzel Dominating as Penguins Top Goal Scorer
Already twice a 40-goal scorer, Jake Guentzel is once again leading the Pittsburgh Penguins in goals and there doesn’t seem to be any sign of stopping. With goals in four straight games, Guentzel continues to live up to the preseason expectations. Is a 50-goal season a reasonable possibility? It...
NHL
Bjork delivers with goal, poise in his NHL debut for Blue Jackets
Defensemen from Sweden made it a memorable first game by becoming just seventh CBJ player to score in his debut. Marcus Bjork likes to cook dinner for teammates, loves music (in particular house music that is popular in his native Sweden) and supports Manchester City in his off time. Those...
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Ottawa Senators, and the Boston Bruins
The Ottawa Senators blue line search continues and it could pick up even further. Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on 32 Thoughts last night on Ottawa Senators, Thomas Chabot and their blue line search. ** NHLRumors.com transcription. “Meanwhile, earlier afternoon, the good news for the Ottawa Senators was they ended their seven-game...
Yardbarker
Joel Embiid Reveals He Lied To Lauri Markkanen To Avoid Going To Overtime Against Jazz
Joel Embiid is one of the best players in the league today, and there's no doubt that he showed it in his most recent outing against the Utah Jazz, where he ended up scoring 59 points. Though Joel Embiid was clearly spectacular against the Jazz, he did resort to a...
Senators' Claude Giroux opens up about return to Philadelphia
Ottawa Senators forward Claude Giroux spent 15 seasons wearing the orange and black of the Philadelphia Flyers. On Saturday, he'll step onto the ice at the Wells Fargo Center for the first time as an opponent. Speaking with reporters on Friday, Giroux said, "It's going to be a weird night,"...
Comments / 0